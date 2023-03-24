‘One Piece’ Netflix Live-Action Series: Everything We Need To Know

One Piece is a forthcoming adventure cum comedy series created by Steven Maeda and Matt Owens. One Piece got inspiration from one of the Japanese Manga Series, which had the same film title and was directed by Eiichiro Oda in 1997. The makers have decided to release the One Piece action cum comedy series on Netflix.

One Piece, a Japanese-based series released in 1999, has an impressive IMDB Ration of 8.9 out of 10.

The first time, the makers announced the One Piece story in January 2020 and also shared that they have already started working on the One Piece series. But we don’t have any other information regarding the cast member, actual release date, storylines, etc. So the fans eagerly await the first glimpse of One Piece, a Netflix live-action plus comedy-based series.

One Piece Live Action Series Casting Members:

McKinley Belcher 3 as Arlong

Inaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy

Jeff Ward as Buggy

MacKenyu as Roronoa Zoro

Aidan Scott as Helmeppo

Jacob Gibson as Usopp

Morgan Davies as Koby

Taz Skylar as Sanji

Emily Rudd as Nami

Llia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida

Celeste Loots as Kaya

Vincent Regan as Garp

Chioma Umeala as Nojiko

Peter Gadiot as Shanks

Steven Ward as Mihawk

Sven Ruygrok as Cabaji

Jean Henry as Fullbody

Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff

Alexander Maniatis as klahadore

Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan

Len-Barry Simoons as Chu

Colton Osorio as Yound Luffy

Richard Wright Firth as Officer Ukkari

Yet, there is no final list regarding the One Piece series casting members.

One Piece Live Action Series Overview:

“One Piece” is listed as one of the most popular anime series developed by Japanese director Eiichiro Oda in 1997, which recently reached episode number 1052. But some people again watch to see the entire series from its start till now.

So, the director Steven Maeda and Matt Owens announced that they plan on making the same popular series named “One Piece” and shared that they are releasing this series on the Netflix OTT Platform.

After hearing this news, all the One Piece fans eagerly waited to see the earlier episode of the series. But, before moving ahead, let’s briefly overview the Japanese-based anime, adventures, and fun series.

One Piece’s story is entirely based on Pirates and mainly focuses on Monkey D. Luffy, the show’s lead character. Monkey D. Luffy is a young child whose entire body is made of rubber after eating Devil Fruit. The plot of One Piece starts with Monkey D. Luffy, who made up a Pirate for searching “One Piece,” a treasure that the previous Pirate King, Gold Roger, left.

Monkey D. Luffy wants to become the next Pirate King as he aspires from his childhood idol, Red-Haired Shanks. Also, the One Piece series includes many unpredictable adventures, with the stunning character and the incredible creation of the series.

One Piece Live Action Series Poster Release:

So, finally, Netflix brings happy news to all the One Piece fans that they have shared the official poster of the One Piece series on its official site and announced that they are bringing the first season of the One Piece series by the end of the year 2023.

The poster shows the realistic scenario, along with the lead cast member Inaki Godoy as Luffy gives a winner pose by raising his hand towards the sun. The Poster also has some writings on it: SETTING SAIL 2023.

One Piece Live Action Series Production Team:

Netflix is the one that releases different types of films, like action, thriller, horror, or even anime series are released on the Netflix platform. Before One Piece releasing, many other anime films were released, like Death Note, Cowboy Bebop, etc. Fans may be surprised by hearing the Japanese director Oda, which also helps them to make a series for Netflix.

Tomorrow Studios is the leading production company of the One Piece Live Action series. Also, Matt Owens and Steven Maeda are the creators of the series, who have already directed other huge series like Lost, The X-Files, etc.

Furthermore, the first episode of One Piece Season 1, episode 1, was directed by a well-known director Marc Jobst, who already oversees many large projects like The Witcher, Daredevil, and The Punisher. Also, along with Marc Jobst, there are a few other co-directors like Josef Kubota Wladyka, Tim Southam, and Emma Sullivan.

One Piece has a very excellent writing team, including Matt Owens, Ian Stokes, Diego Gutierrez, Allison Weintraub, Jason Cho, Tom Hyndman, Lindsay Gelfand, Damani Johnson, and Laura Jacqmin.

One Piece Live Action Series Expected List of Episodes:

The first season of the One Piece Live Action Series will include the first saga, “The East Blue Sage,” of One Piece, which provides 1 to 100 Manga Chapters and 1 to 53 Anime Episodes). Also, let’s see the expected title list of the episodes covered in the One Piece Live Action Series season 1, such as;

Romance Dawn Arc covers 1 to 3 Anime Episodes and 1 to 7 Manga Chapters.

Orange Town Arc covers 4 to 8 Anime Episodes and 8 to 21 Manga Chapters.

Syrup Village Arc comprises 9 to 18 Anime Episodes and 22 to 41 Manga Chapters.

Baratie Arc covers 19 to 30 Anime Episodes and 42 to 68 Manga Chapters.

Arlong Park Arc includes 31 to 44 Anime Episodes and 69 to 95 Manga Chapters.

Loguetown Arc includes 45th and 48 to 53 Anime Episodes and 96 to 100 Manag Chapters.

So, these are the expected list of One Piece Live Action Season 1, yet a confirmation still needs to be disclosed from the maker’s side.

One Piece Live Action Series Expected Releasing Date:

According to the sources, the expected release date of the One Piece Live Action Series Season 1 is 31st August 2023.

Yet, the makers have not announced any final date regarding its release. So, fans have to wait till the final date announcement for the One Piece Live Action Series.

Where to Watch One Piece Live Action Series?

The makers already disclosed that they had contracted with the Netlfix origin regarding the release date of the One Piece series. So, fans can see the entire One Piece Live Action series on Netflix. Also, it will be released by the end of 2023.

FAQs:

How Many Episodes will be there in the One Piece Live Action Series?

Most probably, the first season of the One Piece Live Action Series contains ten to eight episodes, from the plot of East Blue Saga, under the title of its first episode, “Romance Dawn.”

What Ethnicity is Luffy?

Luffy’s nationality is Brazilian, and in the Netflix series, the role of Luffy is played by Inaki Godoy, a Mexican Actor.

Is Monkey D. Luffy a Zoan Type?

Luffy believes himself as a user of Paramecia-type Gomu Gomu no Mi, who is an actual user of Zoan Type Devil Fruit.

What are the God Fruits in One Piece?

Kami Kami no Mi, a God God Fruit, is considered a no-class devil fruit. With the help of this fruit, you can double your strength more than the devil fruits.

One Piece Live Action Series Trailer Updates:

As discussed earlier, the production team still needs to share official details regarding the series. So, fans must passionately wait for the One Piece Live Action Series trailer.

But meanwhile, the viewers can glimpse the trailer of the Japanese Manga series One Piece to recapture the plot.

Parting Words:

“One Piece Live Action Series” is entirely based on a Thriller plus Anime drama-based series. The original One Piece series was released in 1999, and the maker’s team plans to remake the story by adding some new storylines.

Also, Netflix recently shared the official posture of the series; as per the sources, it is believed that it will release One Piece Lon on 31st August 2023. Still, there is yet to be a confirmation regarding its release date. We hope fans can watch the One Piece Live Action Series, which will be streaming on the Netflix OTT Platform very soon.

Thus, keep in touch with our website to get all the updates regarding every forthcoming series.