Masaba Masaba Season 2 Release date, Plot And Everything We Know So Far

Latest update on Masaba Masaba season 2 release date, cast, summary, and overview of last season.

Masaba Masaba season 2 is one of the long-awaited series by the Indian audience. The first season of Masaba masaba was released in August 2020, and from the start of the season, it caught many people’s eyes.

It is a biographical Indian series with great humor and a plot twist. It is a scripted version of a real-life story based on one of the famous fashion designers Masaba Gupta. She is the daughter of west indies cricket players Vivian Richard and Neena Gupta.

Overview of Masaba masaba:

Masaba Masaba is an Indian web series based on the life story of Masaba Gupta, in which she and her mother, Neena Gupta, portray their fictionalized character as themselves.

This series shows the struggle, criticism, and hardships faced by her and her life’s comedy and love struggles.

This series involves drama between the mother-daughter duo who lead their chaotic life involving the Bollywood industry and glimpses of some Bollywood actors and actresses.

Masaba also struggles with her love life in this exhilarating series, and both Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta are praised for their realistic and excellent acting.

It was written by Sonam Nair, Nandini Gupta, and Anupama Ramachandra. It was directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Ashvini Yardi and Vineyard film production. It streamed online on Netflix.

Actress Kiara Advani, famous choreographer-director Farah khan, actor Gajraj Rao, and some others played a cameo in the first season.

This show was released on 28 August 2020 with six episodes which riled up many emotions in the audience and became an instant hit show, and now it is back with its season 2.

On the occasion of women’s day, Netflix used its tagline of #HarKahaniHaiZaruri #HerKahaniHaiZaruri with women-centric posters of the show.

Masaba Masaba season 2 plots:

We have heard so many rumors about Neena Gupta and Vivian Richard and their love life. So, the story plot revolves around their daughter Masaba Gupta and her family, love life, and career.

This season, the mother-daughter is set out to take over the world and face any obstacles head-on.

In the last season, Neil Bhoopalam, one of her investors, returns as her new love interest this season.

Also, in the trailer, we have seen that Armaan Khera’s Fateh joins as another love interest of masaba, playing her client, who flirts with her.

The show’s ending portrays Masaba celebrating her mother’s 60th birthday when she gets a phone notification informing her about her late period. Hence, this vague ending and continuation of the events after are what the second season may contain.

As the trailer is out for the second season, we can say it will be another blast season with its new plot twist and turns of life events of Masaba.

Masaba Masaba season 2 casting:

Masaba Gupta as Masaba Gupta portrays her character, owning a fashion label of her own, and plays a strong, independent, and talented woman.

Neena Gupta, as Neena Gupta, plays the role of Masaba’s mother and also indulges in building her career while supporting her daughter in the ups and downs of life.

Neil Bhoopalam, as Dhariya Rana, is an entrepreneur who is an investor in Masaba’s design label. Also, the new love interest of Masaba Gupta.

Rytasha Rathore portrays Gia, who is Masaba’s best friend.

Other characters:

Khusa Kapila

Ram Kapoor

Barkha Singh

Kareema Barry

Arman Khera and many others.

Release date:

Netflix officially announced the renewal of the show’s second season in June 2022. And it is set to be released on 29 July 2022.

Running time:

As the previous season’s episode runtime was 50 minutes, it is most likely that this season will also have similar runtime. But there is no confirmation, so be tuned to be updated.

Episode count in Masaba Masaba season 2 :

Season 2 will premiere soon, so there is no confirmation about episodes, but it will probably be as same as the previous season, which consisted of 6 episodes.

Summary:

Series name Masaba Masaba Number of seasons 1 2 will release on 29 July 2022 Number of episodes 6 in season 1 Running time 50 min Country India Language Hindi, English Genre Comedy, Drama Release date 29 th July 2022 Production Ashvini Yardi Created by Sonam Nair Written by Sonam Nair, Nandini Gupta, Anupama Ramachandra Network distributor Netflix

Wrapping up:

We all are excited for the upcoming season of Masaba Masaba, but till then, we can engage ourselves with other new Netflix series and movies.

Persuasion, starring Dakota Johansson, is out now. Please share your thoughts on that too. It is based on a famous novel by author Jane Austen.

Also, check out the recap of Masaba Masaba season 1 released by Netflix India on YouTube from the link below:

