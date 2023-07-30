All The Same Or Not Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, and Everything You Need To Know

We all know the craze of watching series nowadays, no matter what genre the series has, whether it is comedy, thriller, crime, etc., but the viewers always love to watch. So, here we will talk about one of the Brazilian comedy-drama series named All The Same or Not, based on the novel Na Porta Ao Lado by Luly Trigo.

The series season 1 was successfully released on 25th May 2022. After its season 1 success, the creators also announced the renewal news about the series and shared that season 2 will release by 2023. An exact release date has yet to be shared from their side.

But till that moment, you guys can read this article in which we have discussed all the essential things about All The Same or Not Season 2, including its IMDb rating of 6.9 out of 10, which is its release date, storyline, makers’ team, etc.

Thus, let’s start the discussion with the hope that the readers will get all the relevant information about the upcoming season by the end of the article.

All The Same Or Not Season 2 Release Date:

All The Same Or Not is another fantastic Brazilian Comedy drama series based on a novel named Na Porta Ao Lado written by Luly Trigo. All The Same Or Not is entirely directed by Juliana Vonlanten.

The show’s very first season was released on 20th July 2022, and then the creators of the All The Same Or Not series also announced the renewal of the series, which will be released by 2023.

Other than this announcement, the creators have yet to share the final release date, but one thing is very sure all the Same Or Not fans will get to see their first glimpse of All The Same Or Not season 2 in 2023. So, wait for further news, and till that moment, take a re-look at its previous season episodes.

All The Same Or Not Series Storyline Overview:

All The Same Or Not is a Brazilian comedy-drama series with Carol as a lead character whose role is played by Gabriella Saraivah. Carol is a 16-year-old girl who is facing significant changes in her life as she is growing up.

The significant change that Carol has to face is the news of her mother who is soonly marry her new boyfriend, and also she was bi disturbed with the thought of sharing her everything with her future stepbrother.

On the other side, she is entering a new high school, and as the new year begins, she falls in love and starts her first relationship. As the series progresses, we also see that one of Carol’s best friends is constantly putting their friendship to the test, making Carol’s Situation even more challenging.

In a nutshell, in this entire article, we have seen various situations that Carol has to suffer being a teenager. Still, in the end, Carol learns one most important thing about life happiness, as she finally released that happiness only comes with our own company.

Not only that, but she also respected every feeling she felt, even though she made many mistakes in understanding those feelings.

All The Same Or Not Season 2 Expected Plot:

All The Same or Not series viewers have already set their excitement level to the next step to know everything about the upcoming All The Same or Not season. But the makers still need to reveal something about the storyline of season 2.

But it is crystal clear that season 2 will start from the same place where the creators ended season 1; also, we can predict that season 2 will bring significant changes in the life of Carol, as her mother is all set to remarry her new boyfriend. Many new things will also come in Carol’s life.

All The Same: Or Not Carol is facing unexpected challenges with her friendships while preparing for her mother's upcoming wedding. Series 1 now streaming and watch season 2 later this year. pic.twitter.com/whY9nBHbz4 — Disney+ Channel UK (@DCUK_NEWS) June 19, 2023

So, guys, keep your finger crossed and be ready to watch another part of All The Same or Not series quickly.

All The Same Or Not Season 2 Cast Members:

After announcing the All The Same Or Not series season 2, everyone is interested in knowing everything about the All The Same Or Not series. And, specifically, they all were eager to know the cast member list for All The Same Or Not season 2.

But now, the creators are busy with their production work, so they need to share information about their cast members. Thus, here we mentioned all the season 1s cast members list who might again be part of season 2.

Ana Jeckel as Beta

Gabriella Saraivah as Carol

Guilhermina Libanio as Pri

Duda Matte as Trix

Kiko Pissolato as Carlos

Clara Buarque as Amanda

Ronald Sotto as Bernardo

Guthierry Sotero as Bruno

Daniel Botelho as Tomás

Miá Mello as Beth

Apart from this list, there is a higher possibility that creators may increase the number of cast members to expand the plot of the All The Same Or Not series 2.

All The Same Or Not Season 2 List of Episodes:

As we discovered that the entire maker’s team was busy producing the sequel part of the All The Same Or Not series. And they have yet to share further updates on the series’ sequel.

Thus, here we predict that the All The Same Or Not series will have ten episodes season, as same as season 1. Hence, it still needs to be confirmed.

Episode 01: “Just One More Year…or Not”

Episode 02: “Everything Will Be Okay…or Not”

Episode 03: “Just a Friendship…or Not”

Episode 04: “Everything Went Wrong…or Not”

Episode 05: “The Best Decisions…or Not”

Episode 06: “No Secrets…or Not”

Episode 07: “Best Friends Forever…or Not”

Episode 08: “Completely Lost…or Not”

Episode 09: “Things Begin to Calm Down…or Not”

Episode 10: “The End…or Not”

If you loved All The Same: Or Not, their good news! Season 2 is coming later this year! pic.twitter.com/P3vCZGsUVe — Dubbed UK (@DubbedUK) February 21, 2023

Therefore the list mentioned above of episodes, along with their title names, is of season 1. Rill that period, you can take the help of those episode titles to learn about the plot of individual episodes of season 1.

Where to Watch All The Same or Not Season 2?

The production work for All The Same or Not season 2 is on its way, so we do not have any episodes of the same season to watch.

But, the viewers who want to get again a glimpse of All The Same or Not Season 1; can go to their Disney + streaming platform and check out the series title in the same, and there you will get the entire season 1.

All The Same Or Not Season 2 Trailer:

Presently, all the makers are busy creating season 2, so we are still waiting to receive the teaser and trailer for its season 2, but don’t worry, as you will see the trailer very soon this year only.

Until then, enjoy re-looking at the trailer of All The Same or Not Season 1, which link is already given above.

Final Words:

All the Same or Not, a Brazilian Comedy series, is again coming back in 2023. As per the creator’s announcement, they clearly stated that the audience would not have to wait for an extended period, as they will release All The Same or Not Season 2 in 2023, but they have yet to share the confirmed release date. Thus, season 2 will be released by the end of 2023.

Apart from its release date, here in this article, we have shared many other essentials as well as the latest information about All The Same or Not Season 2, with the only hope that all the readers will enjoy reading our article and also learn the new thing about the forthcoming season.

Hence, if you still have queries about any of these articles, please share your comment in our website comment section; thank you.