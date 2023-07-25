The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2: Henry Cavill’s Final Episodes for the Series

Even though fans are not ready, it is time to say goodbye to their favorite Witcher – Henry Cavill. Recently, Netflix released the latest trailer for Volume 2 of The Witcher. From next season onwards, fan-favorite actor Henry Cavill will not be playing the lead role in the show, and fans are devastated about it.

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2

The second volume for the third season will be released on 27th July 2023. The first volume was released earlier this month, and fans have yet to be over that. They are about to watch the second volume, where Henry Cavill will be playing his iconic role of The Witcher for the last time.

He will make them pay. Volume 2 of The Witcher Season 3 premieres Thursday! pic.twitter.com/5Nb6SkAXCt — Netflix (@netflix) July 24, 2023

Volume 2 Trailer is Impaccable

Netflix just launched the trailer for The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2, with some really dangerous scenes. So much violence, and many people are dying – everything is just too serious. There are huge evil creatures, extreme fire, and much – all to take the princess – Cirilla of Cintra. But, as long as The Witcher and Yennfer are there, they will fight until their last breath to protect Ciri.

7 more days until The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 arrives on Netflix, but you can get a chance to watch the first episode early! – https://t.co/QHTtiBYShi#TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/p4nmrkLPtN — Netflix News Source (@NetflixReporter) July 20, 2023

There is dark magic, more monsters, and Jaskier with strange hair – The Witcher Season 3 has so much in it. The fight between elves, mages, and kings for the continent – seems horrifying in the trailer. Along with them are some outer world creatures with unbelievable power in battle.

Fans will have the chance to watch the first episode of The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 a few days early https://t.co/rGrIetWxc5 pic.twitter.com/zSoDVTfV4k — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) July 19, 2023

The trailer shows everyone, including Witcher, Yennefer, and Ciri, were separated throughout the battle. So many other mages and evil forces who want to kill Ciri are at play. There were some scenes where the Bard – Jaskier was also seen returning to the finale. There were so many fighting scenes between elves and mages, shown as the inter-dimensional monsters fighting fiercely.

Henry Cavill's final episodes as Geralt of Rivia will arrive when Volume 2 of The Witcher Season 3 debuts on Netflix on July 27. pic.twitter.com/64IL4zXNGi — IGN Today India (@IGNTodayIndia) July 25, 2023

Liam Hemsworth will replace Cavill

As all the fans know by name, this volume 2 of Season 3 will be the last season for the star actor Henry Cavill through his role in the show. He is going to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth. Fans are still not ready to accept this drastic change and are still hoping for Cavill to continue with his role. But unfortunately, it will not happen as the show’s makers have already made the decision, and it will take more time.

Soon the second volume will be released on Netflix, and fans can finally witness the final battle between elves, mages, kings, and our favorite Witcher and Yennefer doing everything they can to save Ciri.