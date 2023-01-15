Narco-Saints Season 2 Release Date, Cast Members, Trailer, Storyline – Everything You Need to Know

Netflix recently released one of their latest crime thriller k-drama and fans are already going crazy and demanding to have a second season. As the series just got released, there is no official notification from the makers of the show about the Narco-Saints Season 2 release.

But seeing the popularity of the show, Netflix will soon release the renewal notification for Narco-Saints Season 2. Also, it just has been a few days since the release of the first season and it already made so many records regarding the viewing hours and more.

More importantly, the series is the adaption of the real-life story of a felon-turned- drug lord and that makes it even more interesting. Not just that, way before the release of the series, it was already into some controversies.

Narco-Saints Season 2 Release Date

For now, there is no official release date shared for the Narco-Saints Season 2. Netflix along with the makers of the show will soon release all the important details. One thing is sure that the series will definitely be renewed, as we can clearly see how popular it is getting.

Season 2 of Narco-Saints on Netflix: Renewal Status and What to Expect https://t.co/l90gYv6mmb — The UBJ (@the_ubj) September 23, 2022

Also, there are so many viewers from across the globe who have been binge-watching the series and that made so many records.

Soon, the series will be renewed and along with that, all the essential details will be shared. Also, it will be interesting to see if the storyline of the second series follows that of the first season or not.

As we discussed earlier, the story of the series happens to be from real-life incidents – there are many more incidents that can be easily covered in the Narco-Saints Season 2.

Narco-Saints Season 2 Renewal

Neither Netflix nor the makers’ team has declared any official notification regarding the renewal of the series. We all are aware of what happens after a series has gained much popularity. The show eventually gets renewed and then fans get what they wanted!

Will Netflix K-drama Narco-Saints get a season 2? Here's all the info https://t.co/o25CtKTjw6 — Cosmopolitan UK (@CosmopolitanUK) September 15, 2022

Fans should notice that the series Narco-Saints has not been labeled as a “Limited Series” and that is one of the major reasons why the series will be renewed. It’s just a matter of time, later rather than sooner, we will be getting the renewal of Narco-Saints. Fans from many countries have watched the series and loved it.

Narco-Saints Storyline

The series revolves around a felon-turned-drug lord who resides and controls his drug empire from Suriname. There is an ordinary entrepreneur who somehow got in the middle of drug dealings and everything and was forced to be part of a secret mission.

The mission was to capture the Korean drug lord. The story of the series is based on a real-life Korean drug lord who was later arrested for his crimes.

Netflixs Narco-Saints season 2: Everything to expect – Geo News https://t.co/j3aOvt18Ct — ハ (@morotasu11) September 22, 2022

Narco-Saints Cast Members

Ha Jung-woo as Kang In-gu

Hwang Jung-min as Jeon Yo-hwan

Park Hae-soo as Choi Chang-ho

Jo Woo-jin as Byeon Ki-Tae

Yoo Yeon-Seok as David Julio Park

The consultant lawyer for Yo-hwan

Kim Min-gwi as Lee Sang-jun

Jordan Preston as President Delano Alvarez

Bryan Larkin as DEA Chief

Lee Bong-Ryun as Deaconess Jung

Go Geon-han as Dong-woo

Hyun Bong-sik as Park Eung-soo

Kim Ye-won as Wife

Kim Si-Hyeon as Si-Hyeon

Anupam Tripathi as Soldiers of the Suriname Army

Song Ho-bum as Chen Zhen’s underling

Choo Ja-Hyun as Park Hye-jin (special appearance)

Chang Chen as Chen Zhen (special appearance)

Narco-Saints Leading Cast Members

Ha Jung-Woo plays one of the leading roles, Kang In-gu. He is a businessman who is forced to get into the National Intelligence Service – NIS secret operation in order to catch the drug lord.

Alami Masalah Pencernaan Serius saat Syuting, Sutradara 'Narco-Saints' Kapok Tak Mau Buat Season 2? #Narco-Saints https://t.co/bqRLqH7sNT pic.twitter.com/KovkYzOxMN — WowKeren (@wow_keren) September 21, 2022

Hwang Jung-min plays the role of the drug lord, Jeon Yo-hwan. He flew there and eventually become the center of drug dealing and became a drug lord. He is based in Suriname.

Park Hae-Soo plays Choi Chang-ho. He is the team leader of the team operating the NIS in America.

Along with these cast members, there are many roles played by popular Korean actors in the series.

Controversy with Narco-Saints Series

Since the original Netflix series Narco-Saints was announced, there has been a controversy that has been going on. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Suriname has expressed his absolute displeasure regarding the series. It is because, portraying Suriname as the base of operations of a well-known drug lord, makes their tourism business look bad.

Narco-Saints Season 1 Popularity

Right after the release of the first season, it quickly gained its position in the Top 10 list of Netflix Weekly Global Top 10 Chart. And then it became, the most watched show and film on Netflix.

Netflix's S.Korean series #Narco_Saints has topped latest weekly viewership chart for non-English TV shows by marking 62.7 mil hours 😃😊❣️💕 This is higher than #FateTheWinxSaga season 2, which placed 2nd on viewership chart for English TV showshttps://t.co/zwVJyIzXLV pic.twitter.com/QgqaSDnnkw — Korea Odyssey (@korea_odyssey) September 22, 2022

From 12th Sept. to 18th Sept. Narco-Saints was the #1 show in the non-English shows. It showed 62.65 million hours viewed during the mentioned time period. Moreover, the series jumped to the Top 10 Most Viewed Titles in almost 82 countries.

Just finished watching. Ohhh that was a fun ride 🔥 this series really deserve more hype! #NarcoSaints #Narco_Saintspic.twitter.com/aLBlP7PjcI — k #littlewomen (@eternalkimmy) September 13, 2022

Narco-Saints Season 2 Storyline

There is no news about what will be the storyline of the second season. Most fans are thinking about the first season and its follow-up story. It is because the story is based on a real story and that makes the series even more interesting.

With its box office success, fans are wondering whether a new season for “Narco-Saints” is possible. Here’s what director Yoon Jong Bin says.#NarcoSaints #HaJungWoo #HwangJungMin #ParkHaeSoo https://t.co/uViBgmzLKj — KDramaStars (@KDramaStars) September 22, 2022

Also, there are so many incidents that can be taken into the Narco-Saints Season 2. Just like the first season, fans are going to love that too.

Makers of Narco-Saints

The series is written by Yoon Jong-bin, also he is the one who also directed the series. Netflix is the official streaming partner. The second series is also expected to be released on the same platform.

Crime-Thriller Series

Fans love to enjoy such series that have crime as well as thrill in them. Such a series have an element of getting caught and running an illegal empire of drugs says a lot in itself. Getting to know more about incidents based on real-life leave a huge impact on the minds of the viewers.

It is one of the reasons why such series with crime network gets much more popular than the normal ones. Fans are now even more eager to know more about the life of such a popular drug leader.

Soon, Netflix will be releasing an official notification regarding Narco-Saints Season 2 renewal. After that, fans can get to know more about this thriller K-drama.

Along with that, we will also get more details regarding the official release date for the second season of the series. Keep in touch with the official social media handles of the show and get all the latest notifications for Narco-Saints Season 2 Release Date.