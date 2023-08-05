Rana Daggubati Starring “Rana Naidu”: Crime Action Series Cast, Storyline, Trailer, and More

Rana Naidu – one of the recent action crime dramas starring some power-packed cast members in the leading roles. So many famous star casts are included in this series, making it binge-watching. The series Rana Naidu stars Rana Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, Venkatesh Daggubati, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, and more. Let’s go into it and discuss more about the storyline, cast members, and everything else.

Rana Naidu Storyline

The story of this series revolves around the titular character, Rana Naidu, played by Rana Daggubati. He makes his living by sorting out his celebrity clients’ problems. No matter the problem, he can solve anything at any time. And, of course, all these come at very high prices and favors. While managing his high-profile clients, he also has his family, including two kids and a beautiful wife. This is where he struggles; he can manage the entire world alone but can’t seem to handle the people he loves.

Name of Series Rana Naidu Streaming Partner Netflix OTT Release Date 10 March 2023 Languages Hindi, Telugu

Rana also has two brothers who have their own stories and lives to go through. Soon, the storyline has his father, with whom Rana has had quite a complicated relationship since his childhood, come into the story. This is when the story gets even more complex and exciting. There are many heated-up scenes between his father and himself, where they occasionally point guns at each other. His father has always wanted to mend his relationship with all of his sons, but somehow, Rana doesn’t seem to be getting on with this thought.

The story’s lead, the titular role, is Rana Naidu, played by everyone’s favorite Rana Daggubati. Talented actress Surveen Chawla plays his wife’s role, Naina Naidu. Along with him, Ashish Vidhyarthi plays one of the lead roles of a gangster. Adithya Menon plays Rana’s right-hand man, who helps Rana to manage everything. Sushant Singh plays Rana’s younger brother along with Abhishek Banerjee.

Here is the detailed list of Rana Naidu Cast Members:

Venkatesh Daggubati as Naga Naidu,

Rana Daggubati as Rana Naidu,

Sushant Singh as Tej Naidu,

Surveen Chawla as Naina Naidu,

Abhishek Banerjee as Pawan ‘Jaffa’ Naidu,

Suchitra Pillai as Tara,

Rajesh Jais as OB Mahajan,

Gaurav Chopra as Prince Reddy,

Ashish Vidyarthi as Surya Rao Naidu/Surya Mohammed Khan,

Rajni Basumatary as Nyla,

Adithya Menon as Srini,

Flora Saini as Kavya,

Priya Banerjee as Mandira Sharma,

Nishigandha Wad as Vandana,

Ashwin Mushran as Farzad Soonawala,

Bodhisattva Sharma as Rehan,

Afrah Sayed as Nitya Naidu,

Tenzin Dalha as Arjun Naidu,

Mukul Chadda as CBI officer Ejaz Shaikh

Lauren Robinson as Laura,

Supriya Aysola as Padma Naidu,

Saurav Khurana as Cricketer Zayed Mirza,

Milind Pathak as Vijayawada Maharaja,

Siya Malasi as Chandi,

Abhishek Bhalerao as Inspector Malvade,

Anuj Khurana as Aman / Prince Vithal,

Janu Kumar as Pamma.

Rana Naidu Makers Team

The series was created by Karan Anshuman and is based on Ray Donovan’s story. The directors of the Rana Naidu series are Karan Anshuman and Supam Verma. The music is by Sangeet – Siddharth and the composer is John Stewart Eduri.

Category Value/ By Whom Genre Action, Crime drama Created by Karan Anshuman Based on Ray Donovan Screenplay by B. V. S. Ravi Story by Ananya Mody Directed by Suparn Verma, Karan Anshuman Executive producers Mohit Shah, Pearl Gill Producers Sunder Aaron, Sumit Shukla Cinematography Jaya Krishna Gummadi Production company Locomotive Global Inc.



Executive producers include Mohit Shah and Pearl Gill. The producers’ team includes Sunder Aaron, Sumit Shukla, and many more. The editors are Ninan Khanolkar and Manan Ashwin Mehta.

Rana Naidu Trailer

The series has been among the most awaited, and it would be strange if you hadn’t watched it. Nonetheless, here is the trailer if you haven’t watched Rana Naidu. After watching the trailer, you will surely enjoy the series if you are in an action drama. It contains so many storylines and diverse cast members in it.