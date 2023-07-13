A Girl And An Astronaut Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know

Recently, many cinephiles and netizens have been directed toward sci-fi drama series, and some of them even praised the upcoming drama concepts. A Girl And An Astronaut is an American science-fiction drama series released on February 13, 2023.

Since it was released for the first season, reviews were split between two groups of fans. The ones who love the show, and the rest are those who don’t. So will there be another season for A Girl And An Astronaut series? We will find the answer in this article.

Before diving into the release date for A Girl And An Astronaut Season 2, let’s look at the show’s popularity. A Girl And An Astronaut Season 1 received balanced reviews from the audience and critics. On the IMDb platform, the show has received only 4.8/10 ratings which is below average.

A Girl And An Astronaut Season 2 Release Date

As of now (June 2023), the show makers have released only one season of A Girl And An Astronaut drama series. Since the storyline received below-average reviews from the audience and critics, makers have not annouced the official release date for the second season of A Girl And An Astronaut.

Generally, a series’s renewal depends upon the previous season’s success. Regarding that, the first season has received balanced reviews, so we can expect that makers won’t release a second installment for the A Girl And An Astronaut drama series.

Still, if there is a second season for A Girl And An Astronaut, it may release by the end of 2024, but before that, makers have to work on the storyline to create a profound base, as many audiences found it below average.

A Girl And An Astronaut Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

A Girl And An Astronaut is a Polish drama series that revolves around science-fiction and romance drama series. The whole storyline follows a young, arrogant fighter pilot, Niko, who gets an opportunity to go into space for only 24 hours.



As Niko grabbed the opportunity, he was instructed to obtain formal training for private experiments on human cryopreservation. While attending his training, he madly falls in love with Marta.

Now, that day arrives when Niko has to leave the globe and leave orbit. But suddenly, something strange glitch happened, and Niko started feeling numb and hallucinated. Later, when he got consciousness, Niko realized that almost thirty years had passed in space. The timeline in which he wakes up is 2052.

On the one hand, when people on Earth started getting old, our lead character, Niko, remained the same as he was in 2022. Here, Marta married Bogdan, and the couple had a daughter, Oliwia. Interestingly, everyone believed that Niko’s capsule went missing and he died due to such an incident. Still, when Niko’s capsule landed in the ocean, a Russian space company, SkyCOMM, retrieved it.

In a nutshell, A Girl And An Astronaut portray a romance between Niko and her love interest, Marta, in a more science-fiction way. However, many audiences found it more repetitive. And which is the show didn’t get the desired success.

A Girl And An Astronaut Season 2 Cast Members List

The show makers of A Girl And An Astronaut Season 1 have featured many promising star casts. However, as of now, makers have not confirmed the return of the A Girl And An Astronaut drama series for a second installment.

Furthermore, the official list of A Girl And An Astronaut Season 2 cast members is also yet to be announced. However, we have added a complete list of cast members featured in the first season below.

Magdalena Cielecka as Marta

Vanessa Aleksander as young Marta

Daria Polunina as Nadia

Jakub Sasak as young Bogdan

Jedrzej Hycnar as Niko

Zofia Jastrzebska as young Karolina

Andrzej Chyra as Bogdan

Anna Cieslak as Karolina

Helena Rzasa as Oliwia

Grzegorz Damięcki as Wiktor Rosa

Andrew Zhuravsky as JJ

Above mentioned cast members may also return for A Girl And An Astronaut Season 2.

Where To Watch A Girl And An Astronaut Season 2?

As mentioned, A Girl And An Astronaut is a Polish sci-fi drama romance series released on Netflix. Currently, only one season is available on Netflix, and it has received balanced reviews from the audience and critics.

If you like to binge-watch sci-fi and romantic drama, then Bartek Prokopowicz and Jakub Korolczuk’s 2022 released sci-fi and love drama series, A Girl And An Astronaut, will entertain you the most. You can stream all the episodes of A Girl And An Astronaut Season 1 on Netflix. Even season 2 is likely to be released on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In A Girl And An Astronaut Season 2?

At the moment, the show makers have yet to reveal the release dates for A Girl And An Astronaut Season 2. Also, the number of episodes for the upcoming season must be made available.

However, looking at the previous trends, we can see that, A Girl And An Astronaut Season 1 was released with ten episodes. So, A Girl And An Astronaut Season 2 will release ten or more episodes.

A Girl And An Astronaut Season 2 Makers Team

We can not forget to mention the due credits to the team members. A Girl And An Astronaut Season 1 was created and developed by Bartek Prokopowicz and Jakub Korolczuk.



In addition, Agata Malesinska has also worked as the screenwriter for A Girl And An Astronaut Season 1. The theme music was also composed by famous Polish musician Maciek Dobrowolski. Also, Olga Cerkaska and Bartosz Cerkaski have served as the executive producer for the A Girl And An Astronaut show.

A Girl And An Astronaut Season 2 Trailer Release

At the time of writing this article, we are out of luck as the show makers have yet to announce the official release date for A Girl And An Astronaut Season 2 still needs to be released.

However, we have provided a trailer for A Girl And An Astronaut Season 1. It will give you a quick idea about the show, and later you can decide whether to stream it or skip it. Click on the above link to watch A Girl And An Astronaut Season 1 official trailer.

Final Thoughts

Finally, we are in the conclusion section, and now you have all the information about A Girl And An Astronaut Season 2 release dates. If you’re one of those cinephiles who like to binge-watch science-fiction and romantic drama series, then A Girl And An Astronaut drama series will be your following binge-watch material.

