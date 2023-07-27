Sunflower Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know

Recently, Indian drama series have released thousands of crime-thriller drama series, many of which received tremendous response from the global audience. Even many non-Hindi-speaking cinephiles await the Indian show and its translated version to enjoy the quality content.

Today we have one such crime-thriller drama series that has earned a good amount of audience within the release of its first season. Yes! You guessed it right, and we are talking about Sunil Grover’s 2021 released crime-thriller series, Sunflower.

The show has received positive responses from the audience and reviewers. In addition to that, Sunflower Season 1 has also achieved a commendable 7.3/10 rating on the IMDb platform.

If you are fond of crime-thriller drama, then the Sunflower series will entertain you the most. In this article, we have highlighted the possible release date, a list of cast members, a brief storyline, and trailer updates for Sunflower Season 2.

Sunflower Season 2 Release Date

The Sunflower Series runs for only one season, and fans wait for the second season to be renewed. The first season of Sunflower premiered on Zee5 Networks on June 11, 2021. It’s been almost two years since fans have yet to receive the official release date for Sunflower Season 2.

According to some sources, Sunflower Season 2 will likely be released by the end of 2023. But still, makers have to confirm the official release date for the second season of the Sunflower Series. Until then, enjoy the show’s first run and read our article regularly to get the latest updates.

Sunflower Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Sunflower is an Indian crime-thriller drama series released in the Hindi language. The first season’s plot concentrates on top-notch murder mysteries and the Sunflower housing society.



The storyline of Sunflower Season 1 starts with Sonu Singh (Sunil Grover). In the first episode, Sonu gets kidnapped by Gurleen’s family, and they are bribed to go to Jalandhar.

But when Sonu recognized the kidnappers, the police started taking action and started their search operations. And amid the development, we encountered various twists, turns, and unexpected incidents that left the audience speechless.

Apart from the lead charter, the show Sunflower Season 1 includes various characters. In the first season of the Sunflower series, we see an Inspector, Digendra (Ranvir Shorey), who looks after the crimes; Mr. Ahuja (Radha Bhatt), Chetan Tambe (Girish Kulkarni), Dilip Iyer (Ahsish Vidyarthi) and many others.

In a nutshell, Sunflower Season 1 is the complete set of crime, action, thriller, and heart-throbbing suspense and murder mystery. So if you’re thinking to binge-watch the whole season, you should check out Sunflower Season 1.

Sunflower Season 2 Cast Members List

The showrunners, Vikas Bahl and Rahul Sengupta, have featured many talented and prolific star casts for the first season of the Sunflower series. Since day one, millions of viewers have been looking for the actual names of the Sunflower cast members.

However, as the makers have not shared the official release date and a list of cast members for Sunflower Season 2, we have added a complete list of Sunflower Season 1 cast members. The below-mentioned cast members may return for the Sunflower Season 2.

Sunil Grover as Sonu Singh

Mukul Chadda as Mr. Ahuja

Girish Kulkarni as Sub Inspector Chetan Tambe

Ranvir Shorey as Inspector S. Digendra

Radha Bhatt as Mrs. Ahuja

Ria Nalavade as Paddy Iyer

Ashwin Kaushal as Mr. Raj Kapoor

Ashish Vidyarthi as Dilip Iyer

Shonali Nagrani as Naina Kapoor

Sameer Khakhar as abusive heart-patient

Nirvair Bhan as Monty

Sonal Jha as Mrs Iyer

Sal Yusuf as Chairman of Sonu Singh’s Company

Dayana Erappa as Justina

Annapurna Soni as Maid Kamini

Saloni Khanna as Aanchal

Pallavi Das as Juhi

Aarav Chowdhary as Ramesh Kapoor

Simran Nerurkar as Gurleen

Ajay–Atul as judges

Shayank shukla as Aditya khanna

Jaimin Panchal

Sunflower Season 2 Episode Title List

As discussed above, official information has yet to be made public for Sunflower Season 2; we also need the episode titles for Sunflower Season 2.

However, we have added a complete list of Sunflower Season 1 episode titles for better navigation. Check them out.

Sunflower Season 1 Episode 01 – A Murder

Sunflower Season 1 Episode 02 – A Break-In

Sunflower Season 1 Episode 03 – A Discovery

Sunflower Season 1 Episode 04 – The Coconut

Sunflower Season 1 Episode 05 – A Crush

Sunflower Season 1 Episode 06 – A Heart Attack

Sunflower Season 1 Episode 07 – A Recollection

Sunflower Season 1 Episode 08 – A Chase

Where To Watch Sunflower Season 2?

Sunflower is an Indian crime thriller drama series created and developed by Vikas Bahl. Not only that, but the show has also involved a storyline that revolves around many twists and thriller crimes. Sunil Grover is in the lead role of Sonu Singh. And fans are now expecting the renewal of the Sunflower series for a second season.

Thank you @RelianceEnt for making ‘Sunflower’ bloom. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) December 29, 2021

However, if you have recently discovered this Indian-Hindi drama series and looking for the show’s platforms, then Head to Zee5. Here you will find all the episodes of Sunflower Season 1. Further ahead, the second season of Sunflower will also release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Sunflower Season 2?

The number of episodes of a show depends upon various factors, such as screenwriting, concept, and story length. Predicting the exact number of upcoming seasons would be a challenging task.



Yet, if we look at the previous release, the first installment of the Sunflower series was released with eight episodes. Therefore, if the show makers maintain consistency, then eight episodes are expected to release for Sunflower Season 2.

Sunflower Season 2 Makers Team

It would be unjust to conclude this article without addressing the due credit to the production team members. Sunflower is one of the most highly anticipated Indian crime-thriller drama series created and developed by famous Indian filmmaker Vikas Bahl.

Not only that, but Vikas has also worked as the director along with Rahul Sengupta for Sunflower Season 1. The show was produced under the Reliance Entertainment company, and Sudhakar Reddy served as the cinematographer for the show.

Sunflower Season 2 Trailer Release

A teaser or promo trailer of an upcoming show or season helps the showrunners to build hype and curiosity. But unfortunately, the fans have to wait a few more months since the show makers Vikas Bahl and his team, have yet to release the official trailer for Sunflower Season 2.

Still, we have added a trailer link for the Sunflower Season 1 here. If you haven’t watched the earlier season of the Sunflower thriller series, then click on the link and watch the Sunflower Season 1 official trailer. Moreover, once the show makers release the official trailer for Sunflower Season 2, we will add it here.

Bottom Thoughts

So that’s all, guys! Now you have all the latest information about the Sunflower Season 2 release dates. Talented actors like Sunil Grover, Girish Kulkarni, Ashish Vidyarthi, etc., have built the show so that the audience eagerly awaits the show’s renewal for a second season.

But unfortunately, the show makers have not announced the official release date for Sunflower Season 2. But don’t worry about the latest information; we will provide you with the latest details about Sunflower Season 2 as the showrunners make them available. Until then, enjoy the first season of the Sunflower series, and stay tuned to our website for further details on your favorite shows.