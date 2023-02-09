The Cleaner Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

The Cleaner is a British television sitcom. It has received a great response from the audience. It has received 7.1 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series The Cleaner is full of comedy.

The Cleaner Season 2:

In the series The Cleaner, Paul – Wicky – Wickstead, who is a state-certified cleaning technician, is responsible for the removal of any signs of death from the crime scenes.

The series The Cleaner stars Greg Davies, Helena Bonham Carter, and Zita Sattar. It was written by Greg Davies. It was directed by Tom Marshall and Alex Winckler.

The first season of the series The Cleaner includes a total of six episodes titled The Widow, The Writer, The Neighbour, The Aristocrat, The Influencer, and The One.

It seems that The Cleaner Season 2 will also include a total of six episodes.

The series The Cleaner was executively produced by Vivien Muller-Rommel, Ben Caudell, and Alex Moody. It was produced by Sam Ward.

The running time of each episode of the series The Cleaner ranges around 30 minutes. The series The Cleaner was made under Studio Hamburg UK.

The series The Cleaner has arrived on BBC One. Let’s see if the second season of the series The Cleaner is announced or not.

The Cleaner Season 2: Announced or Not?

The Cleaner Season 2 is not confirmed yet. We expect that it will soon be confirmed. It seems that The Cleaner Season 2 will soon be announced. All fans of the series The Cleaner are waiting for the announcement of the second season of the series The Cleaner.

We expect that the series The Cleaner will soon be renewed for the second season by BBC One.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series The Cleaner, we will add it here.

The Cleaner Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of The Cleaner Season 2 below.

Greg Davies as Paul – Wicky – Wickstead Zita Sattar as Ruth Shobu Kapoor as Neeta Helena Bonham Carter as Sheila Georgie Glen as Mrs Gathernoid David Mitchell as Terence Redford Ruth Madeley as Helena Stephanie Cole as Vivienne Hosier Donald Sumpter as Sir James Layton Williams as Hosea – Bernard Jo Hartley as Maggie Esmonde Cole as Tony Barry Castagnola as Weasel

Let’s check the review of the first season of the series The Cleaner.

The Cleaner Season 1 Review:

The Cleaner Season 1 got good reviews from critics. We expect that the second season of the series The Cleaner will also receive a positive response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series The Cleaner, we have seen that Wicky goes to meet the owner of the house and there a burglar has died.

Later, she talks with him and tells about famous visitors who have sat on her couch, including Winston Churchill.

After that, Wicky searches himself reliving his youth at the time when called to clean the den of online influencer Hosea as well as finds it is a shrine to the 1980s, just before finding said influencer is desperately lacking a father figure and also gets enlisted to recreate the crime scene in order to boost the flagging profile of Hosea.

On the other side, the next job of Wicky proves personal, at the time when he finds that he knows the owner of the holiday home that he is cleaning up, who is a former girlfriend who left him 20 years ago on his thirtieth birthday.

Later, having been besotted with her, and catching up proves an awkward experience, as well as especially as, and just after Wicky finds a set of anonymous love letters, both get a few home truths about their time together.

We expect that the story of the second season of the series The Cleaner will start where it is left in the first season of the series The Cleaner.

If we get any update about the plot of the second season of the series The Cleaner, we will update it here.

The Cleaner Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of The Cleaner Season 2 is not declared yet. Maybe it will soon be declared after the announcement of the second season.

We expect that The Cleaner Season 2 will soon be released on BBC One in late 2022. The first season of the series The Cleaner was aired from 10th September 2021 to 22nd October 2021 on BBC One.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series The Cleaner, we will add it here.

The Cleaner Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of The Cleaner Season 2 is not released yet. We expect that it will soon be released after the confirmation of the second season.

Let’s watch the trailer of The Cleaner Season 1. It was released by BBC Trailers on 29th August 2021. Watch it below.

Where to Watch The Cleaner Season 2?

You can watch the series The Cleaner on BBC One. We can also expect the second season of the series The Cleaner on BBC One.

Where Is The Cleaner Filmed?

The series The Cleaner was shot in many private residences in the Sevenoaks, Tunbridge Wells as well as Maidstone districts, and also build a green screen set at Showfields Hall Community Centre in Tunbridge Wells.

Visit this website frequently to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.