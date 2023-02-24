Lupin Season 3: Release Date & latest update

Lupin Season 3: Release Date

Lupin is a French mystery thriller series available on television or, for streaming, on Netflix. Created by George Kay and Francois Uzan, it premiered on 8 January 2021 on Netflix.

This series completed its story in a total of 10 episodes. Among those ten episodes, half were released in January 2021, and the other half in June 2021.

Since it’s now 2022, people are waiting for season 3. After many requests from the show cast, Omar Sy tweeted on Twitter and said,” we can’t hide anything from you. LUPIN part 3 is confirmed”.

He also said that “The first bet that we have won was to bring our character to life”. The best-case scenario for the release of the next batch of episodes would be mid- 2022. So all Lupin fans, get ready to watch the third season.

On November 18th, 2021, Omar Sy confirmed the third season of Lupin and announced that it would be released soon, and we know all the fans are eagerly waiting for its upcoming season.

In today’s article, we’ll discuss the release date, cast, plot, and much more about Lupin season 3. Created by George Kay and Francois Uson, Lupin is a much-awaited French series.

The series dropped its second season on Netflix on June 11, 2021, which was a huge hit, getting more success and positive responses from fans and critics.

The series is renewed for the third season and is currently under development in Paris. When it comes to the release date, Netflix has not officially announced the release date for season 3.

According to an interview with co-producer George Kay in January 2021, the new episodes will likely air in 2022, so our best guess for this series is that it will come sometime in late 2022.

Once the season airs, you can watch it on Netflix. Let’s turn to the cast and who will be back in season three of Lupin. No doubt that Omar Sy is returning in season three.

Also, we expect to see some other regular cast members of season two, including Ludivine Sagnier as Claire, Etan Simon as Raoul, Antoine Gouy as Benjamin Farell, and Vincent Londes as Captain Romain Laguerre and Shirine Boutella as Lieutenant Sophia Beckham.

Let’s move on to the plot. We can expect more struggles and complications in the upcoming part three, where we can expect not much attention to be paid to Assane’s late father, Babaker, although he will remain an essential part of the show.

So yeah, let’s see what happens next.