Prime Video’s Made in Heaven Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer, and More

Made in Heaven is finally back with its second season, and fans will soon see their favorite Amazon Prime series’ second season. The show’s makers have finally released the latest trailer and the release date for the upcoming Made in Heaven Season 2. There are so many exciting episodes of the second season with many popular celebrities who will be appearing as Guest Stars. Let’s discuss more details and know more about Made in Heaven Season 2 release date.

Made in Heaven Season 2 Release Date

The first season of Made in Heaven was released on 8th March 2019, and soon it received critics’ and fans’ appreciation and got renewed. But there were many interruptions along the way. That’s why it took a lot of time before the following season. But now, we will finally have another season of Made in Heaven for ourselves. Made in Heaven Season 2 will release soon, by 10th August 2023. Just a few more days to go before the release. Soon, fans can enjoy the second season on Amazon Prime.

Series Made in Heaven Season 2 Created by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti Production companies Excel Entertainment, Tiger Baby Films Release Original network: Amazon Prime Video Season 1 Release Date 8th March 2019 Season 2 Release Date 10th August 2023

Made in Heaven Storyline

The series mainly revolves around the personal and professional lives of two lead characters, which includes Tara Khanna, played by Sobhita Dhulipala, and Karan Mehra, played by Arjun Mathur. They have a wedding planning business in partnership and get to work with various high-profile clients for their lavish weddings. They work with various themes and traditions, including modern and traditional themes and aspirations.

Both leading characters have their own personal lives and enough complications with shocking pasts. As they go through their life through various situations and people around them, they somehow manage themselves and keep busy in their business. But everything doesn’t run as smoothly as expected.

Tara used to work in her now-husband’s office and somehow married her boss. But soon, she finds out that he is in love with and having an affair with someone else. Upon knowing such, her life turns upside down. On the other hand, Karan is still in the closet, and few of his friends know his true identity. This secret gets him into trouble, and things get even more complicated.



Made in Heaven Season 2 Makers Team

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti create the series. Not just that, the same duo also happens to be in the writers’ team along with Alankrita Shrivastava. They are also associated with directing the series with Prashant Nair.

Finally the Made In Heaven Season 2 trailer is here! Directed two episodes on this lovely show! #MadeInHeavenSeason2 https://t.co/SU20H4JJzn — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) August 1, 2023

Made in Heaven Season 2 Cast Members

Sobhita Dhulipala as Tara Khanna

Arjun Mathur as Karan Mehra

Jim Sarbh as Adil Khanna

Kalki Koechlin as Faiza Naqvi

Shashank Arora as Kabir Basrai

Shivani Raghuvanshi as Jaspreet Kaur – Jazz

Yashaswini Dayama as Mitali Gupta

Neel Madhav as Arjun Mehra

Vijay Raaz as Jauhari

Zachary Coffin as Adam

Natasha Singh as Shibani Bagchi

Vinay Pathak as Ramesh Gupta

Dalip Tahil as Kishore Khanna

Manini Mishra as Vimala Singh

Ayesha Raza Mishra as Renu Gupta

Suchitra Pillai as Mani Pandey

Denzil Smith as Mr Swarup

Lushin Dubey as Sheila Naqvi

Saket Sharma as young Karan

Shalva Kinjawadekar as young Nawab

Siddharth Bhardwaj as Inspector Chauhan

Ankur Rathee as Sam

Sahidur Rahaman as Nadeem Mechanic

Can't wait to witness @jimSarbh's magic on-screen again! ✨ Excitement level for Made In Heaven Season 2 is off the charts! 🚀#MIH2 #JimSarbh pic.twitter.com/CSzMm9ugSX — The Filmy Reporter (@TFRBuzz) July 31, 2023

New Cast Members for Made in Heaven Season 2

Mona Singh

Trinetra Haldar

Episode Number Title S1 E1 All That Glitters Is Gold S1 E2 Star Struck Lovers S1 E3 It’s Never Too Late S1 E4 The Price of Love S1 E5 A Marriage of Convenience S1 E6 Something Old, Something New S1 E7 A Royal Affair S1 E8 Pride and Bridezilla

Guest Stars for Made in Heaven Season 2

Dia Mirza

Sameer Soni

Radhika Apte

Mrunal Thakur

Shibani Dandekar

Sanjay Kapoor

Made in Heaven Season 2 Trailer Release

The official trailer for the upcoming season of Made in Heaven has been released through their social media channels. It contains so many exciting and shocking scenes.

Series Made in Heaven Season 2 Details Release Date 8 March 2019 Language Hindi Genre Drama, Romance Director Nitya Mehra, Zoya Akhtar, Prashant Nair, Alankrita Shrivastava Writer Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Alankrita Shrivastava Cinematography John Jacob Payyapalli, Stefan Ciupek, Jay Oza, Tanay Satam Producer Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Nitya Mehra Music Director Tarana Marwah, Gaurav Raina Production Excel Entertainment, Tiger Baby Films Episodes 9 Certificate 18+



Also, the trailer is a glimpse of all the guest actors appearing in the second season of Made in Heaven. With so many popular celebrities playing various roles, fans are indeed excited about the upcoming season of Made in Heaven.