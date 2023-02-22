Marvel’s She-Hulk will feature Benedict Wong: Confirmed Update:

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law confirms featuring Benedict Wong i.e. The sorcerer supreme of the Doctor Strange series.

Another Marvel Movie

Since we all have seen Benedict Wong playing the character of Sorcerer Supreme Wong, everyone loves him. His role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been quite popular amongst fans. He is now confirmed to play one more role in the Marvel universe.

You might have heard about the Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Wong will be seen in the series, and then fans can get to enjoy more of his character-related fun and storyline. Other than this, he has been seen in other Marvel movies including Sang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Bruce Banner/ Hulk’s cousin Jennifer Walters is a hard-working attorney, played by Tatiana Maslany. Somehow, being related to Bruce Banner, she has genes from which she has got the ability, same as the Hulk. It is still not known, why she can turn into a “She-Hulk.”

She can somehow turn into a 6-foot huge Hulk figure along with superhuman strength. Even though the reason behind her such transformation is unknown, she is now, what she is. There will be a total of 9 episodes in Marvel’s She-Hulk and will feature some of the fantastic cast.

She-Hulk Cast

Jameela Jamil, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga and more. Tim Roth will be returning as Emil Blonsky after her brief appearance in the previous popular Marvel movie Shang-Chi.

Marvel’s Official Notification

The official notification released from Marvel contained the entire list of casts for the movie. There was Wong’s name included in the cast list, but not sure about the role he will be playing. Hence fans are still speculating on what capacity he will be seen. Obviously, fans are expecting to see more of their favorite characters in more movies and series.

The series will be directed by Kat Coiro along with Any Valia. Episodes 5 and 7 will be done by Valia whereas the remaining ones will be directed by Coiro.

She-Hulk Official Trailer

The official trailer of the series shows Walter’s transformation into this totally new superhero. It also shows Villain Titania played by Jamil and Roth’s Emil Blonsky.