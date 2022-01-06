The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

The Cleaning Lady is an American crime and drama tv series. The series The Cleaning Lady has received a great response from the audience.

It has received 7 out of 10 on IMDb. It is full of crime, thrillers, and drama. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series The Cleaning Lady.

The Cleaning Lady Season 2:

In the series The Cleaning Lady, a whip-smart Filipina doctor arrives in the United States for medical treatment in order to save her son, but at the time when the system fails as well as pushes her into hiding, she tries to use her cunning as well as intelligence in order to battle back and also breaks the law for all the right reasons.

The series The Cleaning Lady was developed by Miranda Kwok. It stars Elodie Yung, Martha Millan, and Adan Canto.

It is based on La Chica Que Limpia by Lucas Combina. It was executively produced by Rose Marie Vega, Paola Suarez, Shay Mitchell, David Dean Portelli, Michael Offer, Miranda Kwok, and Melissa Carter. The series The Cleaning Lady was produced by Stewart Lyons.

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 includes many episodes titled TNT, The Lion’s Den, etc. We expect that the second season of the series The Cleaning Lady will also include the same.

The length of each episode of the series The Cleaning Lady ranges around 45 minutes. It was made under Shadow Dance Pictures, Amore and Vita Productions, Inc., Laughing Monkeys, Fox Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Television Studios.

Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution distributed the series The Cleaning Lady. The series The Cleaning Lady has arrived on Fox.

The Cleaning Lady was written by Miranda Kwok, Melissa Carter, Raf Green, Denise Hahn, Celena Cipriaso, Charli Engelhorn, Michael Notarile, and Eddie Serrano. It was directed by Marisol Adler, Milan Cheylov, Steven DePaul, Marie Jamora, and Michael Offer.

The Cleaning Lady Season 2: Announced or Canceled?

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 is not announced yet, but it is also not canceled yet. Maybe the second season of the series The Cleaning Lady will be announced after the completion of the first season of the series The Cleaning Lady.

We expect that Fox will soon renew the series The Cleaning Lady for the second season. Let’s see what happens next. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series The Cleaning Lady.

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of The Cleaning Lady Season 2 below.

Elodie Yung as Thony De La Rosa Adan Canto as Arman Morales Oliver Hudson as Garrett Miller Martha Millan as Fiona De La Rosa Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle as Luca De La Rosa Shiva Negar as Isabel Barsamian Jay Mohr as Councilman Eric Knight Liza Weil as Katherine Russo Eva De Dominici as Nadia Morales

Let’s talk about the review of the first season of the series The Cleaning Lady.

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Review:

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 got positive reviews from critics. It seems that the second season of the series The Cleaning Lady will also receive positive reviews from critics.

In the recent episode of the first season of the series The Cleaning Lady, we have seen that Arman gets Thony to help him clean the hideout of Theo at the time when his body gets found by the police.

After that, Arman’s boss later informs him that a bomb has been planted in order to kill Thony and also whom he regards as a liability.

Later, Arman rescues her in time, but soon the explosion leaves shrapnel embedded in his leg, and after that Thony cleans the wound as well as forces Arman to accept a new deal.

On the other hand, he will protect her as well as treat her with respect from now on and back at home, Fiona talks with Thony and said that she quit her new job, and also they reconcile by creating a new cleanroom so Luca can go outside.

After that, Thony leaves for her next job and is also unaware that FBI agents are monitoring her. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect that the second season of the series The Cleaning Lady will start where it is left in the first season of the series The Cleaning Lady.

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of The Cleaning Lady Season 2 is not declared yet because the second season of the series The Cleaning Lady is not confirmed yet.

Did you miss last night's episode of #TheCleaningLady? No worries, we got you covered: https://t.co/bChYY6P5Iw pic.twitter.com/OABEW9eUBP — The Cleaning Lady FOX (@CleaningLadyFOX) January 4, 2022

We can expect The Cleaning Lady Season 2 in late 2022 or early 2022. Maybe it will arrive on Fox. Let’s see what happens next. The Cleaning Lady Season 1 is currently airing on Fox. It has started airing on 3rd January 2022.

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Trailer:

Let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series The Cleaning Lady. Watch it below.

Where to Watch The Cleaning Lady Season 2?

You can watch the series The Cleaning Lady on Fox. We expect that the second season of the series The Cleaning Lady will also arrive on Fox like the first season. We expect that The Cleaning Lady Season 2 will soon be announced and be released on Fox.

How Many Episodes Does The Cleaning Lady Have?

There are many episodes in the series The Cleaning Lady. The series The Cleaning Lady is currently airing on Fox.

The first episode titled TNT was recently released and the second one titled The Lion’s Den will be released on 10th January 2022 on Fox. Let’s see what happens next.

