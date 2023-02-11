Everything You Need to Know About UNCLE FROM ANOTHER WORLD

“Uncle from Another World” (Japanese – “Isekai Ojisan”) is a Japanese manga series composed and illustrated by Hotondo Shindeiru. It is his first work published in English and to be adapted into an anime series.

This manga series belongs to the Comedy and Isekai genres. Isekai is a Japanese genre of fantasy where the main character is mysteriously transported from their original world/reality to a strange and new world/reality.

Uncle From Another World: Isekai Ojisan

The serialization of the manga “Uncle from Another World” or “Isekai Ojisan” began on Kadokawa Shoten’s manga website and app ComicWalker on June 29, 2018.

To celebrate the release of the first volume, a character popularity poll was held which would ensure a bonus segment for the winning character at the end of the volume. This manga has a total of 7 released volumes, as of February 2022.

The manga has been running from June 29, 2018, to the present day. Although, in a review by Demelza from Anime UK, she expresses mixed opinions on the characters, the art, and the humor.

Yen Press licensed the manga series for English publication in November 2020 making the series Hotondo Shindeiru’s first published work in English. It is now set to premiere as an anime series by AtelierPontdarc on AT-X on July 6, 2022.

The show will be available worldwide on the popular online streaming platform Netflix.

Uncle From Another World Total Volumes:

Volume numbers Original (Japanese) release date English release date 1. November 21, 2018 June 8, 2021 2. April 22, 2019 July 20, 2021 3. October 21, 2019 November 2, 2021 4. April 23, 2020 January 18, 2022 5. October 23, 2020 July 19, 2022 6. June 23, 2021 – 7. February 21, 2022 –

What Plot does the Anime Bring?

A miracle takes place in Autumn 2017. A 17-year-old Takafumi’s uncle got hit by a truck and fell into a coma. But suddenly after 17 years in Autumn 2017, he awakens from his coma, much like a man back from his grave.

Takafumi goes to visit his uncle but is startled to hear his uncle talking nonsense, like claiming he was in another world named “Granbahamal” as some heroic guardian. Takafumi first doesn’t take his uncle seriously but then is bound to change his opinion after he sees his uncle possesses some magical powers.

Since Takafumi needs to work multiple part-time jobs to barely get by, he realizes his uncle’s newfound abilities can provide him with a comfortable lifestyle by creating online video content.

This anime is fantastic…plus I too am an Uncle From Another World. You just gotta really dig into Netflix for the good stuff pic.twitter.com/9VKRffvaZ6 — Ghost In The Craig_ (@craiglee_3) February 6, 2023

Therefore, he decides to take care of his uncle. Takafumi takes his uncle home because of the absence of any other relative and the two men start sharing an apartment together. While living together, Takafumi learns about his uncle’s heroic adventures and his unbound love for video games.

The uncle and the nephew start sharing a precious bond. At times, Takafumi experiences extreme emotions after hearing about his uncle’s pleasant and brutal adventures.

He also has to catch the old guy up on almost everything that went down in the last 2 decades including modern anime tropes, smartphones, high-speed internet, the 90s console war, etc.

The two men from different generations begin working hard and smart to be popular video content creators. “Uncle from Another World” or “Isekai Ojisan” will take us on the journey of Takafumi and his uncle trying to navigate their forever-changed lives.

Uncle From Another World Cast and Crew:

Name Uncle from Another World (Japanese – Isekai Ojisan) Genre Anime based on manga, Isekai (Fantasy), Sci-fi Animation production studio AtelierPontdarc Chief animation director Kazuhiro Ota Character design Kazuhiro Ota Script by Kenta Ihara Directed by Shigeki Kawai Music composed by Kenichiro Suehiro Original network AT-X Licensed by Netflix Premiere on July 6, 2022 Opening theme song “Story” Mayu Maeshima Ending theme song “Ichibanboshi Sonority’ Yuka Iguchi Voice acting by Takehito Koyasu (Uncle) Jun Fukuyama (Takafumi Takoka) Mikako Komatsu (Sumika Fujimiya) Haruka Tomatsu (Tsundere Elf) Aoi Yuki (Mabel Laybelle) Aki Toyosaki (Alicia Edelsia) Kenichi Suzumura (Edger) Nobuhiko Okamoto (Raiga) Hisako Kanemoto (Sawae) Overall run July 6, 2022 – N.A.

Achievements Gained by the Manga?

Various honorable achievements of “Uncle from Another World” or “Isekai Ojisan”:

Eighth rank in the digital category in the 2019 Next Manga Awards.

Fifteenth rank in a survey in 2020 among the workers of the Honya Club bookstore in Japan.

Eleventh rank in the 2020 edition of the Kono Manga ga Sugoi guidebook.

Runner-up in the BookWalker’s grand prize.

A total number of 1.8 million circulated copies.

Wrapping up – We know a lot of fans worldwide have been waiting for the anime series to drop on Netflix. Finally, the wait is almost over. July 6 is now just waiting around the corner. The anime series is filled with many talented people behind it including writers, directors, musicians, voice actors, and many more.

For example, Takehito Koyasu’s powerful voice is instantly recognizable in the world of anime following his role as the Beast Titan, Zeke in “Attack on Titan”. Mikako Komatsu has also proved herself to be an accomplished voice actress through her roles like Rebecca in “Eden’s Zero” and Senkuu in “Dr. Stone”.

So, it’s not a long leap, but rather quite expected that “Uncle from Another World” or “Isekai Ojisan” will be as engaging as the parent manga series and will get tonnes of love and appreciation from fans all around the world.