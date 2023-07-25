The Walking Dead: What if this Major Character Was Killed Off in the Beginning?

There were some shocking revelations about the series The Walking Dead and one of the significant characters of the show. This was at the recent San Diego Comic-Con, where show creators and some leading cast members were present. Robert Kirkman, the show creator of The Walking Dead, recently revealed that he thought of killing one of the leading characters. Let’s see which character did it not happen!

Which Character Was Supposed to Die?

If you are a The Walking Dead Kingdom fan, you will not like this. It is because the character we are talking about is Rick Grimes, who happens to be here from the very first season. As far as the show has come, with so many storylines and character developments – millions of fans worldwide love the show and all the characters.

The walking dead family

The best cast ever pic.twitter.com/Sk8wkVU79N — Angel (@JosngelGarcaBa3) July 21, 2023

Over the years, there have been very few characters that have stayed in the show. Rick is one of the leading characters there for a long time. Everyone was surprised when the show creator Kirkman said he thought of killing off Rick Grimes.

Later, he also discussed how he was much younger and much more reckless – that is why he had such thoughts. But thank goodness it didn’t happen because we don’t know what would have happened if the creators had gone with this storyline.

OFFICIAL KEY ART for “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live”#TheOnesWhoLive #TWD pic.twitter.com/0ZiMjgKrsL — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) July 24, 2023

The Walking Dead Series

The series debuted in 2010 with its first season, and currently, the latest season is the 11th, after which so many spin-offs and prequel/ sequel series for some characters have been announced. The series is based on the comic book of the same name, whereas the franchise has then declared news about various spinoff series of the show.

Spin-off series include Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Tales of the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Cast members appearing in multiple seasons include Andrew Lincoln, Lennie James, Melissa McBride, Pollyanna McIntosh, Tom Payne, Austin Amelio, Noah Emmerich, Christine Evangelista, and many more.

First teaser for the Rick & Michonne spin-off ‘THE WALKING DEAD: THE ONES WHO LIVE’. Releasing on AMC in 2024. pic.twitter.com/xbC2ARs8r9 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 21, 2023

Since the news about killing off Rick Grimes has released, fans have not been the same. It is because he is one of the characters who are the heart and soul of the show. Which one is your favorite character from The Walking Dead franchise?