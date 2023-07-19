Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: Attending Wimbledon to Sharing Cutest Pics with Daughter Malti-Marie

On her 41st birthday celebration, Priyan Chopra-Jonas shared some of the cutest pictures and stunned fans worldwide. She and her handsome husband, Nick Jonas, were spotted recently at the finale of Wimbledon 2023. Amongst everything, the spotlight is stolen by the couple’s cute daughter Malti-Marie as the actress shared the pictures.

Priyanka Shared Her Daughter MM’s Pics

The actress shared the photos of her cute daughter Malti Marie whom she calls MM, while they were at the world-famous temple Siddhivinayak in Mumbai. The photo shows her husband holding their daughter, who looks perfect. She looks so adorable in her simple baby clothes.

Adorable! 💙#PriyankaChopraJonas offers a new glimpse of her baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. pic.twitter.com/bhcERetXah — Filmfare (@filmfare) July 11, 2023

Since the birth of Malti Marie, the couple has been very conservative, like any other new parents, and didn’t go on sharing tons of pictures of their daughter. It is only recently since when they have started to share with everyone.

There is another photo of the actress holding Malti when they were in New Jersey around December 2022. Also, with the photo – Priyanka revealed that she wanted her daughter’s first trip to India very memorable. That is why they visited the Mumbai temple and got these amazing photos clicked.

The Couple Attended Wimbledon 2023

At the recent Wimbledon finale, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and her husband were spotted. She wore a bold green and black ensemble while her husband wore a brown striped suit. They also shared the photos through their Instagram, which received tons of praise from their fans.

They sat in the Royal Box at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Saturday. Priyanka captioned the pics with “a dream come true” as she enjoyed a fantastic tennis match live. On the other hand, Nick captioned their photos as: “Beautiful day out at the tennis with my lo.”

Many other famous celebrities and personalities also attended Wimbledon 2023 along with the couple. The celebrities include Emma Watson, Freida Pinto, Sonam Kapoor, Shakira, Ariana Grande, Brad Pitt, Andrew Garfield, and many more.

The secrets of Citadel are hiding in plain sight. #CitadelOnPrime – all episodes streaming now. pic.twitter.com/CLyRiWSPMF — Citadel (@CitadelonPrime) June 30, 2023

Priyanka’s Last Role: Citadel

The recently released action thriller series Citadel on Amazon Prime showed our favorite actress playing a fantastic role. She and Richard Madden played their roles in a way that blew everyone’s minds and surpassed all expectations. Fans are waiting for the second part of The Citadel, which will take some time before its release.