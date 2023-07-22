Greta Gerwig Chose the Perfect Cast to Play Barbie and Ken: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

Much-awaited film Barbie and Oppenheimer – have finally been released, and fans are now enjoying both. Some would say they enjoy the movie Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, more. Why? Because the duo has nailed their performances as Barbie and Ken, everyone loves their performances and appreciates Greta Gerwig for casting them.

Why are they “Perfect Barbie and Ken?”

Well, there are so many reasons for that. Starting with their looks. With this film, Margot Robbie has one more time, proved that she could do anything. And by anything, just “anything.” She has made everyone fall in love with Barbie after so many years – and fans love the film and its message.

”behind every great barbie, there’s a ken who is totally fine with that. hopefully he’s right behind her in case she needs anything, because she deserves it. because she’s barbie and he’s just ken. and he’s totally fine with that.” RYAN GOSLING THE KEN THAT YOU ARE #barbie pic.twitter.com/NIUJ7EFvPx — Sarah (@barchieshome) July 17, 2023

Both have proven through their beautiful and handsome blonde looks to rock with shades of pink throughout the movie. Margot Robbie as Barbie in beach clothes and driving a convertible makes anyone’s day when they see her.

Along with her, Ryan Gosling makes the perfect Kane alongside Barbie with his blonde look and abs visible through his shirt. Kane is always there by her side because he loves her and always supports her throughout all situations.

barbie and ken, they are everything pic.twitter.com/ZSMJwJTpfu — 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗼𝘁 𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗯𝗶𝗲 𝗴𝗶𝗳𝘀 & 📸 (@margohgifs) July 14, 2023

After watching the film and seeing the cast as Barbie and Kane – fans can’t seem to think of Barbie and Kane without thinking of Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Kane.

Oscar Chances?

There are rumors that the movie might be nominated for the Oscars, and the actors playing the lead roles might also be nominated. Such powerful performances and much hype might get them much-deserved success. Moreover, the film is doing quite well compared to its parallel-released movie Oppenheimer. The Warner brothers have genuinely outdone themselves and Greta Gerwig, making such an incredible film possible.

Shout out to the guy next to me who, during the opening credits, said “yo Ryan Gosling is in this?? This is about to be a good ass movie!”, promptly fell asleep and woke up later to loudly ask his gf why everyone was named Barbie and Ken then went back to sleep https://t.co/NTYXq5KHoR — Brandon Streussnig (@BrndnStrssng) July 21, 2023

Barbenheimer Phenomena

If you have been keeping up with the latest trends, you must know about this biggest showdown between Barbie and Oppenheimer movie. The past few weeks have been quite busy for all the members associated with the film and its publicity.

Not just that, fans have also been very excited about the release of both films. As they were released, fans rushed to theatres and enjoyed it. Some fans have revealed that the Barbie movie is not “just a doll movie” and contains some very mature massage, and the entire film is fantastic.