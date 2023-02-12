Disenchantment Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Disenchantment is an American adult animated sitcom. The series Disenchantment has received a great response from the audience.

It has received 7.2 out of 10 on IMDb. Disenchantment is full of action, adventure, and satirical fantasy. Let’s get all the details about the fourth season of the series Disenchantment.

Disenchantment Season 4:

Disenchantment follows the story of Princess Tiabeanie – Bean, who is annoyed at her imminent arranged marriage to Prince Merkimer.

After that, she meets Luci who is a demon, and, Elfo who is an elf, as well as things, get rather exciting and dangerous.

The series Disenchantment was created by Matt Groening and Josh Weinstein. It stars Abbi Jacobson, Nat Faxon, and Eric Andre.

The series Disenchantment was written by Matt Groening, Josh Weinstein, Jamie Angell, Jeff Rowe, Shion Takeuchi, Liz Suggs, Jameel Saleem, Abe Groening, Michael Saikin, Patric M. Verrone, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Adam Briggs, Andrew Burrell, Ben Ward, Liz Elverenli, Ken Keeler, and Deanna MacLellan.

Disenchantment was directed by Ira Sherak, Dwayne Carey-Hill, Brian Sheesley, Wesley Archer, David D. Au, Frank Marino, Edmund Fong, Peter Avanzino, Albert Calleros, Crystal Chesney, Lauren MacMullan, Raymie Muzquiz, Jeff Myers, and Ed Tadem.

The first season of the series Disenchantment contains ten episodes titled A Princess – an Elf – and a Demon Walk Into a Bar, For Whom the Pig Oinks, The Princess of Darkness, Castle Party Massacre, Faster – Princess! Kill! Kill!, Swamp and Circumstance, Love’s Tender Rampage, The Limits of Immortality, To Thine Own Elf Be True, and Dreamland Falls.

The second season of the series Disenchantment contains ten episodes titled The Disenchantress, Stairway to Hell, The Very Thing, The Lonely Heart Is a Hunter, Our Bodies – Our Elves, The Dreamland Job, Love’s Slimy Embrace, In Her Own Write, The Electric Princess, and Tiabeanie Falls.

The third season of the series Disenchantment contains ten episodes titled Subterranean Homesick Blues, You’re the Bean, Beanie Get Your Gun, Steamland Confidential, Freak Out!, Last Splash, Bad Moon Rising, Hey – Pig Spender, The Madness of King Zøg, and Bean Falls Down.

The fourth season of the series Disenchantment will also contain a total of ten episodes titled Love is Hell, The Cabinet of Dr. Chazzzzz, etc. The series Disenchantment was executively produced by Matt Groening, Josh Weinstein, Claudia Katz, Eric Horsted, Bill Oakley, and Patric M. Verrone.

It was produced by Reid Harrison, David X. Cohen, Deanna Maclellan, Lee Supercinski, Jeny Batten, M. Dickson, and Rich Fulcher.

The running time of each episode of the series Disenchantment varies from 22 to 36 minutes. The series Disenchantment was made under The ULULU Company and Rough Draft Studios. Netflix distributed the series Disenchantment.

The series Disenchantment has arrived on Netflix. Let’s see if the fourth season of the series Disenchantment is announced or canceled.

Disenchantment Season 4: Announced or Canceled?

Yes, Disenchantment Season 4 is officially announced by Netflix. The third and fourth seasons of the series Disenchantment have announced by Netflix in October 2018. Disenchantment Season 4 will soon arrive on Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the fourth season of the series Disenchantment, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s talk about the cast of the fourth season of the series Disenchantment.

Disenchantment Season 4 Cast:

Find the cast of Disenchantment Season 4 below.

Abbi Jacobson as Bean Eric Andre as Luci Nat Faxon as Elfo John DiMaggio as King Zøg Tress MacNeille as Queen Oona Matt Berry as Prince Merkimer Maurice LaMarche as Odval Sharon Horgan as Queen Dagmar

Let’s see the review of the third season of the series Disenchantment.

Disenchantment Season 3 Review:

Disenchantment Season 3 got positive reviews from critics. We expect that the fourth season of the series Disenchantment will also receive a positive response from the audience.

At the end of the third season of the series Disenchantment, we have seen that Elfo finds that the ogres will soon arrive and murder him, and also sacrifice himself, much to the horror of Bean, to the ogres, who take him instead of killing him.

Later, Dagmar comes in a secret elevator that later connects to the secret library, Luci attempts to save her but gets decapitated by the elevator doors and dies.

After that, Dagmar takes Bean to Hell in order to marry a mysterious man who resembles Alva. Later, Luci wakes up in order to search himself in Heaven along with God and Jerry, much to his dismay. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the fourth season of the series Disenchantment will start where it is left in the third season of the series Disenchantment.

If we get any update about the storyline of the fourth season of the series Disenchantment, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the release date of the fourth season of the series Disenchantment.

Disenchantment Season 4 Release Date:

Disenchantment Season 4 will be released on 9th February 2022. It will be released on Netflix. The first season of the series Disenchantment was released on 17th August 2018 on Netflix.

Bow down. Disenchantment returns February 9. pic.twitter.com/tH6YaLOm3l — Disenchantment (@disenchantment) January 19, 2022

The second season of the series Disenchantment was released on 20th September 2019 on Netflix. The third season of the series Disenchantment was released on 15th January 2021 on Netflix.

Let’s watch the trailer of the fourth season of the series Disenchantment.

Disenchantment Season 4 Trailer:

The official trailer of Disenchantment Season 4 is not released yet. Let’s watch the teaser of the series Disenchantment. It was released by Netflix on 28th June 2018. Watch it below.

Where Can I Watch Disenchantment Season 4?

Disenchantment Season 4 will arrive on Netflix. All three seasons of the series Disenchantment are available to watch on Netflix.

All episodes of the fourth season of the series Disenchantment will be released on the same day on Netflix like previous seasons. Let’s see what happens next. As we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

Is Disenchantment Worth Watching?

Yes, the series Disenchantment is worth watching. The series Disenchantment has received a great response from the audience. There is a fantastic story to watch in the series Disenchantment.

