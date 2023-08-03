Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue Season 2 Release date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything

What if you had a dream career path as a preserver for old architects? And you discover a show that guides you on how to start with it. The spinoff show Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue is one of them. Be it for its host Nicole Curtis or the content of its documentation, the show’s premiere attracted more than 4.2 million viewers.



The show Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue is a spinoff show of the show Rehab Addict that began on October 14, 2010, to August 29, 2018. During the first show of Rehab, Addict was rated 7.8/10. Most people love the host addiction for the restoration of old homes. With host Nicole in the spinoff show, it was a top 5 cable premiere.

The fans of Nicole won’t be disheartened since it is the beginning of Season 1. It has a long way to go. The show has a release date for the second episode on 27 July. The show is back with its expert host to showcase her innovatively.

Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue is a documentary in Michigan where the host will be renovating and transforming a lakeside property. The series is based on how Nicole saves the old 1904 house. It also portrays how renovating houses is like renovating lives for her, as she mentions in an interview. The show revolves around Nicole being head over heels to save this old house. How will she renovate it within time?

The storyline of Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue Season One is based on when Nicole returns to her hometown at Lake Orion after a long time. After returning, she renovated the old 1904 house she had brought.

Seven years later, she returned to restore the old house project and build a lakeside gateway for her family. Nicole is best known for her new ways of renovating old properties without changing the overall structure of the house and the necessary upliftment required.

Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue is an American thriller created and developed by Matt Levine, Andrew Myers, Max Weissman, and Timothy T.P Robbins. The first season of Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue premiered on November 3, 2022.

In addition, fans may have to wait a few months to watch the second run of the Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue series. However, if you haven’t watched the earlier seasons of Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue, head to HGTV and binge-watch all the first season’s episodes.

Summary

If you have been a fan of Nicole's renovations in the first show, then you must follow Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue Seasons as the series has released the dates of its first Season and second episode.

