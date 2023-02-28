Vikings Valhalla Season 3 Release Date, Storyline, Cast, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know
Just like its precede series Vikings, Vikings: Valhalla has also received an amazing response from fans as well as critics. After the grand success of Vikings Valhalla Season 1 and 2, now fans are eager to see what happens next in their favorite series. Vikings Valhalla has received 7.3 IMDb ratings out of 10 along with 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Vikings Valhalla Season 3 is going to be released soon, until then fans can watch both seasons on repeat mode, as most of us love to do!
Vikings Valhalla Season 3 Release Date
As the Netflix Tudum describes, Vikings Valhalla Season 3 is going to release by 2024, with no date specified, as of now. Soon, we will get the teaser released from the official Netflix and then we can know more about the upcoming Vikings Valhalla season. All the fans are eagerly searching for the Vikings Valhalla Season 3 release date, but there is no date revealed by the makers of the show.
Vikings Valhalla Season 3 Renewal
Soon after the Vikings Valhalla Season 2 was renewed, the makers of the series shared the renewal news with fans through their official Twitter on 16th February 2023. Fans were overjoyed to know about the renewal and since that time, eagerly waiting for the Vikings Valhalla Season 3 release date news. Everyone is expecting a teaser/ trailer for the upcoming Vikings Valhalla season. Keep in touch with us to get all the latest news and notifications regarding the Vikings Valhalla Season 3 release.
Vikings Valhalla Season 3 Cast Members
Just like the Vikings series, the Vikings Valhalla also contains some of the very best cast members. Each of the characters portrayed by the casted actors makes you fall in love with them through their acting skills. In addition to that, the leading cast members of Vikings Valhalla looks perfectly suited for their roles. Not just the action and fighting scenes, but the conversational scenes also catch everyone’s heart through the dialogue delivery.
Take a look at the Vikings Valhalla Season 3 Cast List:
- Sam Corlett as Leif Erikson
- Frida Gustavsson as Freydís Eiríksdóttir
- Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson
- Jóhannes Jóhannesson as Jarl Olaf Haraldsson
- Laura Berlin as Queen Emma
- Caroline Henderson as Jarl Estrid Haakon
- Bradley Freegard as King Canute
- David Oakes as Earl Godwin
- Edward Franklin as Skarde
- Christopher Rygh as Agnarr
- Lujza Richter as Liv
- Álfrún Laufeyjardóttir as Yrsa
- Gavan O’Connor-Duffy as Njal
- Kenneth M. Christensen as Jarl Norí
- Pollyanna McIntosh as Queen Ælfgifu
- Asbjørn Krogh Nissen as Jarl Kåre
- Pääru Oja as Arne Gormsson
- James Ballanger as Hallbjorn
- Louis Davison as Prince Edmund
- Gavin Drea as Eadric Streona
- Henessi Schmidt as Gytha
- Maria Guiver as Aelfwynn
- Emily Mcentire as Hrefna
- Aoibhinn McGinnity as Valgerda
- Ailbe Cowley as Brigtoc
- Siobhán Callaghan as Cadlin
- Elaenor McLynn as Dorn
- Bradley James as Lord Harekr
- Patrick Loftus as Kolr
- Hayat Kamille as Mariam
- Taylor James as Batu
- Kayode Akinyemi as Kaysan
- Sofya Lebedeva as Eleana
- Tolga Safer as Kurya
- Florian Munteanu as George Maniakes
- Charlie O’Connor as Svein Knutsson
- Stanislav Callas as Jorundr Torvilsson
- Yngvild Støen Grotmol as Lady Gudrid
- Goran Visnjic as Erik the Red
- Joakim Nätterqvist as Birkir
— Vikings Valhalla (@NetflixValhalla) February 2, 2023
WARNING: Vikings Valhalla SPOILERS Ahead
Vikings Valhalla Season 2 Review
The second series begins with the Battle of Kattegat and the ruins left behind after mighty Olaf was captured by Forkbeard. In order to save himself from being executed, Olaf trades his life in exchange to train Svein Knutsson – Canut’s eldest son – the future king of Norway with Forkbeard.
On the other hand, Leif is also on the hunt to find and kill Olad for killing Liv during the Battle of Kattegat. Leif is furious with revenge on his mind and is constantly haunted by Liv’s ghost, whom he keeps seeing everywhere he goes.
In London, Godwin is seen as concerned about the safety of Queen Emma, which later turns out to be a fake concern and was his own plot, all the way.
The epic journey continues 🔥 ⚔️ 🔥 Vikings: Valhalla is returning for Season 3 on @netflix pic.twitter.com/er1zSngQbb
— Vikings Valhalla (@NetflixValhalla) February 16, 2023
As fate is destined, Leif meets Harald and Freydis and then they part ways toward their own awaited life. Freydis joins Jomsberg – a town where believers of old ways are gathered with faith whereas Leif and Harald leave for their journey to acquire Harald’s rightful throne of Norway, which takes them to various faraway regions. Freydis gives birth to a baby boy and becomes, Keeper of the Faith after an ugly fight-off.
In the end, Olad and his fleet containing many warriors attack Jomsborg in order to destroy people who are believers in the old ways, including Freydis. But she knows about this and Olaf fell into the trap, resulting in Olaf as well as every member of his fleet’s death. In the name of humanity, Freydis spares Svein and takes him to Kattegat by herself, and delivers him to his mother, Queen Ælfgifu.
|
Vikings: Valhalla Episode Titles
|
Episode No.
|
Season 1
|
Season 2
|
1
|The Greenlanders
|The Web of Faith
|
2
|Viking
|Towers of Faith
|
3
|The Marshes
|Pieces of the Gods
|
4
|The Bridge
|The Thaw
|
5
|Miracle
|Birth and Rebirth
|
6
|The Last Daughter of Uppsala
|Leap of Faith
|
7
|Choices
|Pecheneg
|
8
|The End of the Beginning
|The Reckoning
Vikings Valhalla Season 3 Storyline
There will be many interesting stories for which fans are waiting for the Vikings Valhalla Season 3. Seeing how Freydis has now become Keeper of the Faith, let’s see if there’s anyone else challenging her. Her son might turn out to be a King, someday, let’s keep our fingers crossed!
Along with that, Leif and Harald have reached Constantinople and a whole new world is waiting for them there. We might see some new characters added to the storyline through this part. On the other hand, King Canute’s marriage to Queen Emma is also going to have some interesting twists and turns, for sure.
Vikings Valhalla Season 3 Makers Team
This Historical drama-action and adventure series is created by Jeb Stuart and is based on Vikings by Michael Hirst. The team of executive producers includes Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, James Flynn, Steve Stark, Niels Arden Oplev, Alan Gasmer, Sherry Marsh, Paul Buccieri, Morgan O’Sullivan, and more. The series Vikings: Valhall’s producers are Cait Collins and Mark Murdoch.
Where to Watch Vikings Valhalla?
The official streaming partner of the series is Netflix. Fans can enjoy their favorite series on this popular OTT. There is a total of 16 episodes – 8 episodes in each of the series. Let’s see how many episodes will be in the upcoming Vikings Valhalla Season 3.
Vikings Valhalla Popularity
When released, the series was among the Biggest TV Series released on Netflix. Not just that, Vikings: Valhalla has also become the Most Watched Totle on the platform with 113 Million hours viewed.
Also, the series has been nominated for various categories including Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode at the 21st Visual Effects Society Awards.
Vikings Valhalla Season 3 Trailer Release
The makers of the series have already started to film Vikings Valhalla Season 3, and will soon release more details regarding the same. Once the shooting is completed, we will get to know more about the post-production stages. By that time, we will get to see the Vikings Valhalla Season 3 Trailer followed by the teaser for the third season.
Keep visiting this site regularly to get all the latest news and updates regarding Vikings Valhalla Season 3 and all the other upcoming series news.