Firefly Lane Season 2 Release Date, Cast Members, Trailer, Storyline – Everything You Need to Know

Since the release of Firefly Lane Season 1, fans have been waiting to get their hands on the second season. Now, we are going to have the second season of the series and it will be the final season.

Don’t worry, there are going to be two parts in the Firefly Lane Season 2 and then you will be getting even more episodes.

Firefly Lane Season 2 Release Date

The second season is going to be released by December 2022. As we discussed earlier, the second season will be released in two parts. There will be a total of 16 episodes in Firefly Lane Season 2. The first part will have 8 episodes and so will the second part.

Firefly Lane Season 2 part 1 will be released by 2nd December 2022. Later on, we will get more news about the upcoming part. For now, the second season’s second part is expected to be released by 2023. We don’t have any date for the second part’s release.

Soon, the makers of the show will be releasing more details regarding Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2.

Firefly Lane Season 2 Trailer Release

Even though the release date is quite near, the makers have not yet released any official trailer or even a teaser. Generally, the trailer is supposed to be released a few weeks before the release of the series. But we haven’t yet gotten any.

As we can see, Firefly Lane Season 2 is going to be released soon, the trailer will be released within a few days now.

The trailer will be released through the official social media accounts of the show. Also, the makers of the show will be releasing the trailer through their personal accounts too. Be in touch with all the official accounts and get all the latest news and notifications about Firefly Lane Season 2 release.

Popular Series

The first season was released and the series went quite well. But still, it was not renewed right away. It took a few months before the series was announced for the second installment.

Looking over the popularity of the series, the makers decided to release Firefly Lane Season 2 in two parts. Fans are quite excited as they are getting more episodes in the second series.

Additionally, Firefly Lane Season 2 will be the final season. So there’s that. Some fans might be not satisfied with the second season being the final season. But who knows, the second part of the second series might have an amazing ending and then fans might love that too. As we all know, all good things eventually come to an end!

Firefly Lane Cast Members

Katherine Heigl as Tully Hart

Ali Skovbye as Young teenage Tully

London Robertson as Young Tully 1970

Sarah Chalke as Kate Mularkey

Roan Curtis as a Young teenage Kate

Ben Lawson as Johnny Ryan, Kate’s husband

Beau Garrett as Cloud

Yael Yurman as Marah Ryan, Kate and Johnny’s teenage daughter

Chelah Horsdal as Margie, Kate’s mother

Paul McGillion as Bud, Kate’s father

Jenna Rosenow as Kimber Watts, Kate’s boss

Ignacio Serricchio as Danny Diaz

Brandon Jay McLaren as Travis,

Jon Ecker as Max Brody, Tully’s love interest

Leo Rano as Leon, Cloud’s boyfriend in the 1970s

Quinn Lord as Sean ’74

Synto Misati as Robbie ’74

Brendan Taylor as Mutt, the cameraman

Jason Mckinnon as Sean

Kristen Robek as Carol, a KPOC Tacoma anchor

Andres Joseph as Gideon Vega, a photographer at Seattle Digest

Patrick Sabongui as Chad Wiley, Tully’s love interest in the 1980s

Greg Germann as Benedict Binswanger

India de Beaufort as Charlotte

Jolene Purdy as Justine Jordan

Chris McNally as Mr. Waverly

Martin Donovan as Wilson King, a famous TV producer

Firefly Lane Spoilers Follows.

Firefly Lane Season 2 Storyline

As we saw the ending of Firefly Lane Season 1, there were quite the scenes that happened right before the ending. There was so much going on with Kate and Tully. Their relationship has hit quite a few bumps.

Tully literally quit her job and then both of them were enjoying the firepit’s warmth. Tully also promised Kat about helping her after she gets her job back.

Cut to, there was a future scene – quite the scene where something absolutely unexpected happened. There was a funeral and then Kate was saying that she never ever wants to see Tully again.

So, the second season has to have something about this scene’s explanation. Because the show, is based on their unbreakable friendship is everything. They can’t just go on and not see each other.

Moreover, we are not sure whose funeral it was. Because it has to be someone close to Kate. That is the only reason why Tully was also present and she came to the funeral.

Fans don’t like to speculate about their favorite series character’s death. But let’s be honest, there is going to be a funeral, so there is going to be a death for sure. There are a few obvious choices viz. Kate’s Ex husband – Johnny. He left for Iraq, so there is a possibility of something bad happening.

Other than that, there is Kat’s father, who is also quite older, and hence, it might have been him. But we don’t know for sure.

Then there is Tulluy’s career. We saw what happened with her job in the finale of the first season. So we are going to see more of her too. It will be interesting to see how that goes, because the job she will get, is going to be challenging. If she is going to offer the job to Kate, it will be worth enjoying, for sure.

Firefly Lane Season 2 Episodes List

As we discussed earlier, there will be a total of 16 episodes. From there, we will get 6 episodes released as Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 1. The titles of these 8 episodes are:

Episode 1: Wish You Were Here

Episode 2: On The Road

Episode 3: I’m Coming Out

Episode 4:Papa Don’t Preach

Episode 5: Simple Twist of Fate

Episode 6: Reborn on the Fourth of July

Episode 7: Good Riddance/ Time of Your Life

Episode 8: All Apologies

After the release of the first part, we will get to know more about the remaining episodes’ titles from the maker’s team.

Additional Cast Members

Along with the original cast members, we are also going to see some new faces in Firefly Lane Season 2. There will be Ignacio Serricchio playing Danny Diaz. He is going to be quite a cocky sportscaster and become a reporter. He is going to be seen with Tully, more than any other cast members.

India de Beaufort will be playing Charlotte. Fans might have seen her in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Slumberland. She happens to be an aspiring journalist and also has a secret crush on Johnny Ryan.

Greg Germann will be coming as Benedict Binswanger. He has played one of the popular characters in the ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. He will be appearing in the Firefly Lane Season 2 as a part of the influential logging family.

Jolene Purdy will be playing Justine Jordan. This character is all about being an upbeat talent agent. You might have seen her in The White Lotus, Wanda Vision, and more.

It’s just a few weeks until the release of Firefly Lane Season 2. Soon, we will also get the trailer released from the makers of the show. Until then, keep in touch to receive all the latest updates and notifications about upcoming series.