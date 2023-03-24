Better Call Saul Season 6 Might be on Netflix soon:

Netflix subscribers can now view the final season of the popular show Better Call Saul, a spinoff of Breaking Bad that has received critical acclaim.

Season 6 of the show was notable for containing some of its best episodes, despite one episode causing a drop in its previously perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sometimes even great shows have their flaws. Breaking Bad had a few disappointing episodes. However, the story of Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman and the people in his life – like Kim Wexler, Mike, Nacho, Howard, and others – was amazing. The finale brought me to tears. In my review of the finale, I stated:

While watching ‘Saul Gone,’ I became emotional and was moved to tears. The impact of the episode still lingers with me. It’s rare to feel such a deep connection to a TV show amidst the vast options available.

During an emotional moment while using a keyboard for entertainment, one may find themselves shedding tears.

Better Call Saul’s final season will arrive on Netflix in April 2023. It will be released on the same day as the show’s sixth season premiere, aired on AMC in April 2022. The finale was broadcasted on August 15th, 2022.

All 13 episodes of Better Call Saul will be available at once on Netflix next month. Viewers can anticipate the conclusion of Slippin’ Jimmy’s story and discover the fate of the beloved scumbag lawyer. The show will also feature notable guest appearances and unexpected twists.

Bob Odenkirk is part of the recently premiered AMC series Lucky Hank cast.

