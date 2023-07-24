SpongeBob’s Voice Actor Tom Kenny’s Wife Comments on a Post: “He is Not Dating Ariana Grande”

Since the past few weeks, there have been so many rumors about Ariana Grande dating SpongeBob voice actor – for which there have been so many speculations. It happened because two artists were there as SpongeBob’s voice actors. The first is Tom Kenny, who has been the voice behind SpongeBob since 1999. Over the years, he has voiced many characters, but SpongeBob has been the most popular.

SpongeBob: The Confusion

Initially, the voice behind SpongeBob, as we discussed earlier, was by voice artist Tom Kenny. He has been married to Jill Talley since the year 1996. Now, another actor, Ethan Slater, played SpongeBob in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Boardway Musical in 2016.

Wife of Tom Kenny, the ‘SpongeBob’ voice actor, clarifies Ariana Grande is not dating her husband following a confusingly-worded post: “I don't know if Ethan Slater (who played SpongeBob in the musical) is or isn't dating Ariana Grande… Just wanted to set the record straight.” pic.twitter.com/YRFTfd94gw — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 23, 2023

Now, famous singer Ariana Grande is rumored to be dating SpongeBob actor, where everyone got confused. Because there are two actors associated with this role. So to clear everyone’s confusion, Tom Kenny’s wife, Jill Talley, has come forward to get everything straighten up.

Ethan Slater’s wife was “completely blindsided” by his relationship with Ariana Grande, according to Page Six. A source tells the publication that the pair suddenly broke up “when nothing appeared wrong between them.” 🔗: https://t.co/6NXEbBucTs pic.twitter.com/94hyt3b0sk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 22, 2023

There is a considerable age difference between the two actors, viz. Tom Kenny and Ethan Slater – still, there was some confusion. Maybe that is why Tom’s wife had to come forward and clear everything up.

So What Exactly Happened?

Several social media rumors and posts said Ariana Grande is dating the SpongeBob actor. They might have been indicating Ethan Slater, but because multiple actors have been associated with the role of SpongeBob, everyone needed clarification.

In one of such posts, Tom Kenny’s wife commented something that shocked everyone. She intended to clear things simple. Her comment was in a good way and adorable too. She talked about how she and her husband have been happily married, and Ariana Grande is not dating him.

Also, she said that she is unaware of another SpongeBob actor – Ethan Slater – if he is dating Ariana Grande or not – she doesn’t know. Even if she is dating Ethan, she wouldn’t know, but she would ship them. At the end of her comment, she also mentioned that she and her husband, Tom Kenny, are celebrating their 27th Wedding Anniversary.

Wife of ‘Spongebob’ voice actor jokingly clarifies Ariana Grande is not dating husband. pic.twitter.com/TUhIldt3XX — Complex (@Complex) July 24, 2023

When she said, “Ariana Grande is not dating SpongeBob actor,” everyone was under the impression that the singer was not dating SpngeBob actor Ethan Slater. But that was not the case.

Even after all such things have happened, no official announcements from any actors have been made. Ariana and the actor Ethan Slater have neither confirmed nor denied anything. Let’s see what happens next.