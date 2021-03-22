Bhaukaal Season 2 Release Date, Plot, and All We Know So Far.

Well, Bhaukaal Season 2 is not officially confirmed yet, but we expect it to be soon confirmed. If it confirms, then we expect that Bhaukaal Season 2 will may release somewhere in 2022.

Maybe, the confirmation will soon be done because Bhaukaal Season 1 has received a huge success. So, we hope that the makers of the web series Bhaukaal Season 1 will also make season 2.

The first season of the web series Bhaukaal has been released on MxPlayer.

Let’s watch the trailer of Bhaukaal Season 1.

The cast of Bhaukaal Season 1 includes Mohit Rana as Naveen Sikhera, Abhimanyu Singh as Shaukeen, Siddhanth Kapoor as Chintu Dedha, Pradeep Nagar as Pintu Dedha, Bidita Bag as Nazneen, Shahab Khan as U Dayanand Sikhera – Naveen’s Father, Sunny Hinduja as Farukh Qureshi, Rashmi Rajput as Puja Sikhera, and Sanyam Srivastav as Karim.

It also includes Ravi Pandey as Saleem or Iftekhar, Upen Chauhan as Rajesh Yadav, Amit K Singh as Vinod Sharma, and Gulki Joshi as Neha.

We expect that the cast of Bhaukaal Season 1 will return in Season 2. The web series Bhaukaal is a crime-drama series. Season 1 was written by Akash Mohimen, Jay Sheela Bansal, and Rohit Chouhan.

Bhaukaal Season 1 was directed by Jatin Wagle. There were a total of 10 episodes in season 1 of Bhaukaal. We expect that Bhaukaal Season 1 will also contain 10 episodes.

If you want to watch the first season of Bhaukaal, then it is available on Mx Player. It is available for free to watch. Even all content is available for free on Mx player.

Each episode of the web series Bhaukaal contains 30-40 minutes, and maybe the upcoming season of Bhaukaal will also contain the same.

In Bhaukaal Season 1, we have seen that the story of an honest police officer Mohit Raina. Maybe the story will be continued in Bhaukaal Season 2.

The story is of the web series Bhaukaal is based on real-life events. It displayed the life of Naveen Sikhera. All fans of Bhaukaal are now eagerly waiting for Bhaukaal Season 2.

