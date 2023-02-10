All You Need To Know About Netflix’s Devil in Ohio

Amongst many recently released shows on Netflix, this one caught quite the attention. That is because of the storyline it represents. The name itself gives chills and makes you wonder about the story it has to offer.

Devil in Ohio is an eight-episode series starring Emily Deschanel, Sam Jaeger, Gerardo Celasco, Madeleine Arthur, and more. After binge-watching this thriller series from Netflix, fans have gone crazy and are expecting to have Devil in Ohio Season 2 announcement.

Devil in Ohio Spoilers Follow

Devil in Ohio Storyline

The storyline of this thriller satanic series revolves around a Psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis played by Emily Deschanel. She takes a young patient Madeleine Arthur a.k.a. Mae who recently escaped from a cult. Her work somehow affects her family and puts them in danger. The storyline is quite different and unique from most stories and that makes it even more interesting.

There was a dangerous satanic cult that somehow got Mae involved with them since her birth. The cult has been doing various in-human satanic activities and rituals. No one was able to escape from such a dangerous cult and their group of people, but somehow Mae was able to run away. She runs and finds a road and gets a truck to stop.

She was taken to safety and was admitted to the hospital. She gets introduced to Dr. Suzanne Mathis – the psychiatrist. She, being a doctor and that too psychiatrist happens to be quite compassionate and kind in nature. Hence until Mae gets adopted into a good family, decides to take her in. After taking her home, everything seemed normal, at first. But then the real problem started to appear.

Being forcefully associated with such a dangerous cult, Mae was seriously injured and all she needed was safety and help from the people around her. That is exactly what the psychiatrist tried to do. There were unspeakable activities going on with the people involved in this satanic cult. That resulted in damaging Mae not just physically but also mentally.

Dr. Suzanne lives with her family including 3 children and a husband, who was not at all happy with his wife bringing a “patient” home. With such mystery, horror, suspense, and satanic activities related to Mae – Dr. Suzanne’s husband was rightfully concerned.

Devil in Ohio Ending

The finale of the first season is quite breathtaking and left viewers speechless. It starts with Mae going back to the Amontown cult. She planned to sacrifice herself through another ritual. Upon finding out such vital information, Dr. Suzanne also rushes after Mae, hoping to save her. In order to disguise herself, she appeared as a fellow cult member and joined the ritual. She witnessed the ceremony and was looking for the right time to save Mae among so many cult members around them.

All of a sudden, there was a fire and the entire church caught on fire, resulting in cult members fleeing from the place. When everyone was running away in the chaos, Suzanne gets Mae and tries to save her. Mae was trying to sacrifice herself, whereas her so-called mother from the cult sacrificed herself in the fire.

With so many things happening, Suzanne loses her family and was seen celebrating Thanksgiving with Mae. Upon bringing white roses, Suzanne realized Mae tricked her into saving Mae from the sacrifice and the whole thing was planned by Mae herself. This is when Suzanne realizes she might not know Mae at all. And because of whom, she lost her family – her husband along with kids. All Mae wanted was for Suzanne to herself at any cost and in the end, Suzanne gets to know this truth, and that makes her seriously terrified of Mae.

Just before the end credits of the finale episode, Mae goes and says “We deserve this” and credits follow!

A “Limited Series”

This series has been given the label of being a Limited Series by Netflix. But with such a spectacular season 1, fans are obviously expecting to have a second season, and further seasons too. There have been no official announcements as of now, but looks like with such the popularity of the show – Netflix might go on renewing the show for its second season. If Devil in Ohio gets an official renewal, fans might be getting the next season by the end of 2023.

When a show receives such a huge response, it is bound to follow with upcoming seasons. Even when a show has previously been labeled as A Limited Series, it gets renewed, looking over the popularity amongst fans. There have been many instances where a show with an outstanding storyline gets renewed even after being a Limited Series. That happens rarely but when a storyline is such mind-bending, it is surely going to get renewed.

There is another popular show on Netflix -Manifest. After getting huge popularity, after some time after its release, the show was renewed successfully. Later onwards, they announced the third season, and now Manifest Season 4 is going to be released by November 2022. Fans are waiting eagerly to watch the final season of Manifest. Just like that, there are high chances that Devil in Ohio will also get renewed, and fans will get one more season of their favorite thriller series.

Devil in Ohio Season 1 Finale

If you have already seen the Devil in Ohio, you already know about the spine-chiller ending of the series. And because of such an ending, fans are quite excited to have the announcement of Devil in Ohio Season 2 from Netflix. But there has been no such news from the official sources. Keep on checking the official sources to get all the latest updates and notifications regarding season 2 release details. Fans will be the first ones to be notified, after all, they are the ones for whom such a popular series gets renewed!

Devil in Ohio Cast Members

Emily Deschanel as Dr. Suzanne Mathis

Sam Jaeger as Peter Mathis

Gerardo Celasco as Detective Lopez

Madeleine Arthur as Mae Dodd

Alisha Newton as Helen Mathis

Xaria Dotson as Jules Mathis

Naomi Tan as Dani Mathis

Jason Sakaki as Isaac Kim

Djouliet Amara as Tatiana Nelson

Marci T. House as Adele Thornton

Will there be Devil in Ohio Season 2?

As we discussed earlier, the series is told to be the Limited Series which simply means it is limited to the first season only. But with the growing popularity of the show, nothing can be said about the upcoming season(s). Such shows with unique and interesting storylines have been getting quite the popularity from fans as well as critics, hence it won’t be a surprise if the show gets renewed for its second season.

To get all the latest updates and news about the Devil and Ohio Season 2 Release Date, keep on visiting the official site. It will release the latest notifications regarding the renewed shows from Netflix.