Tina Knowles – Beyonce’s Mom Files for Divorce from Husband Richard Lawson

There have been many news related to celeb divorces, and now we have added one more name to that list. Here we are talking about famous singer Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, who recently filed for divorce from her husband, Richard Lawson. He is also an actor, and they have been married for almost eight years.

The Reason Behind Divorce

As per the reports, there are talks about having “irreconcilable differences” between them. It is Tina Knowles who filed for divorce and wants to separate ways from her husband. There is nothing else that has come to light as of now. Soon, we will get to know more from their close friends and family.

I mean, the writings were on the wall for Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson. pic.twitter.com/A5YCpsSo3o — RO ALMIGHTY ✨🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@_romeko) July 27, 2023

The couple married on 12th April 2015, and she filed for separation on 25th July 2023. Along with that, she has also shown her interest in getting her last name restored with her name after the divorce.

No Social Media Update

Since the past few months, Tina Knowles has rarely shared any social media fans through any of her accounts. There were some rumors, but people were still determining the exact situation. Seeing such routine life without any updates regarding your spouse makes everything think about the condition you are living in.

BREAKING: Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles is filing for divorce from her husband Richard Lawson after 8 years of marriage. pic.twitter.com/44p94nPxLf — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 27, 2023

Previous Marriage

Beyonce’s mother was earlier married to Mathew Knowles in 1980, lasting until 2011, when Beyonce was born.

She is a fashion designer, as well as a businesswoman and a philanthropist. She has also been featured in leading brand publications, including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Sports Illustrated, and Cosmopolitan. Being a designer, she has also designed costumes for popular movies such as Pink Panther, Obsessed, Dreamgirls, Cadillac Records, and more.

Tine is also associated with a community center in Downtown Houston, which she opened with Beyonce and Kelly Rowland and named it Knowles-Rowland Center for Youth. She also co-founded a Surviour Foundation for the victims of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. She and her daughter Beyonce have also set up the Beyonce Cosmetology Center, which offers cosmetology training courses.

Tina Knowles has filed for divorce from husband Richard Lawson. 🔗: https://t.co/B2h7rpDGWd pic.twitter.com/Nbk5L6IV6O — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 27, 2023

Music Videos

She has appeared in various music videos, two of which are from her global star daughter Beyonce. Music videos include All Night, Grown Woman, Love One Another, Have Mercy, and Brown Skin Girl. She has also been in various television shows and appearances like Friday Night Vibes, Talks with Mama Tina, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, I Got the Mic!, and many more.