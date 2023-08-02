Netflix Web Series Scoop Starring Karishma Tanna: Scoop Release Date, Cast, Story, and More

Scoop – a much-awaited web series on Netflix, has quite the story and some very popular and skilled actors playing lead roles. The lead role is given to popular television actress and model Karishma Tanna. Along with her, lead cast members are Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, and more. Let’s learn more about Scoop’s release date, cast members, storyline, and details.

Scoop: Cast Members

The web series Scoop cast members are popular names from Bollywood and have appeared in many films and series. Starting with Karishma Tanna Bangera, Harman Baweja, Deven Bhojani, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Tannishta Chatterjee, Ira Dubey, and more have played vital roles. As the series is associated with a much broader story, there are many characters and noticeable roles throughout the story.

Scoop Review: Karishma Tanna Gives Her Best In Show That Uncovers Harsh Reality Of Investigative Journalism.https://t.co/pMip8SoJVh — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 2, 2023

Scoop Storyline

The story of this series is based on the book – a biographical memoir written by Jigna Vora, Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. It is based on what she went through in prison and covered various incidents with her. Karishma Tanna Bangera plays the lead role of Jigna.

Netflix India's next offering — Hansal Mehta's #Scoop premieres on JUNE 2, 2023… The intriguing drama series is based on Jigna Vora’s book, #BehindBarsInByculla! Created By — @mehtahansal & @mrunmayeelagoo Directed By — Hansal Mehta Starring — Karishma Tanna,… pic.twitter.com/OMPpLOP0Zf — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) May 11, 2023

The series is a crime drama series and was created as well as directed by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo. Being associated with such an exciting storyline and the book, the series has been among the most awaited. Also, it was released on a popular streaming platform – Netflix, which was also quite helpful for them. As expected, the series was a hit; everyone, including critics, appreciated the story.

How She is Arrested?

The lead role, Jagruti Pathak, is one of the few leading journalists who go beyond their duties to find the trust behind an incident and find the story. Also, the story has a backdrop of the 90s era, when few female crime reporters were in the field. Almost everyone was jealous of how skilled she was and knew how to find and pursue a story. Because of that, she had to face many difficulties while doing her job.

Due to her dedication and hardworking, she had a well-paying job in a leading newspaper agency. Soon, she ends up in prison because one of her competitors, another crime reporter Jaideb Sen was brutally murdered, and she was falsely accused of that. Many associated dangerous elements include a sharpshooter, underworld don Chhota Rajan, and many more.

Where to Watch Scoop?

This web series was released on the official Netflix platform, one of the most popular online streaming platforms. Millions of users are associated with various service subscription models to enjoy such fantastic series and movies. Fans interested in this web series can stream Scoop online on Netflix.

|————————————-|——————————————-|

| Name | Scoop |

|————————————-|——————————————-|

| Seasons | 1 |

|————————————-|——————————————-|

| Country | India |

|————————————-|——————————————-|

| Director(s) | Hansal Mehta |

|————————————-|——————————————-|

| Writer(s) | Mrunmayee Lagoo, Mirat Trivedi |

|————————————-|——————————————-|

| Music | Achint Thakkar |

|————————————-|——————————————-|

| Genre | Drama, Crime |

|————————————-|——————————————-|

| Actor(s) | Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, |

| | Prosenjit Chatterjee, Harman Baweja |

|————————————-|——————————————-|

| Companies | Matchbox Shots, Netflix |

|————————————-|——————————————-|

Scoop Release Date

The web series Scoop was released on Netflix on 2nd June 2023. Fans can stream now and watch all the episodes of this suspense drama series on Netflix.

Scoop Trailer

If you haven’t yet watched the series, here is the trailer. After watching the trailer for the Scoop series, you’re going to want to watch the series for all the twists and turns residing in the story of the series. Also, the cast members selected for various roles make it even more worth watching and enjoy. Some fans have binge-watched The Scoop to know all about it.

Final Words

Webseries Scopp starring Karishma Tanna Bangera, directed by Hansal Mehta, is a well-crafted series with a compelling storyline and perfect cast members. Those interested in crime drama will find this series more exciting and will love how everything, especially the system, works and happens out of nowhere.