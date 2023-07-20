Sintonia Season 4 Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, and More To Know

Are you also one of the fans of the crime teen drama series Sintonia? The famous Brazilian series is back with its latest season – Sintonia Season 4 is about to be released on their official online platform, Netflix. Let’s get into it and learn more about the Sintonia Season 4 release date and more details.

Sintonia Season 4 Release Date

Netflix finally announced the release date for their upcoming drama series Sintonia Season 4. It is going to be released by 25th July 2023. Just a few days to go, and then fans can finally unravel the latest season of their favorite teen drama.

Sintonia Season 4 Storyline

The series is about some childhood friends who stay by each other’s side through all the situations, no matter how dangerous it becomes. Since childhood, they have known each other, and throughout various phases of their lives – they have stood by themselves. Even if they go through their separate ways in their own life, they finally know that their lives are somehow intertwined together. Hence if they stick together, they have better chances of getting through any situation.

Sintonia is back! Season 4 premieres July 25 pic.twitter.com/bncq64KQIF — Netflix (@netflix) June 27, 2023

Sintonia Season 4 Cast Members

Christian Malheiros as Luiz Fernando Silva

Jottapê as Donizete Santana da Costa

Bruna Mascarenhas as Rita

MC M10 as Formiga

Rosana Maris as Jussara

Danielle Olímpia as Cacau

Julia Yamaguchi as Scheyla

Leilah Moreno as MC Dondoka

Júlio Silvério as Jaspion

Fabrício Araújo as Juninho

Fernanda Viacava as Sueli

Felipe Vidal as Stephano

Martha Meola as Lucrécia

Jefferson Silvério as Rivaldinho

Vanderlei Bernardino as Mr. Chico

Vinícius de Oliveira as Éder

Sintonia Season 4 Trailer Release

Although Sintonia Season 4 is about to be released soon by the upcoming week, there has yet to be any news regarding the trailer release. Netflix has not released any Sintonia Season 4 trailer through their official channel. They will release the trailer soon so all the fans can learn more about the storyline and keep up the excitement.

A quarta temporada de sintonia tá chegando e pra continuar relembrando o que aconteceu até aqui depois de diários de um vampiro começa a reprise da terceira temporada de #Sintonia pic.twitter.com/0eL3BcOCr4 — noveleirolindx (@ElizeuMisael) July 17, 2023

To know more about the Sintonia Season 4 release and the upcoming series release, keep in touch with us. Keep visiting us regularly to get all the latest news and updates related to upcoming season news.