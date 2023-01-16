Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 Release Date, Cast Members, Trailer, Storyline – Everything You Need to Know

After a huge success of the original series Vikings and then its spin-off series Vikings: Valhalla Season 1, now we have upcoming seasons awaiting just for us! Yes, we are talking about Vikings: Valhalla Season 2.

We have some very exciting news for fans of the series. The makers of the show have renewed the series for season 2 as well as season 3. Yes, not one but two more seasons! Soon, we will get to watch the second installment of the Vikings: Valhalla.

Let’s get into important details related to the upcoming series.

Vikings Valhalla Season 2 Release Date

As of now, there is no specific date given by the makers of the show. The second season’s filming has already been completed and it is in the post-production stages. Looking back at the previous schedule and release dates, we can expect that the Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 will be released by 2023. Soon, we will get the confirmed date for the release.

Prior to the release, we will get the official trailer and then along with the trailer, there will be a release date. Fans can then get to know everything about the schedule. Until then, keep in touch with the official Netflix social media accounts.

Not Just Season 3, but Also Vikings: Valhalla Season 3

Some fans might not have yet heard, but the series has been renewed for two more seasons. It is also renewed for Vikings: Valhalla Season 3. The third season’s filming is currently undergoing various stages and soon it will be over.

The third season will take a few months, but before that, we are going to get Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 released soon.

After the release of the second season, there will be a comparatively shorter gap time. Because the shooting for the third season will already have been finished prior to the time. And soon, the makers will be able to release the Vikings: Valhalla Season 3.

Also, the third season will be the last season of the series. So, fans should brace themselves for the finale season, as there won’t be any more seasons after that.

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 Trailer Release

As the series is still undergoing various post-production stages, there is no official trailer. After editing and post-production have been done and dusted, we will be getting the trailer. Also, before the official trailer release, we will get a teaser.

From the teaser, we can expect a lot of the storyline and see what cast members are there for sure. Netflix will be releasing the Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 trailer soon.

Vikings Valhalla Season 2 Cast Members

Sam Corlett as Leif Erikson

Frida Gustavsson as Freydís Eiríksdóttir

Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson

Bradley Freegard as King Cnut

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Olaf Haraldsson

Laura Berlin as Queen Emma of Normandy

David Oakes as Godwin

Caroline Henderson as Jarl Haakon

Louis Davison as Prince Edmund

Lujza Richter as Liv

Gavan O’Connor-Duffy as Njal

Edward Franklin as Skarde

Sam Stafford as Ulf

Álfrún Laufeyjardóttir as Yrsa

Jack Mullarkey as Toke

Kenneth M. Christensen as Jarl Norí

James Ballanger as Hallbjorn

Christopher Rygh as Agnarr

Pääru Oja as Arne Gormsson

Jaakko Ohtonen as Johan

Robert Mccormack as Tomas

Gavin Drea as Eadric Streona

Asbjørn Krogh Nissen as Jarl Kåre

Annabelle Mandeng as Altöra

Pollyanna McIntosh as Queen Ælfgifu

Søren Pilmark as King Sweyn Forkbeard

Henessi Schmidt as Gytha

Ruben Lawless as Harald Harefoot

Julian Seager as Jarl Gorm

John Kavanagh as The Seer

Bosco Hogan as King Aethelred II

Wolfgang Cerny as Sten Sigurdsson

Yvonne Mai as Merin

Bill Murphy as Ødger

Frank Blake as Birger

Leifur Sigurðarson as Gunnar Magnússon

Stephen Hogan as Sigeferth

Florian Munteanu as George Maniakes

Jack Hickey as Richard II, Duke of Normandy

Total Episodes inVikings: Valhalla Season 2

Vikings: Valhalla each season is supposed to have a total of 8 episodes. Hence there will be a total of 24 episodes, for the entire series.

Vikings: Valhalla Storyline

After the successful seasons of the series Vikings, the makers of the show came up with a spin-off/ prequel series i.e. Vikings: Valhalla series. It is a historical drama series on Netflix. And, it happens to be the sequel after the Vikings.

Sound the horns. Vikings: Valhalla is returning for Season 2 & 3. SKOL! 🔥 ⚔️ 🛡 pic.twitter.com/y6vmMVJual — Vikings Valhalla (@NetflixValhalla) March 9, 2022

It was shot in most parts of Wicklow, Ireland. The story of the series is about a hundred years after the events of the Vikings. That specific period of time has also been popular in history as the Viking Age. The most famous indecent was the Battle of Stamford Bridge which occurred around 1066.

Makers of Vikings: Valhalla Season 2

The team of executive producers includes Morgan O’Sullivan, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, Jeb Stuart, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Pau Buccieri, Alan Gasmer, and more.

Your first look at Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla. 🔥⚔️🛡 #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/1Xeute0fQ6 — Vikings Valhalla (@NetflixValhalla) September 24, 2022

The series is produced in association with History MGM television along with Metropolitan Films International, and MGM Television and Digital Distribution. Series’ global rights are with Netflix streaming services.

A clip from season 2 of "Vikings: Valhalla" was released during #TUDUM https://t.co/omNCk1IMQO — Variety (@Variety) September 24, 2022

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 Storyline

The second series’ story revolves around the events that happened about 100 years after the Vikings era. The story begins with Vikings and English Royals clashing with each other over their conflicting interests and ways of life.

The leading characters in the series portray the life and events of the leading Vikings and their journey toward England and beyond that. Starting from their birthplace, Kattegat – they go on to conquer various battles and go on winning everything they put their mind to.

Even though, they had the force the story of the series is mainly about the end of the Viking age. The ending of the story depicts the Battle of Stamford Bridge.

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 Confirmed Cast Members

Sam Corlett playing Leif Eriksson is sure to in the second season, playing his iconic role. Along with him, we will also get to see Frida Gustavsson playing Freydis Eriksdotter and Leo Suter playing Herald Sigurdsson for the second season.

There will be many other original cast members from the first season, who are going to return for the second. Moreover, those who survive the second season might also be taken into the story for the Vikings: Valhalla Season 3.

The first Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 trailer prepares for battle https://t.co/sIjTMxhLjD pic.twitter.com/WgrqH5bZtk — GameSpot (@GameSpot) September 26, 2022

Netflix will soon release Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 release date along with the official trailer. To get all the latest notifications and news about the upcoming Vikings: Valhalla season, be in touch and keep on visiting our website.