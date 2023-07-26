Two and a Half Men Reunion at SAG-AFTRA Picket Line with Alan and Kandi From the Series

So many stars are seeing each other after years of working together on various projects. In recent news, Two and a Half Men cast members were seen at the SAG-AFTRA picket line and were reunited. Yes, we are talking about the actors playing the roles of Alan and Kandi.

Who were in this Reunion?

Actors Jon Cryer and April Bowlby were seen together supporting artists, actors, and their rights were seen together, meeting each other at the SAG-AFTRA strike. The co-actors also shared this with their fans through Tweets and had an exciting caption: “Alan and Kandi reunited many years later to BRING DOWN THE CORPORATE FATCATS.”

Jon Cryer and April Bowlby meet again to support SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike pic.twitter.com/bGIDKQ47en — best of april bowlby (@bestofbowlby) July 19, 2023

It’s been almost eight years since the Two and a Half Men finale aired. The finale itself was quite controversial due to various reasons. Millions of fans still go on re-watching their favorite seasons from the show Two and a Half Men.

April Bowlby and Jon Cryer are both so cute pic.twitter.com/QjiqSp4E1A — best of april bowlby (@bestofbowlby) January 24, 2023

Who was Kandi?

We all know well who Alan was in the show. So let’s cut to the Kandi. The series introduced her as Charlie’s girlfriend in the third season. Later on, she became his brother Alan’s girlfriend and later wife. They won the jackpot in Las Vegas and then got married. But through the fourth season, they divorced, and then Alad had two alimony payments to pay to his ex-wives. To everyone’s surprise, Kandi becomes a famous celebrity and TV star in the show after divorcing Alan.

Two and a Half Men stars Jon Cryer and April Bowlby, who played Alan and Kandi respectively, reunite on the picket lines during the SAG-AFTRA strike. https://t.co/HHczWiZ1vg — Screen Rant (@screenrant) July 20, 2023

Fun Fact About Both Actors:

Years later, from the Two and a Half Men series times – Jon Cryer and April Bowlby both were associated with similar parts played in DC and CW networks. He went on to play the evil role of Lex Luthor in the CW Network’s popular series Supergirl. On the other hand, April played Rita Farr on Doom Patrol, which will premiere for a second season soon. Even though these characters were never seen together in any of the crossovers, they have worked in the DC universe through different roles and series.

Current SAG-AFTRA Strike

Both of these stars, along with more than 1,50,000 members of SAG-AFTRA, are on strike for the fundamental rights of the actors and writers. While they met at the strike, they clicked fun photos and shared them over social media. Due to this strike, many shows and films have faced cancellation and postponement for the unforeseeable future. Let’s see what happens.