Sex Education Season 4: Everything you need to know:

After being such a huge hit merely after the release of its first season, Sex Education has truly become one of Netflix’s most popular shows ever. Finally, we have the confirmation that Netflix will surely be releasing the Sex Education Season 4, and that too is quite sooner than what fans would have expected.

Sex Education Season 4 Release Date

Officially, there is no announcement about the release of the Sex Education 4, just that, there will be a season 4. As and when Netflix will release any notification regarding the release of the Sex Education 4 Release Date, we shall be sharing the details.

Sex Education Season 4 Cast

So now comes the most important question, will there be the original cast of Sex Education or won’t. Because even if the series returns and there are more of the core cast members’ missing, then there’s no point.

Confirmed original cast members are Asa Butterfield playing Otis, Gillian Anderson playing Otis’ mother i.e. the original sex therapist Jean.

Still, there is no official confirmation from Emma Mackey who plays another leading and most popular character Maeve. Because we’ve all seen Maeve leaving for America at the Season 3 finale of Sex Education, nothing can be said about it.

Original Cast of Sex Education:

Otis played by Asa Butterfield,



Jean by Gillian Anderson,



Maeve by Emma Mackey,



Eric by Ncuti Gatwa,



Aimee by Aimee Lou Wood,



Viv by Chinenye Ezeudu,



Adam by Connor Swindells,



Miss Sands by Rakhee Thakrar,



Jackson by Kedar Williams-Stirling,



Cal by Dua Saleh,



Maureen by Samantha Spiro,



Jakob by Mikael Persbrandt,



Mr. Groff played by Alistair Petrie and more.

Sex Education Season 4 Storyline:

The last episode of the Sex Education Season 3 had a few actual bombs dropped on fans with the news of Moordale High closing. Not just that, but one of the fan-favorite characters, Maeve leaving to fulfill her dream and going to America can also mean so many things.

Otis and Maeve are still in an unconfirmed relationship which everybody wants to happen and then there is a kiss that happened when they were on a France trip. On the other hand, Adam and Eric look like they have officially broken up, once again.

Then there is Aimee who is dealing with the sexual assault that happened to her on the moving bus, all by herself. Hope that she gets over it and gets her confidence back.