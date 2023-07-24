Selena Gomez Celebrates Birthday with Christina Aguilera, Paris Hilton, and More

On her 31st Birthday, superstar Selena Gomez had a blast celebration with some of her closest friends. She celebrated her birthday and thanked all the fans and her close friends for being there for her. The actress-singer wore a Bottega Veneta Spring 2023 mini dress and looked stunning in this red dress. Many celebrities attended the close friends’ party of Selena Gomez’s birthday celebrations.

Who Attended Selena Gomez’s Birthday Bash?

Many celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, Sabrina Claudio, Karol G, Connar Franklin, and more. Along with them were Benny Blanco and more of her close friends. They all enjoyed the birthday bash with a big red and white cake matched with the birthday girl’s outfits. Through various stories and posts shared by all these people, we can see how they indulged in many types of drinks and food items.

Selena Gomez stuns for her 31st birthday. pic.twitter.com/ivFXwIAmz4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 23, 2023

Barbie Movie Private Screening

Earlier, when Selena shared a pic where she dyed her hair blonde and all her fans went crazy for this Barbie look – everyone has been waiting when the actress will be watching the iconic doll movie. Well, wait no longer, as Selena has enjoyed the Babie movie and her closest friends in a private screening on her birthday.

All of them were seen in Selena Gomez’s Instagram story, wearing pretty pink clothes and accessories while enjoying the movie. She was wearing a pink feather trimming along with a wide pink belt. While inside the theater, she wore a pink cowboy hat to match her outfits and the movie theme. There’s a blurred photo shared through @connarfranklin through Instagram.

Selena Gomez throws #Barbie themed party for her 31st birthday. pic.twitter.com/4ZgnIGfVUW — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 23, 2023

While enjoying the movie, there were many snacks, but one thing was quite unique and eye catchy. There were cookies with “Selena” written on them, along with a cute monogram of a girl-like figure on the cookies. It was her birthday, so they had to have a cake, that too in full pink color, matching the movie theme.

Selena Gomez and Karol G at Selena’s 31st birthday party. pic.twitter.com/1S2hTCjPl7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 23, 2023

Amongst so many stories and posts, some were quite outstanding, including the one @connarfranklin shared. It said “BIRTHDAY BARBIE (feat. SLAYLENA),” and fans were going totally crazy about that.

Selena Gomez sold $70 MILLION worth of Rare Beauty Blush just last year alone, according to Bloomberg. pic.twitter.com/MilMDYdNrO — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) July 20, 2023

Selena Gomez: Soon-to-be-Billionaire

With her talent and skills, the actress has achieved more daily milestones. A few weeks ago, she became the first woman to reach 400 million followers. She is also on her way to becoming a billionaire as there has been a surge in her beauty line Rare Beauty.