Where to Watch Transformers 7: Rise of the Beasts Released

Fans who have been waiting for the latest Transformers movie, i.e., Transformers 7 – can now enjoy their favorite Autobots movie and enjoy. It has been one of the most awaited movies for all the fans, and it is the 7th installment in the film series Transformers. Along with that, there are two more follow-up Transformers films in the works. There are fans who are looking forward to those movies too.

Transformers 7 Storyline

The storyline of this film revolves around the time when Maximals, Augobots, and Terrorcons unite and fights against a common enemy. The fantastic thing about the timeline of the film series is they are set in the 1990s era, which is mostly everyone’s favorite time when everyone enjoyed it to the fullest.

Went to the Transformers 7 premiere last night. A silly goose time. 7/10. I think proper fans will love it tbh. pic.twitter.com/FIH2ClZcbE — Adam (@Thirdsunday24) June 8, 2023

The seventh part of the movie series is a squeal film that continues the storyline from its previous part, where ongoing conflict between Autobots and Terrorcons was shown. Eventually, the storyline moves towards the situation where Autobots go on helping Maximals – ancient transformers who can turn into giant animals. Such a next-level futuristic storyline, and the graphics are catchy and worth watching.

Makers of the Film

The seventh part – Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, is directed by Steven Caple Jr., whereas the story is by Joby Harold. It is based on the book Transformers by Hasbro. The producers’ team includes Mark Vahradian, Duncan Henderson, Tom DeSanto, and Don Murphy. Music for this film is by Jongnic Bontemps and is distributed by Paramount Pictures.

Lead Cast Members

Various popular actors are associated with this film through a variety of roles. Many are associated with the voicing part as most characters are cars and similar Autobots. The cast includes Anthony Ramos, Pete Davidson, Liza Koshy, Peter Cullen, Michelle Yeoh, Ron Perlman, and many more. The cast members have had huge variations since the first Transformers movie was released.

Where to Watch Transformers 7

The film was released on 6th June 2023 internationally, and soon it was released throughout various regions. Fans with a Paramount Plus subscription can enjoy the latest part of this Transformers: Rise of the Beasts subscription.

Le TOP 10 des plus gros succès ciné de 2023 : 1️⃣ Mario – 1,3 milliards $

2️⃣ GOTG 3 – 845 M$

3️⃣ Fast X – 705 M$

4️⃣ Spider-Man – 677 M$

5️⃣ La Petite Sirène – 561 M$

6️⃣ Barbie – 529 M$

7️⃣ Ant-Man 3 – 476 M$

8️⃣ Transformers 7 – 427.6 M$

9️⃣ John Wick 4 – 427 M$

🔟 Mi7 – 378.5 M$ pic.twitter.com/497knjS7UX — popcorns 🍿 (@popcornsapp) July 28, 2023

Upcoming Transformers Movies

Two sequels are currently in the development phase. Along with that, one animated prequel called Cybertron is also in the works. Upcoming Transformers movies will be named Transformers: One and Transformers: Two. The first one is scheduled to release by 13th September 2024.