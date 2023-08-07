Prime Video’s Made in Heaven Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer, and More
Made in Heaven is finally back with its second season, and fans will soon see their favorite Amazon Prime series’ second season. The show’s makers have finally released the latest trailer and the release date for the upcoming Made in Heaven Season 2. There are so many exciting episodes of the second season with many popular celebrities who will be appearing as Guest Stars. Let’s discuss more details and know more about Made in Heaven Season 2 release date.
Made in Heaven Season 2 Release Date
The first season of Made in Heaven was released on 8th March 2019, and soon it received critics’ and fans’ appreciation and got renewed. But there were many interruptions along the way. That’s why it took a lot of time before the following season. But now, we will finally have another season of Made in Heaven for ourselves. Made in Heaven Season 2 will release soon, by 10th August 2023. Just a few more days to go before the release. Soon, fans can enjoy the second season on Amazon Prime.
|Series
|Made in Heaven Season 2
|Created by
|Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti
|Production companies
|Excel Entertainment, Tiger Baby Films
|Release
|Original network: Amazon Prime Video
|Season 1 Release Date
|8th March 2019
|Season 2 Release Date
|10th August 2023
Made in Heaven Storyline
The series mainly revolves around the personal and professional lives of two lead characters, which includes Tara Khanna, played by Sobhita Dhulipala, and Karan Mehra, played by Arjun Mathur. They have a wedding planning business in partnership and get to work with various high-profile clients for their lavish weddings. They work with various themes and traditions, including modern and traditional themes and aspirations.
Both leading characters have their own personal lives and enough complications with shocking pasts. As they go through their life through various situations and people around them, they somehow manage themselves and keep busy in their business. But everything doesn’t run as smoothly as expected.
Tara used to work in her now-husband’s office and somehow married her boss. But soon, she finds out that he is in love with and having an affair with someone else. Upon knowing such, her life turns upside down. On the other hand, Karan is still in the closet, and few of his friends know his true identity. This secret gets him into trouble, and things get even more complicated.
Made in Heaven Season 2 Makers Team
Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti create the series. Not just that, the same duo also happens to be in the writers’ team along with Alankrita Shrivastava. They are also associated with directing the series with Prashant Nair.
Finally the Made In Heaven Season 2 trailer is here! Directed two episodes on this lovely show! #MadeInHeavenSeason2 https://t.co/SU20H4JJzn
— Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) August 1, 2023
Made in Heaven Season 2 Cast Members
- Sobhita Dhulipala as Tara Khanna
- Arjun Mathur as Karan Mehra
- Jim Sarbh as Adil Khanna
- Kalki Koechlin as Faiza Naqvi
- Shashank Arora as Kabir Basrai
- Shivani Raghuvanshi as Jaspreet Kaur – Jazz
- Yashaswini Dayama as Mitali Gupta
- Neel Madhav as Arjun Mehra
- Vijay Raaz as Jauhari
- Zachary Coffin as Adam
- Natasha Singh as Shibani Bagchi
- Vinay Pathak as Ramesh Gupta
- Dalip Tahil as Kishore Khanna
- Manini Mishra as Vimala Singh
- Ayesha Raza Mishra as Renu Gupta
- Suchitra Pillai as Mani Pandey
- Denzil Smith as Mr Swarup
- Lushin Dubey as Sheila Naqvi
- Saket Sharma as young Karan
- Shalva Kinjawadekar as young Nawab
- Siddharth Bhardwaj as Inspector Chauhan
- Ankur Rathee as Sam
- Sahidur Rahaman as Nadeem Mechanic
Can't wait to witness @jimSarbh's magic on-screen again! ✨ Excitement level for Made In Heaven Season 2 is off the charts! 🚀#MIH2 #JimSarbh pic.twitter.com/CSzMm9ugSX
— The Filmy Reporter (@TFRBuzz) July 31, 2023
New Cast Members for Made in Heaven Season 2
- Mona Singh
- Trinetra Haldar
|Episode Number
|Title
|S1 E1
|All That Glitters Is Gold
|S1 E2
|Star Struck Lovers
|S1 E3
|It’s Never Too Late
|S1 E4
|The Price of Love
|S1 E5
|A Marriage of Convenience
|S1 E6
|Something Old, Something New
|S1 E7
|A Royal Affair
|S1 E8
|Pride and Bridezilla
Guest Stars for Made in Heaven Season 2
- Dia Mirza
- Sameer Soni
- Radhika Apte
- Mrunal Thakur
- Shibani Dandekar
- Sanjay Kapoor
Made in Heaven Season 2 Trailer Release
The official trailer for the upcoming season of Made in Heaven has been released through their social media channels. It contains so many exciting and shocking scenes.
|Series
|Made in Heaven Season 2 Details
|Release Date
|8 March 2019
|Language
|Hindi
|Genre
|Drama, Romance
|Director
|Nitya Mehra, Zoya Akhtar, Prashant Nair, Alankrita Shrivastava
|Writer
|Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Alankrita Shrivastava
|Cinematography
|John Jacob Payyapalli, Stefan Ciupek, Jay Oza, Tanay Satam
|Producer
|Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Nitya Mehra
|Music Director
|Tarana Marwah, Gaurav Raina
|Production
|Excel Entertainment, Tiger Baby Films
|Episodes
|9
|Certificate
|18+
Also, the trailer is a glimpse of all the guest actors appearing in the second season of Made in Heaven. With so many popular celebrities playing various roles, fans are indeed excited about the upcoming season of Made in Heaven.
