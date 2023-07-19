Pedro Pascal, Quinta Brunson, Murray Bartlett, and More: Stars Who Earned Multiple Emmy Nominations

Amongst various categories, so many of our favorite nominees have been nominated for not just one or two Emmys but multiple Emmys this year! Yes, you heard it right! It includes global star Pedro Pascal, last seen in our favorite post-pandemic drama series, The Last of Us, and left a strong and lasting effect. Along with him, so many celebrities come from diverse backgrounds and have earned their Emmy nominations. Let’s get into it and know more about these Emmys 2023 nominations.

Stars With Multiple Emmy Nominations

Pedro Pascal

He has been nominated for Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Saturday Night Live. He has also been nominated for The Last of Us – Outstanding lead actor in a drama series. The third nomination is for Outstanding Narrator – Patagonia: Life on the Edge of The World.

Almost after two decades of playing more minor roles in various movies and series, Pedro Pascal has finally started to earn all the fame and name that he deserves after such a long-lasting struggle. His recent famous roles include playing Javier Pena in the Netflix series Narcos followed by the HBO fantasy Game of Thrones through his role of Oberyn Martell. He recently played Joel in HBO’s The Last of Us series.

Keep going for family. Congratulations to Pedro Pascal of @TheLastofUsHBO on his #Emmys2023 nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. #TLOU pic.twitter.com/1HtYcZfLA1 — HBO (@HBO) July 12, 2023

Quinta Brunson

She earned a nomination for Outstanding lead actress in comedy series, i.e., Abbott Elementary, along with Outstanding guest actress for Saturday Night Live. She is a fan favorite for the lead actress category and is most likely to win, given her best performance throughout the series.

Along with being a comedian and actor, she is also known for her co-writing, creating, and executive producing roles and world. Her popular Instagram series, Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date, has been quite famous.

Murray Bartlett

He has been nominated for two Emmys, viz. Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series/ movie – Welcome to Chippendales and Outstanding guest actor in a drama series – The Last of Us.

Love will abide. Congratulations to Murray Bartlett of @TheLastofUsHBO on his #Emmys2023 nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. #TLOU pic.twitter.com/c3naucFoW4 — HBO (@HBO) July 12, 2023

Other Nominees

Melanie Lynskey

Famous actress Melanie Lynskey has also been nominated for Outstanding actress in a drama series – Yellowjackets, and Outstanding guest actress in a drama series – The Last of Us.

It ends the way it ends. Congratulations to @MelanieLynskey of @TheLastofUsHBO on her #Emmys2023 nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series. #TLOU pic.twitter.com/h0iQ2lMk48 — HBO (@HBO) July 12, 2023

Maya Rudolph

She has been nominated for Outstanding host for a reality/ competition program – Baking it (along with Amy Poehler), and Outstanding character voice-over performance for Big Mouth.

Congrats to all the 2023 Emmy Award nominees! See more nominees’ appearances on the show at https://t.co/b0DTH7YpAF! pic.twitter.com/qTat5v2I1n — The Jennifer Hudson Show (@JHudShow) July 12, 2023

Padma Lakshmi

Nominated for Outstanding host for reality show/ competition program – Top Chef, Padma Lakshmi has also been nominated for Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi for Outstanding hosted non-fiction series.