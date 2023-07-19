Calling it Quits: Modern Family Star Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Separated, Files for Divorce

Popular actress Sofia Vergara, whom we all know from the funny series Modern Family. It shocked everyone, especially the fans when they learned about the divorce between Sofia Vergara and her long-time husband, Joe Manganiello. They released a joint statement according to which they have requested everyone to maintain their privacy and support them through their difficult times.

Both Shared a Statement

Sofia and Joe said it had been a difficult decision for them, too, as going through such a rough phase of their life was not easy. Notably, the duo has been married for almost seven years, and now, they are quitting their marriage. It has been a while since anyone has come forward, and no one knows exactly what happened. They were married in Palm Beach in November 2015 and were absolutely in love with each other.

Sofia Celebrated Birthday With Her Friends

Recently, Sofia celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy with her friends. What was missing was her husband and her wedding ring. On her birthday, Joe shared Sofia’s picture on his Instagram feed with a simple caption, “Happy Birthday Sofia.”

Sofia’s Popularity

Almost everyone knows Sofia from her role in the popular television comedy series Modern Family. She has also appeared in popular movies like Bottom of The 9th, The Female Brain, Bent, Wild Card, Machete Kills, The Con is On, and many more. Moreover, she has also appeared as a celebrity judge on the popular American talent show America’s Got Talent.

Joe’s Career

He was last seen playing Flash Thompson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, along with which he has appeared in many series and movies. His notable roles include playing the role of the Werewolf in the popular HBO series True Blood. It ran for five seasons and was quite popular. He also happens to be Author, Producer, and Director Actor.

Joe has also appeared in Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL, What to Expect When You’re Expecting, Rampage, Justice League, and Sabotage.

The duo met each other in 2014 while at the White House Correspondents’ dinner. They met here, and then Joe got Sofia’s number from her Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Later, they got married; the rest is history, shocking to everyone as they are about to divorce. Fans are still in shock about the whole situation.