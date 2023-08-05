Amazon Prime’s Adhura: A Horror Thriller Series Cast, Storyline, Trailer, and More

Fans have been waiting for this horror thriller series from Amazon, and now that it is available, there is something to watch out for. Yes, we are talking about Prime’s latest release supernatural series Adhura. There are many famous star cast members to look forward to. The series has a horror storyline and many thrilling scenes that the audience will enjoy. Let’s talk more about the storyline, cast members, and everything related to the series Adhura.

Adhura Release Date

This suspense thriller series was released on 7th July 2023. Viewers waiting for the release, their wait is over as the series is now available on the official Amazon Prime platform. Fans always wait for such a thriller series, which Prime has been a good source of. There are so many exciting upcoming series on Amazon Prime that fans should watch. There are a total of 7 episodes for the series Adhura.

Episode Number Title S1 E1 Psycho Puppy Killer S1 E2 Shadow Boy S1 E3 If You Make Trouble You Will Be Punished S1 E4 The Boy Who Lives Inside Vedant S1 E5 No Exit S1 E6 Hush Little Baby S1 E7 The Farewell

New insta story of #SanayaIrani praising @gauravvkchawla and @ananya_ban for #Adhura on #AmazonPrime and their replies to Sanaya ❤️ Sanaya Irani feels nostalgic as this web series was shot in her boarding school at Ooty 😍 pic.twitter.com/nsp3IpJAB4 — Sanaya Irani's World (@bestofsanaya) July 28, 2023

Adhura Cast Members

The series stars Rasika Duggal as a counselor at Nilgiri Public School in one of the lead roles. Along with her, Ishwak Singh plays Adhiraj Jaisingh, who used to be a student at the same school and returns years later for their batch’s reunion. SHrenik Arora plays Vedant, another one of the lead roles in the series Adhura. Along with them, there are many other roles, mentioned below:

Rasika Duggal as Supriya Ghosh

Ishwak Singh as Adhiraj Jaisingh

Shrenik Arora as Vedant

Rahul Dev as Officer Bedi

Poojan Chhabra as Ninad Raman

Zoa Morani as Malvika Seth Jamwal

Priya Banerjee as Nancy

Jaimini Pathak as Chandra Prakash

Arjun Deswal as Young Adhiraj

Sahil Salathia as Suyash Verma

Rijul Ray as Dev Jamwal

K.C. Shankar as Dean K. C. Swamy

Adhura Storyline

The series starts with the backdrop of a boarding school where some students in the 5th class were harassing fellow classmates to some next level. At first, he was scared, but soon, his behavior started to change, and he started to behave strangely with his classmates. One of their classmates was even scared of him being such a different, violent kind of person.

Another storyline, including many other characters, starts with a reunion of students returning after 15 years. They have grown much since school and are prominent in their fields/ jobs. There is Adhiraj Jaisingh, played by Ishwak Singh, who has been looking for his school-time close friend Ninad. He had disappeared since their graduation day, and no one had seen him.

#Adhura On Amazon Prime Video is stunning, great performances and great plot twists. I am loving it. It's scary! pic.twitter.com/7uZ5tBb4a5 — Mukul Kumar (@mukulneetika) July 11, 2023

Adhiraj tries and goes to various places to look for Ninad, but there is no trace of Ninad. Meanwhile, other students who have returned for the reunion start to face some strange things when they are alone in various places.

Further story development contains various spoilers, so seeing the series for yourself would be better because some storylines have such a suspense element, which, if known earlier, won’t keep you interested in the story anymore.

#Adhura on #AmazonPrimeVideo

A horror mystery series

Excellent story loved much.. Available in tamil too.. pic.twitter.com/eGn19nTixV — 🖤▪︎•𝑬𝙡𝚜𝑎•▪︎🖤 (@elsa_Amna) July 23, 2023

Adhura Makers Team

Adhura was written by Ananya Banerjee and directed by Gauravv K. Chawla and Ananya Banerjee. The producers’ team includes Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, and Monisha Advani through their production company Emmay Entertainment. The cinematography is by Maahir Zaveri. The executive producer for this series is Rahul Gandhi.

Position Name Series Adhura Director Gauravv Chawla, Ananya Banerjee Writer Ananya Banerjee, Anand Jain Genre Horror, Thriller Producer Rahul Gandhi, Rameshchandra Yadav Cinematography Srijan Chaurasia Production Emmay Entertainment

Adhura Trailer

If you haven’t watched this thriller series, watch the Adhura trailer below, and then you will surely want to watch the series to know more about the storyline. Also, there are different storylines for various characters, presented uniquely. It makes you want to watch it further, one episode after another. Fans who enjoy watching such horror series will surely find the series Adhura of interest.