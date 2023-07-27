Selena Gomez Celebrates Francia Raisa’s Birthday: Ends Feud Rumors

Remember Francia Raisa? One of popular singer-actress Selena Gomez’s best friends donated a kidney to the actress. Selena celebrated her bestie’s birthday and shared a heartfelt message amid feud rumors. They have been close friends for a long time, and once again, the SAME OLD LOVE singer has proved her loyalty and friendship to her special friend Francia Raisa.

Francia Raisa’s Birthday – 26th July 2023

It was Selena Gomez’s bestie Francia Raisa’s 35th birthday which she celebrated enthusiastically. She is the one who donated one kidney to Selena in the year 2017, when Selena suffered from organ damage through lupus. Both felt overwhelmed then, but Francia didn’t hesitate and gave her the kidney, strengthening their bond.

Selena Gomez wishes Francia Raisa a happy birthday: “No matter where life takes us, I love you.” pic.twitter.com/t0pT3ZCaHG — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 26, 2023

She is the actress, who has been in the recent limelight due to her role in the spinoff series How I Met Your Father. She has also acted in various roles, including The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Grown-ish, and more.

Francia Raisa’s Comment

There was an incident involving Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa, and another of Selena’s closest friends Taylor Swift. There was a Rolling Stone cover story about Selena where she shared many things, and most of them were shocking, as no one was aware of any such things that had happened to her.

Francia Raisa has liked Selena Gomez’s post wishing her a happy birthday and refollowed her on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/NE7fyNhLwA — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 27, 2023

There was a statement from Selena in which she mentioned, “My only friend in the industry really is Taylor, so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.” Francia replied, “Interesting,” which has now been deleted. Soon after that, Raisa unfollowed Selena on IG, and since that time, there have been rumors that there is a feud between them, and they are not close friends anymore.

Selena Gomez wishes Francia Raisa a happy birthday on Instagram: “No matter where life takes us, I love you. ❤️” pic.twitter.com/UUO5InsZH8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 26, 2023

Selena Wishes Francia Many Photos

On Francia’s birthday, Selena wished her through warmest wishes and many photos of them together. She also captioned that with a super cute message which said: “Happiest of birthdays to this special human beings [sic]. No matter where life takes us, I love you. ❤️ @franciaraisa.”

In the photos, both are seen sitting closely with their arms wrapped around each other, and they have been close friends for a long time.

Selena Gomez: Recent Instagram Followers Raise

A few weeks ago, Selena Gomez became the most followed female musician on the popular social media platform Instagram when she got almost 400 million followers. Seeing her global popularity, she is gaining even more followers than ever. Her current followers count is at 427 million.