Wednesday Release Date, Cast Members, Trailer, Storyline – Everything You Need to Know

The highly anticipated and much-awaited series Wednesday will finally be released on Netflix. The series is based on the popular The Addams Family and fans have been eagerly waiting for the release.

Finally, viewers are going to get what they have been waiting for: Wednesday on Netflix. One of the many reasons for such a highly awaited series is the director Tim Burton.

After a huge battle of bidding wars, Netflix finally won exclusive global distribution rights. And now we are going to see Wednesday soon.

Wednesday Release Date

One of the most popular online streaming partners, Netflix, will release Wednesday by 23rd November 2022 on Wednesday, of course! The series will premiere on “it’s day” and fans can finally get their much-awaited series.

There are so many amazing factors and things related to the series and that has made fans want to know everything about Wednesday.

Fans can stream Wednesday soon after Netflix releases it on their online platform. Also, know more about the upcoming Netflix series Wednesday here.

Wednesday Addams Official Teaser

The official Netflix has recently declared the Wednesday Addams Official teaser. Fans can enjoy the teaser and get to know more about the upcoming series. There are so many viewers who have been waiting to get to know more about the series.

They can now get to know more details about the series and all the characters that are going to be seen in the series.

Wednesday Cast Members

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott

Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus

Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Otinger

Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems

Victor Dorobantu as Thing

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Naomi J. Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe

Calum Ross as Rowan

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

George Burcea as Lurch

Tommie Earl Jenkins as Mayor Walker

Iman Marson as Lucas Walker

William Houston as Joseph Crackstone

Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Deputy Santiago

Oliver Watson as Kent

Johnna Dias Watson as Divina

Murray McArthur as Fabian

Wednesday Creators Team

The series was announced by MGM TV as the producer along with Tim Burton as the executive producer. Along with them, there are Jon Glickman, Gail Berman, and Andrew Mittman as products.

After so many well-known projects delivered and gained huge popularity, Wednesday will be Tim Burton’s debut as the TVDirector. Viewers who are aware of his previous works are quite excited to see how amazing the series Wednesday comes out.

Wednesday Storyline

The storyline revolves around the titular character Wednesday Addam. She gets into the Nevermore Academy and her misadventures begin. Nevermore happens to be a special kind of boarding school that is located in New England.

She is learning to control her newly emerging psychic abilities. Not just that, there are so many more incidents that take place while she is there. There is a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized an entire town. It is related to the supernatural mystery that happened about 25 years ago. Somehow this mystery is associated with her parents.

Also, as she gets into the Nevermore, she meets many people and it will be quite interesting to see how that turns out. Newly forming relationships, friendships and so many more to be explored with beloved Wednesday Addams.

Cast Members

Her mother’s role is played by legendary actors viz. Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams. They are Wednesday’s parents.

The lead role of Wednesday Addams will be played by Jenna Ortega. Fans might have seen her in some of her previous popular works such as Ellie in You Season 2, and Phoebe in The Babysitter: Killer Queen. She has also played a role in Yes Day as Katie Torres.

Viewers who are familiar with a Jurassic World animated series known as Camp Cretaceous – the voice of Brooklyn is Jenna’s. She has played various roles and has gained much deserving popularity amongst fans. Also, her acting skills have been appreciated by the audience and critics.

Other than Netflix, she has done some other work too. Fans might have seen her in Disney’s Elena of Avalor as well as the MCU movie Iron Man 3. She also played a role in the popular series Jane the Virgin on The CW Network. She has played a variety of roles and that makes fans love her even more.

In the upcoming series Wednesday, she will be playing the iconic role of Wednesday Addams. Fans are over the roof now to see their favorite actress in such an action role. There will be so many scenes including supernatural creatures and more. It is definitely going to be as amazing as the story itself seems.

Moreover, it is expected that the older version of Wednesday will be played by Christina Ricci. But it is unofficial for now, soon we will get more updates about Wednesday. We will share upcoming details and recently released notifications regarding Wednesday here.

Additional Cast Members

There will be plenty of students and some of them will be on the leading cast members’ team. Such actors include Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Percy Hynes White, and more.

Other important roles include Gwendoline Christie. Riki Lindhome, Thora Birch, and Jamie McShane will also be seen playing other roles in the series Wednesday.

Total Number of Episodes

Wednesday will have a total of 8 episodes in season 1. Each of the episodes comes with an approximate 60-minute run time.

Will there be Wednesday Season 2?

For now, Netflix has not yet declared anything about Wednesday being the first season or a limited series. But, because they have not yet announced anything, it might mean that they are looking to have more seasons, is possible. It all depends on how the audience takes on the first season.

Hopefully, being such popular, it will gain even more popularity and then we can hope for a Wednesday Season 2. But for now, there has been no news or notifications about being a Limited Series.

Let’s wait for a few more days, as we got plenty until the release of Wednesday. After a few weeks, we will get to see our Wednesday getting into Nevermore and turning into an adult from a child!