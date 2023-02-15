Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Cast, Release Date, Trailer, and Everything:

Since the massive success of Puss in Boots, the sequel has been long-awaited by fans and now that Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is here, fans are eager to see what will be happening in this most awaited sequel.

The Puss in Boots sequel was announced way back in 2014, but somehow, it is happening now and that is something fans have been waiting for all these years.

Those who haven’t watched the Puss in Boots are missing the amazing swordsmanship, charm, and comedy of the puss along with so many other characters in the movie.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Release Date

The release date for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is going to be released by September 2022. It will be finally released after a long four-year wait and will surely be worth the wait! Fingers crossed!

The cast of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Antonio Banderas will be as the Puss – the main character while some other members have also been signed for various characters’ voice artists.

Other voice cast includes Harvey Guillen, Florence Pugh, Samson Kayo, Olivia Colman, and Wagner Moura. Some of the unspecified roles might be voiced by Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Anthony Mendez, John Mulaney, and Ray Winstone.

Puss in Boots 2 Storyline

As the trailer shows, the storyline will be set sometime later than the original events and the Puss is fighting with a giant rock monster and what not! Moreover, Puss has already lived 8 out of his 9 lives and it is not even sure how long he will be alive to enjoy the perks of being alive in the world. Puss’ latest opponents including Goldilocks and three bears will be there to spice up the storyline.

Puss in Boots 3: What about the Third Part of the Series?

Well, as of now, the Puss in Boots 2 is in the works and there is no official word about the Puss in Boots 3. So let’s wait for the second part to get released and then after we can think about where the storyline goes and according to that – things will unravel.