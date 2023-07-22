The Walking Dead Sequels: Daryl Dixon and Dead City Season 2 Confirmed

In a recent announcement, AMC Networks declared they are going with two of The Walking Dead sequels and their further seasons. All the zombie fans out there will get a double dose of their favorite series’ prequel series. Let’s get straight into it and learn more about these sequels.

News Broke at AMC San-Diego Comic-Con

Since The network announced the Walking Dead sequels/ prequels, fans have eagerly awaited them. Now, we finally have two sequels on our hands from AMC Networks. Two sequels are currently in the works and will be released soon.

Watch the official teaser for "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live," featuring the returns of Rick and Michonne. The spinoff arrives in 2024: https://t.co/WBgPZVVH39 pic.twitter.com/SRVQoCZ16v — Variety (@Variety) July 21, 2023

The first is The Walking Dead: Dead City and the other is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Since these spin-off shows were announced, fans have eagerly awaited any news related to their renewals. Finally, both these series have been renewed for second seasons and will soon release by the makers.

The ongoing Comic-Con at San Diego has been fantastic for The Walking Dead fans since they have been getting all the news they have ever wanted. AMC Networks’ representative Dan McDermott announced the much-awaited renewals of the popular show The Walking Dead.

Première bande-annonce du spinoff de The Walking Dead centré sur Daryl.pic.twitter.com/vEde9TkBce — Infos Séries (@SeriesUpdateFR) July 21, 2023

Fan Favorite Characters

The past few seasons of The Walking Dead have made fans’ minds about who their favorite characters are. They are undoubtedly, Negan Meggie and Negan, amongst others. Both roles have been very famous and fan-favorite to all fans. Fans from various countries have been writing and showing their support in favor of their favorite characters.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

The spin-off series Daryl Dixon will premiere by 10th September 2023, following one of the most favorite characters from The Walking Dead. It follows the life of Daryl Dixon and his adventures. The series starts with Daryl Dixon washing up to the shore alone and his story starts. He is on his way back home, but he has a long way to go before he reaches his destination.

A great day for #TWDUniverse: – #TWDDeadCity has been renewed for Season 2 ahead of Season 1 finale

– #TWDDarylDixon has been renewed for Season 2 ahead of Season 1 premiere on September 10

– The Walking Dead’s #Richonne Spinoff’s title has been released- “#TWDTheOnesWhoLive” pic.twitter.com/gnY8JiyFrs — The TV Escape (@thetvescape) July 22, 2023

A New Spin-Off Series

During the same Comic-Con, fans received new information regarding another spin-off series, i.e., The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. It will be a six-part series, a limited series. It stars the leading characters from the main series – Rick, played by Andrew Lincoln, and Michonne, played by Danai Gurira.

Fans of The Walking Dead will love each series as they contain some of the same characters from The Walking Dead. Which Walking Dead Spinoff series are you waiting for?