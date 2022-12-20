Bridgerton Season 3 Release Date, Storyline, Cast – Latest Updates:

Like any other Shonda Rhimes project, Bridgerton has caught more than millions of hearts from across the world. Other similar works include Grey’s Anatomy, which has been running for more than a decade and has gained much popularity from fans and critics.

Netflix has finally released an official notification regarding Bridgerton Season 3 renewal. Fans are quite excited for the upcoming season(s) and can not wait to see their favorite characters again.

Bridgerton Season 3 Release Date

Some fans were sure that Bridgerton Season 3 would be released by May 2022, but that did not happen. In the official list of shows being released in the current month, there is no mention of Bridgerton Season 3.

Moreover, currently, the shooting schedule is quite busy for season 3. Hence it is going to take some time in post-production too. Considering the scenes now, fans can expect the Bridgerton Season 3 release by the end of 2022 or possibly by the 2023 initial months.

WARNING: Bridgerton Spoilers Ahead.

Bridgerton Season 3 Cast

As far as the story goes, Kate and Anthony are now getting started, and fans are eagerly waiting for them to move forward. And with all things said and done, let’s just say that both of these characters will be there in the upcoming Birdgerton season.

There will be Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featheringhton, along with Claudia Jessia playing Eloise. Golda Rosheuvel will also play Queen Charlotte and Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury.

We will most likely see Daphne Bridgerton played by Phoebe Dynevor, with on-screen siblings, including Luke Thompson as Benedict.

Bridgerton Season 3 Total Episodes

Looking at the previous seasons, Bridgerton Season 1 and season 2 had 8 episodes each. So, if they follow the same format, we will get 8 episodes, 60 minutes each.

Bridgerton Season 3 Storyline

Following the chronology of the book series, we might get to see the next Bridgerton sibling in the lead role. Like Cinderella’s story, we will see Benedict falling for Sophie Beckett.

Apart from that, there is a chance that Bridgerton’s brother Colin is given the lead role, and everything happens accordingly. We will have to wait and see what the show creators have for us in store.

Not just the romantic interests but also some of the dramas and mysteries will also be there. The true identity of the Lady Whistledown being known to Eloise, everyone is quite excited to see what happens.

The Bridgerton Season 1 was released on 25th December 2020, followed by Bridgerton Season 2 on 25th March 2022. There was almost two years delay between these seasons due to the pandemic situation. Since the first season’s release, the series was already popular in many countries and gained fans globally, and then the second season was quite confirmed.

The Bridgerton Season 3 is expected to release by 2023 in the initial months, as the series was renewed just a few days ago, and now the shooting will start. After filming has begun, there will be official dates released from the makers of the Bridgerton.

Bridgerton Season 3 Trailer Release

There is no official trailer released for the third season of Bridgerton as of now. It will be released soon through Netflix’s official social media accounts. Then fans can get to know more about the plot and the possible storyline of the Bridgerton Season 3.

Bridgerton Season 3 Filming Schedule

There was an Instagram post-release from Lady Whistledown herself regarding the news of the filming schedule of the third season of Bridgerton. Actress Nicola Coughlan shared that she expects the filming schedule to begin shortly during summer. It was transmitted through Women’s Wear Daily’s Instagram.

As we all know how popular Bridgerton has become, fans are very excited and waiting for the third season’s release. They will soon get more episodes of their favorite Shonda Rhimes show, Bridgerton.

Bridgerton Season 2 Finale

As the second season’s finale revealed many details, we saw Kate and Anthony happy with each other. They were caught after their wedding at the Featherington Ball, and both of the newlyweds looked stunningly happy with each other. Then there are Penelope and Eloise – Best Friends together enjoying the Lady Whistledown secret.

Also, Penelope decided not to put down the quill any time soon. Along with that, the intellectual breaks up with the apprentice Theo because she is quite fearful of Penelope. After knowing details about Anthony’s donation got him into the art school, Benedict goes on quitting the art school.

Colin unintentionally gets to know about Lord Featherington’s scam and also goes on breaking Penelope’s heart. She also, unfortunately, got to overhear his idea of never going to court her. After Queen Charlotte mentions setting up Edwina with her nephew Prince Friedrich, Kate’s sister Edwina and their mother will stay around London for a possible match.

Bridgerton Season 3 will be based on which book?

Have you been following the sequence of Quinn’s novels? If so, the third season will be based on An Offer From a Gentleman novel. It contains a Cinderella-like story, Benedict’s love story with Sophie Beckett. She happens to be the beautiful daughter of the Earl, whereas her stepmother is quite hurtful.

Moreover, if you are getting any ideas about the next leading Bridgerton being a woman, you need to stop. It is because the order of the book started from the Daphne, and then it follows the Children’s alphabetical order according to their age. So the correct order would be Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Eloise, Francesca, Hyacinth, and Gregory.

Might Not Follow the Exact Book Storyline

Also, fans need to keep in mind that the writers’ team might not go on following the exact storyline mentioned in the books. Recently, there was an interview where Shonda Rhimes said casually that they might not be following the same storyline/ order noted in the books.

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Viscountess Bridgerton

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Basset, Duchess of Hastings

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley

Harriet Cains as Philippa Featherington

Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton

Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Dowager Viscountess Bridgerton

Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton

Polly Walker as Portia, Baroness Featherington

Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich

Calam Lynch as Theo Sharpe

Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown

Bridgerton Season 3: Who will be the center of attraction?

As per the latest notification released from the Netflix official, the Bridgerton Season 3 revolves around the budding relationship between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

They and Kate Sharma’s relationship will be more focused than in another season. So many fans are looking forward to seeing more of Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton. Also, Kate and Anthony’s story is also one of the most favorite topics.

After getting a clear idea that the third season will not be based on the book, fans are now wondering about other ideas and possible storylines. Penelope will have a total makeover, and after losing weight, she will be even more beautiful. But that is only one speculation. Nothing sure yet.

Along with that, there is Eloise, who discovers Penelope and her secret. Everyone, for now, is expecting to see more of Kate and Anthony and what happens between them. Their relationship is the favorite topic nowadays amongst fans when it comes to Bridgerton.

Also, upon being considered as one of the lead characters, Simon Ashley has left her role in the Sex Education to continue giving her undivided attention to the Bridgerton.

Get all the latest updates and notifications related to Bridgerton Season 3 here. To know more about the third season, keep visiting the official Netflix of the series and your region’s Netflix account.

It is official now that Bridgerton Season 3 is coming soon to your favorite online streaming platform Netflix! The wait is finally over as one of the most-watched Netflix series will be released soon.

As we are all aware that the shooting for the Bridgerton Season 3 has been going on for quite a few months now, and soon the season will move to the post-production stage. As soon as the editing and everything have been done, the Bridgerton Season 3 will release in early 2023.

The creators’ team has declared no official release date, but the series will be released sooner by looking over the schedule. Since the first season of the Bridgerton, fans have been going gaga over the next season’s release and renewal. Moreover, Bridgerton being one of the Shonda Rhimes projects makes it even more popular and exciting.

Bridgerton Season 3 Storyline

The third installment of the series will be more about Nicola, Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan. Along with her, Luke Newton’s character will also be involved more than before.

As per one official notification released by Jess Brownell and Netflix altogether, the story will be pretty different from Quinn’s third novel. And fans are not happy about it. Hence no one can indeed predict which storyline will get more attention.

Fans are ready to get more of their favorite characters played by the respective cast member. There will be more of Nicola Caughlan and Luke Newton. Seeing their relationship will be one of the prime factors of the third season.

Due to some scheduling conflicts, fans won’t see more of Ruby Strokes, who used to play Francesca Bridgerton. Hence Hannah Dodd will be playing the same role for the Bridgerton Season 3.

The Viscount has his hands full at the moment. pic.twitter.com/RKppBE0xik — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) May 23, 2022

Most Watched English Language TV

Since the Bridgerton Season 2 release, it soon became Netflix’s most-watched English language TV series. That was a clear indication of how popular the Bridgerton universe will be, just like any other Shondaland project.

Originally: A Book Adaption

Bridgerton series is based on novels of the same name and written by Julia Quinn. She is one of the famous historical romance authors. The story of the book revolves around eight Bridgerton siblings.

Up until season 2, the series followed the novel format, but for Bridgerton Season 3, there will be some changes! Dramatic changes for sure.

Lead Roles of Bridgerton Season 2 are Played By:

Adjoa Andoh,

Lorraine Ashbourne,

Bessie Carter,

Florence Hunt,

Martins Imhangbe,

Claudia Jessie,

Calam Lynch,

Luke Newton,

Harriet Cains,

Shelley Conn,

Ruth Gemmell,

Golda Rosheuvel,

Will Tilston,

Polly Walker,

Rupert Young,

Julie Andrews

We update this article for viewers if we know anything about Bridgerton Season 3 updates or the new Bridgerton Season 3 release date.