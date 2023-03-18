Scott Adams Biography – Net Worth and Everything You Want to Know

Scott Raymond Adams, a.k.a, ‘The Coffee Master,’ is an American author, artist, and cartoonist. He has drawn more than 9000 Dilbert cartoons since the inception of the widely popular comic strip.

Scott Adams Personal Details Real Name Scott Raymond Adams Nickname Scott, Dilbert Man Father Name Paul Adams Mother Name Virginia Adams Gender Male Date of Birth 8 June 1957 Age 65 years (in 2023) Birthplace Windham, New York, United States Residence Danville, California. Spouse Shelly Miles (2006-2014)

Kristina Basham (2020-2022) Marital Status Divorced Nationality American Religion Christian Ethnicity German and English Education Hartwick College,

Windham-Ashland-Jewett Central School,

University of California, Berkeley

Haas School of Business Height 196 cm Weight 77 Kg Eye Color Black Hair Type Bald

Scott is a renowned artist. Usually, he likes to include satirical and sarcastic language in his work. He is 65 years old, and Scott has earned recognition, honors, and wealth throughout his career.

With an overall net worth of $75 million in 2023, Scott Adams earns a lot of money through his work. This blog post will provide you with all the information about Scott Adams. We have added Scott Adams’s biography, career, net worth, and achievements here.

Who is Scott Adams?

Scott Adams is an American writer, author, and cartoonist. He was born on June 8, 1957, in New York. If you are fond of comics, especially if you have read ‘The Dilbert comic strip,’ you may know this famous writer and illustrator, Scott Adams.

In the 1990s, his famous work, ‘Dilbert’ received huge success. Not only that, but he has also written many books. His books include ‘God’s Debris: A Thought Experiment,’ and ‘Win Bigly: Persuasion in a World Where Facts Don’t Matter.’

Scott Adams Personal Life

As of 2023, Scott Adam is 65 years old. He was born to Paul Adams and Virginia Adams in Windham, New York. Even though he is American, Scott has German, Irish, Welsh, and English ancestry.

In his upbringing, Scott used to draw various cartoons. Adams developed his passion for drawing eye-catching cartoons and comics when he was six. At eleven, he won a drawing competition, which helped him pursue a career in artistic works.

In 1975, Scott went to Windham Central School to complete his graduation and received a bachelor’s degree in economics. Later, he moved to California, USA, to give a new start to his career. Apart from this, he also received his master’s degree in business administration from the University of California.

Besides being a comic artist and writer, Scott has also tried to build ‘Scott Adams Food Inc,’ but the company failed to survive in the market. Scott likes to watch Sci-Fi movies and television series. Moreover, he also appeared in the American science-fiction series ‘Moments of Transition.’

In 2006, Scott Adams married Shelly Miles in San Francisco Bay. However, the couple took divorced in 2014. Recently, he again caught media coverage as he married Kristina Basham on July 11, 2020. Kristina herself is a model and baker.

Scott Adams Professional Career

Before turning into a professional comic writer, and cartoonist, Scott worked in several organizations. He used to work with telecommunication engineers in San Francisco. He also worked as a teller and product manager.

Scott Adams Professional Details Occupation Comics Artist, Author,

Engineer, Journalist, Writer Notable Work Dilbert Comic Strip, Coffee with Scott Adams Source of Income Cartoons, Books, and Comics Hobbies Drawing, Writing, Fitness Awards and Achievements National Cartoonists Society Reuben Award

Newspaper Comic Strip Award Instagram Username @scottadams925 Twitter Username @ScottAdamsSays YouTube Channel @RealCoffeewithScottAdams YouTube Subscribers 137K (March 2023) Official Website https://www.scottadamssays.com/ Net Worth $75 million (in 2023)

Later, in 1989, Adams created ‘Dilbert’ and never looked back. Gradually, people started recognizing his cartoons and artwork. His masterpiece, ‘Dilbert’ was hugely successful and featured in 800 newspapers.

Not only that, but he also wrote many books. His writings focus on self-improvement and religion. He wrote ‘God’s Debris’ in 2001 and ‘The Religion War’ in 2004.

In his personal life, Adams believes in affirmations and manifestations. He believes that affirmations helped him achieve many things in his life. Regarding this, Scott stated that he could create the worldwide famous comic strip Dilbert with the help of manifestations, affirmations, and visualizations.

In 2015, Scott Adams predicted Donald Trump’s chances of winning the election, which blew up among the readers. Later, he started uploading video presentations titled ‘Coffee with Scott Adams.’

He also runs a YouTube channel with more than 136,000 subscribers and total views of above 40 million. Scott talks about politics, persuasion, current events, and the path to success.

Other than that, Scott has also coined several terminologies in his lifelong journey. It includes words like ‘Confusopoly,’ ‘The Dilbert Principle,’ ‘Pointy-Haired Boss,’ and ‘Induhvidual,’ and ‘Elbonia,’

Scott Adams Net Worth

Scott Adams has earned so much love from the audience. His work has also been featured in some of the best publications in the world.

He is regarded as one of the world’s most famous cartoonists; his years of dedication and focus paved the way for massive success.

Currently (in 2023), Scott Adams holds a net worth of more than $75 million. Moreover, he also runs a YouTube channel and receives royalties on his intellectual properties and published works.

Why Work Remotely by Scott Adams https://t.co/PF0Y5bcelH via @Dilbert_Daily — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 9, 2023

Scott Adams Thinking and Ideologies

Scott Adams is not only a cartoonist but is also regarded as one of the most influential writers. His belief is unique to the masses, so he stands out.

You will find him presenting his thoughts on political activities and the government. Although, in 2016, he wrote in his blog post that he neither voted nor associated with a political party.

Interestingly, Scott remained a huge fan of Donald Trump, and he praised Trump’s persuasion skills.

Scott Adams Awards and Achievements

Scott Adams has been honored with popular awards for his unmatched work. He was honored with the ‘National Cartoonists Society Reuben Award’ for contributing to the famous ‘Dilbert.’

Other than that, he also received the ‘European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD)’ and Orwell Award in 1998.

Final Thoughts

Adams is not a person who was born with a golden spoon. He has worked in several industries, and his wide range of knowledge, experience, and wisdom helped him achieve his life’s highest goals. No doubt, his life is surrounded by controversies, but the success Scott often gives credit to his hard work, patience, and affirmations.

Scott Adams is not only a cartoonist or artist but also a good product manager, writer, and analyst. So that’s all you need to know about Scott Adams, one of the most promising cartoonists, actors, and writers.

This article helped you to know about him. Above mentioned net worth may vary from time to time. Still, this year (2023), Adams may receive a large amount of wealth through his marvelous creations. Stay tuned to this blog post to learn the latest information about Scott Adams and other famous personalities.