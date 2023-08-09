S.W.A.T. Season 7 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Member, and Everything You Need To Know

S.W.A.T. is one of the American Criminal Plus Action drama series that was based on 1975s series which Robert Hamner created under the same name. The series’ first ever season was released on the 2nd of November, 2017, and with that, the series is constantly making massive success with an IMDb rating of 7.2 out of 10.

And the series season 6 was recently completed with its 22 episodes on 19th May 2023; the makers announced the happening of S.W.A.T. Season 7; and also shared the news that it is the series last season.

Hence, the series season 7s production work is under process, and it will take a bit longer to complete the production work of the series; for now, we do not have an exact release date, but the potential one will be after the end of 2024.

This article has shared all the essential information about S.W.A.T. Season 7, including the release date, plot, storyline, and more.

S.W.A.T. Season 7 Release Date:

As we stated above, the S.W.A.T. series is just recently completed the entire season 6, and only after a few days after the completion of season 6, the makers announced the renewal of the season for its last and final season 7.

But, we do not have any further information about the same because the makers were all busy creating the S.W.A.T. Season 7, so we can assume that season 7 will be released by the end of 2024.

The fans also have to say goodbye to this series after season 7 because the makers announced that season 7 is the last season of the entire series.

S.W.A.T. Series Storyline Overview:

S.W.A.T. is an Action drama series superbly developed by Shawn Ryan and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas. Also, the base of this series is actually of 1975s series created by Robert Hamner.

The series has a very outstanding plot, where the main focus is on the Los Angeles Police Department Sergeant named Daniel Harrelson, also known as “Hondo.”

“Hondo” is a lifelong Los Angeles Local and a former Marine who is now responsible for handling an entire team under his guide after the previous one is caught sharing some hidden information about his group with another group. Hondo is ready to provide accurate guidance to the new SWAT team of the LAPD unit.

Hondo has one exciting thing in him: he belongs both black and L.A. born, so he believes in loyalty and loves to serve the people rather than being a team leader. Therefore, he equally trains every team member.

And, now, in the last season, we will see the further situation in the life of Hondo and his team.

S.W.A.T. Season 7 Expected Plot:

As discussed above, the makers have yet to share a single hint about what they will add to the S.W.A.T. Season 7.

Therefore, it is difficult for us to share the exact plot of the S.W.A.T. last season, but one thing is sure the story of season 7 will be much new compared to its previous season, and it mainly focuses on Hondo and his team.

S.W.A.T. Season 7 Cast Members:

Whenever we talk about the cast member, we discuss the fan’s favorite topic, right guys? Because the fans mostly love to watch their favorite cast member in the entire series as they have already found some connection with their performance.

Also, as it is the final season of the S.W.A.T. series, the fans too were highly demanding to see all the faces again in this; season. But the thing is, at present, we are not having any confirmed starring members, so here we present the predicted list of cast members.

Shemar Moore as Sergeant II Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson Jr.

Jay Harrington as Sergeant II David “Deacon” Kay

Stephanie Sigman as Captain Jessica Cortez

David Lim as Officer III Victor Tan

Lina Esco as Officer III Christina “Chris” Alonso

Alex Russell as Officer III James “Jim” Street

Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks

Rochelle Aytes as Nichelle Carmichael

Peter Onorati as Sergeant II Jeff Mumford

Amy Farrington as Lieutenant Detective Piper Lynch

Kenny Johnson as Officer III+1 Dominique Luca

But also, the makers may add some old and new faces to give the perfect ending to this fantastic series.

S.W.A.T. Season 7 List of Episodes:

Unfortunately, as of now, we are not having any hint about the total number of episodes the series will have because, at the present moment, the entire team is busy making Season 7. However, we also assume the last season will be the 22-episode season.

Thus, here we have shared the list of episodes of S.W.A.T. Season 6, along with its title names, so the viewers can get some basic ideas about the entire episode after reading the title.

Episode 01: “Thai Hard”

Episode 02: “Thai Another Day”

Episode 03: “Woah Black Betty”

Episode 04: “Maniak”

Episode 05: “Unraveling”

Episode 06: “Checkmate”

Episode 07: “Sequel”

Episode 08: “Guacaine”

Episode 09: “Pariah”

Episode 10: “Witness”

Episode 11: “Atonement”

Episode 12: “Addicted”

Episode 13: “Lion’s Share”

Episode 14: “Gut Punch”

Episode 15: “To Protect & to Serve”

Episode 16: “Blowback”

Episode 17: “Stockholm”

Episode 18: “Genesis”

Episode 19: “Bunkies”

Episode 20: “All That Glitters”

Episode 21: “Forget Shorty”

Episode 22: “Legacy”

S.W.A.T. Season 7 Production Member:

S.W.A.T. is an Action Drama series developed by Shawn Ryan and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas. The series has talented cast members, including Alex Russell, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, Shemar Moore, Stephanie Sigman, Rochelle Aytes, and more.

Other than this, the series has an excellent team of producers and executive producers, including names like Shemar Moore, Marney Hochman, Justin Lin, Paul Bernard, Nicolas Bradley, and a few more named, who have contributed to this list.

What do you say? Drop your craziest proposal stories below.👇 #SWAT pic.twitter.com/74EqdvbMK7 — S.W.A.T. (@swatcbs) July 20, 2023

The series is also associated with a few production companies, such as Sony Pictures Television Studios, Original Films, and others.

Where to Watch S.W.A.T. Season 7?

The production work of the S.W.A.T. Season 7 is under process, so it will still take a more extended period to release.

But all the fans here who want to show the previous episodes of the S.W.A.T. series can go to the CBS Streaming platform, and from there, they can watch whatever episodes they want of the S.W.A.T. series.

S.W.A.T. Season 7 Trailer:

Unfortunately, guys, the production work of the S.W.A.T. last season, season 7, is still under process; thus, we still need teaser or trailer videos.

But not to worry, because of that time, you can watch the trailer of S.W.A.T.’s Previous season, that is of season 6, whose link is already shared above.

Bottom Lines:

Sadly guys, here we have one good as well as bad news for all the S.W.A.T. fans, as the makers officially shared the information that the series is again set for the renewal of its next but final season, that is off, Season 7, which is the last season of the series.

This news broke many’s hearts, but not to worry guys as the last season is yet to come. So, just keep calm, and wait for its final season.

Also, in this article, we have shared vital and accurate information about S.W.A.T. season 7, including its release date, storyline, cast members, and more, with the hope that you all will find helpful information from this article.