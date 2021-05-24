He’s All That Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

He’s All That is an American film that includes teen romantic comedy. The film He’s All That is based on a film named She’s All That.

It was released in 1999. The film He’s All That is a gender-swapped remake of the film She’s All That.

He’s All That Released

In the film He’s All That, Padgett Sawyer gets changes to turn a boy into prom king. A Boy is the least popular boy in the school. His name is Cameron Kweller.

Padgett Sawyer accepts the challenge. She is a teenage girl, and she tries to makeover. She tries to avenge herself. It is a romantic comedy film.

The film He’s All That was directed by Mark Waters. It was produced by Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay.

The film He’s All That was written by R. Lee Fleming. The film He’s All That was made under two production companies; Miramax and Offspring Entertainment. Netflix distributed it. Let’s talk about the cast of the film He’s All That.

He’s All That Cast:

Find the cast of the film He’s All That below.

Addison Rae as Padgett Sawyer Tanner Buchanan as Cameron Kweller Andrew Matarazzo Vanessa Dubasso Brian Torres Isabella Crovetti Rachael Leigh Cook as Mrs. Sawyer Annie Jacob Myra Molloy Madison Pettis Peyton Meyer Romel De Silva Dominic Goodman Ryan Hollis Tiffany Simon Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian appeared in a cameo appearance. In the lead role, there are many stars, including Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan, Myra Molloy, Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Rachael Leigh Cook, and Annie Jacob.

Let’s talk about the trailer of the film He’s All That.

He’s All That Trailer:

The official trailer of the film He’s All That is not released yet. We expect that the trailer of the film He’s All That will soon be released.

He’s more than a bet. He’s All That. August 27 on @netflix pic.twitter.com/KOXjtbsHWG — He's All That (@HesAllThatMovie) April 26, 2021

As it releases, we will update it here. So, make sure you visit this website daily. Also, there is no update or news about the second part of the film He’s All That.

Maybe the announcement of the sequel to the film He’s All That is based on the release of the film He’s All That. Let’s see what happens next. Let’s discuss the release date of the film He’s All That.

He’s All That Release Date:

The film He’s All That will be released on 27th August 2021 on the popular OTT platform Netflix. The filming of the film took place at Union Station, Los Angeles, in December 2020.

The film He’s All That will be released in the English language. If we get any update about the American film He’s All That, we will add it here. The filming of the film He’s All That was recently wrapped.

Visit this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.