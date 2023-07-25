George R R Martin Updates Fans About House of the Dragon Season 2 Release

Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon fans have finally got the latest update about the upcoming House of the Dragon Season 2 release. Since the SAG-AFTRA strike, many films and series premieres have been postponed or canceled due to crucial circumstances. Amidst such difficult times for artists and writers, George R R Marin has shared some good news for House of the Dragon fans waiting for the show’s second season.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Filming

As per the latest update from the show’s maker, George R R Martin, the shooting for almost half of the second season has already been conducted. Also, he mentioned that the SAG-AFTRA is not, in any way, affecting the House of the Dragon Season 2 making or even releasing. So, there is no schedule, and even if such crucial strikes and everything are going on, the series is unaffected.

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin slams Labour party amid actors' strike https://t.co/xeSegmstMe — The Independent (@Independent) July 24, 2023

What is SAG-AFTRA?

Earlier, the WGA – Writers Guild of America went on strike to get basic necessities such as job security, better pay, etc. When it didn’t make any noticeable impact, they were joined by SAG – AFTRa: Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists in this strike. Soon, when many shows and films were not on schedule, everyone noticed it and finally learned about it.

'House of the Dragon' is still shooting amid strikes. Here's why, according to George R.R. Martin https://t.co/Qag7Nz6Obt — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 24, 2023

TV Shows and Films Affected by SAG-AFTRA

Many leading and well-known series and films have been affected due to this strike and have impacted so many lives. They include Stranger Things, Saturday Night Live, and Late-night talks like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and more.

Additional names are The Handmaid’s Tale, The Last of Us, Loot, Wonder Man, FBI: Most Wated, Sinking Spring, Yellowjackets, Severance, Hacks, Unstable, Evil, Good Trouble, and many more.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Date

George R R Martin also shared that most filming has been done in London, Spain, Wales, and other locations. He also mentioned that the writing part for the second season of House of the Dragon had already been done long before the strike hit. The author added that his overall deal with HBO was already suspended on June 1.

George R.R. Martin says #HouseOfTheDragon S2 is halfway done filming pic.twitter.com/zydfTNcKHl — Thrones Facts | HOTD 🐉 (@Thrones_Facts) July 23, 2023

So now, fans waiting for the House of the Dragon Season 2 do not need to worry about the series, as everything is on time. Soon, we will get a release date and a potential schedule for the House of the Dragon Season 2.