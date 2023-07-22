Greta Gerwig Chose the Perfect Cast to Play Barbie and Ken: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

By
Lauren Bruce
-

Much-awaited film Barbie and Oppenheimer – have finally been released, and fans are now enjoying both. Some would say they enjoy the movie Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, more. Why? Because the duo has nailed their performances as Barbie and Ken, everyone loves their performances and appreciates Greta Gerwig for casting them. 

Why are they “Perfect Barbie and Ken?”

Well, there are so many reasons for that. Starting with their looks. With this film, Margot Robbie has one more time, proved that she could do anything. And by anything, just “anything.” She has made everyone fall in love with Barbie after so many years – and fans love the film and its message. 

Both have proven through their beautiful and handsome blonde looks to rock with shades of pink throughout the movie. Margot Robbie as Barbie in beach clothes and driving a convertible makes anyone’s day when they see her. 

Along with her, Ryan Gosling makes the perfect Kane alongside Barbie with his blonde look and abs visible through his shirt. Kane is always there by her side because he loves her and always supports her throughout all situations. 

After watching the film and seeing the cast as Barbie and Kane – fans can’t seem to think of Barbie and Kane without thinking of Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Kane. 

Oscar Chances?

There are rumors that the movie might be nominated for the Oscars, and the actors playing the lead roles might also be nominated. Such powerful performances and much hype might get them much-deserved success. Moreover, the film is doing quite well compared to its parallel-released movie Oppenheimer. The Warner brothers have genuinely outdone themselves and Greta Gerwig, making such an incredible film possible.

Barbenheimer Phenomena

If you have been keeping up with the latest trends, you must know about this biggest showdown between Barbie and Oppenheimer movie. The past few weeks have been quite busy for all the members associated with the film and its publicity.

Not just that, fans have also been very excited about the release of both films. As they were released, fans rushed to theatres and enjoyed it. Some fans have revealed that the Barbie movie is not “just a doll movie” and contains some very mature massage, and the entire film is fantastic. 

