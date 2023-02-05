Stay Close Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

Stay Close is a British miniseries. The series Stay Close includes crime, drama, mystery, and thriller.

The series Stay Close has received a positive response from the audience. It has received 7 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Stay Close.

Stay Close Season 2:

In the series Stay Close, the lives of a photojournalist who is a soccer mom, as well as a homicide detective, get disturbed by a terrible incident from the past.

The series Stay Close is based on a novel titled Stay Close by Harlan Coben. It stars Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, Richard Armitage, Eddie Izzard, Jo Joyner, Youssef Kerkour, Sarah Parish, Daniel Francis, Andi Osho, Bethany Antonia, and Poppy Gilbert.

The series Stay Close was written by Harlan Coben, Daniel Brocklehurst, Victoria Asare-Archer, Charlotte Coben, and Mick Ford. It was directed by Daniel O’Hara and Lindy Heymann.

The first season of the series Stay Close includes a total of eight episodes. It seems that the second season of the series Stay Close will also include a total of eight episodes.

The series Stay Close was executively produced by Danny Brocklehurst, Harlan Coben, Nicola Shindler, and Richard Fee. It was produced by Juliet Charlesworth.

The series Stay Close was made under the Red Productions Company. Netflix distributed the series Stay Close. The series Stay Close has arrived on Netflix.

All episodes of the first season of the series Stay Close have arrived on the same day of the release. It seems that all episodes of the second season of the series Stay Close will also be released on the same day of the release. Let’s see what happens next.

Let’s check whether the second season of the series Stay Close is happening or not.

Is Stay Close Season 2 Happening?

The series Stay Close is not renewed yet for the second season of the series Stay Close. But there is a massive chance of the confirmation of the second season of the series Stay Close.

We expect that Netflix will soon renew the series Stay Close for the second season of the series Stay Close. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update about the news or update about the second season of the series Stay Close, we will add it here.

Stay Close Season 2 Cast:

See the expected cast of Stay Close Season 2 below.

Cush Jumbo as Megan Pierce-Shaw/Cassie James Nesbitt as DS Michael Broome Richard Armitage as Ray Levine Sarah Parish as Lorraine Griggs Eddie Izzard as Harry Sutton Jo Joyner as DC Erin Cartwright Youssef Kerkour as Fester Daniel Francis as Dave Shaw Dylan Francis as Jordan Shaw Tallulah Byrne as Laura Shaw Andi Osho as Simona Bethany Antonia as Kayleigh Shaw Rachel Andrews as Bea Poppy Gilbert as Barbie Hyoie O’Grady as Ken Jack Shalloo as Brian Goldberg Phillip Gascoyne as Chief Inspector Gary Blakefield

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Stay Close.

Stay Close Season 1 Review:

Stay Close Season 1 got positive reviews from critics. Maybe the second season of the series Stay Close will receive a positive response from the audience.

In Stay Close Season 1, we have seen that as her wedding approaches, Megan Pierce gets troubled by a visitor from her past.

After that, Mike Broome searches for a new disappearance reminiscent of a cold case. Later, Megan enlists help from an old friend because she wants out the truth about Stewart. Broome finds a connection as more missing persons begins piling up.

Dave’s mother’s claims of an unwanted visitor prove unsettling for Megan. After that, Kayleigh and Ray both revisit the night Carlton, as well as others, went missing.

Harry brokers a meeting for Megan. After that, Broome takes a leap in his personal life. Ray gets questioned by the police because he attempts to piece together his memories.

The reunion of Megan with Ray is cut short. Later, Erin and Broome investigate an anomaly in the pattern of disappearance, leading them to a difficult old case.

The stag of Dave night turns testy thanks to an uninvited guest. After that, Barbie and Ken turn their focus on the family of Megan.

Later, Lorriane mourns the loss of a friend. On the other side, Broome as well as Erin attempt to deduce who the leak is on the force.

Megan arrives to clean to Dave and after that, Del Flynn finds his hold on Ken as well as Barbie is tenuous. Later, in the wake of a shocking discovery, the case turns personal for Broome.

In the end, Megan, as well as Ray, unpack one fateful night from their past. Let’s see what happens next. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect that Stay Close Season 2 will start where it is left in the first season of the series Stay Close.

If we get any news or update about the storyline of the second season of the series Stay Close, we will add it here.

Stay Close Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of Stay Close Season 2 is not announced yet. It seems that it will soon be announced after the announcement of the second season of the series Stay Close.

We can expect the second season of the series Stay Close somewhere in 2022. Maybe it will arrive on Netflix like the first season. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Stay Close, we will add it here.

Stay Close Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Stay Close Season 2 has not arrived yet. It seems that it will soon be released. Let’s watch the official trailer of the first season of the series Stay Close. It was released by Netflix on 3rd December 2021. Watch it below.

Where to Watch Stay Close Season 2?

The user can watch the series Stay Close on the OTT platform Netflix. The first season of the series Stay Close was released on Netflix and we expect that, the second season of the series Stay Close will also be released on Netflix.

Is Stay Close on Netflix Yet?

Yes, you can watch the series Stay Close on Netflix. It is available there. The complete series Stay Close is available now to watch on the OTT platform Netflix.

You can watch all eight episodes of the first season of the series Stay Close on Netflix. Maybe the second season of the series Stay Close will soon arrive on Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

Who is the Serial Killer in Stay Close?

The true murderer in the series Stay Close is Lorraine Griggs – Sarah Parish, who is the detective Broome’s girlfriend in the present timeline as well as a longtime bartender at Vipers.

Check out this website regularly to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website.