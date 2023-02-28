Vikings Valhalla Season 3 Release Date, Storyline, Cast, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know

Just like its precede series Vikings, Vikings: Valhalla has also received an amazing response from fans as well as critics. After the grand success of Vikings Valhalla Season 1 and 2, now fans are eager to see what happens next in their favorite series. Vikings Valhalla has received 7.3 IMDb ratings out of 10 along with 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Vikings Valhalla Season 3 is going to be released soon, until then fans can watch both seasons on repeat mode, as most of us love to do!

Vikings Valhalla Season 3 Release Date

As the Netflix Tudum describes, Vikings Valhalla Season 3 is going to release by 2024, with no date specified, as of now. Soon, we will get the teaser released from the official Netflix and then we can know more about the upcoming Vikings Valhalla season. All the fans are eagerly searching for the Vikings Valhalla Season 3 release date, but there is no date revealed by the makers of the show.

Vikings Valhalla Season 3 Renewal

Soon after the Vikings Valhalla Season 2 was renewed, the makers of the series shared the renewal news with fans through their official Twitter on 16th February 2023. Fans were overjoyed to know about the renewal and since that time, eagerly waiting for the Vikings Valhalla Season 3 release date news. Everyone is expecting a teaser/ trailer for the upcoming Vikings Valhalla season. Keep in touch with us to get all the latest news and notifications regarding the Vikings Valhalla Season 3 release.

Vikings Valhalla Season 3 Cast Members

Just like the Vikings series, the Vikings Valhalla also contains some of the very best cast members. Each of the characters portrayed by the casted actors makes you fall in love with them through their acting skills. In addition to that, the leading cast members of Vikings Valhalla looks perfectly suited for their roles. Not just the action and fighting scenes, but the conversational scenes also catch everyone’s heart through the dialogue delivery.

Take a look at the Vikings Valhalla Season 3 Cast List:

Sam Corlett as Leif Erikson

Frida Gustavsson as Freydís Eiríksdóttir

Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson

Jóhannes Jóhannesson as Jarl Olaf Haraldsson

Laura Berlin as Queen Emma

Caroline Henderson as Jarl Estrid Haakon

Bradley Freegard as King Canute

David Oakes as Earl Godwin

Edward Franklin as Skarde

Christopher Rygh as Agnarr

Lujza Richter as Liv

Álfrún Laufeyjardóttir as Yrsa

Gavan O’Connor-Duffy as Njal

Kenneth M. Christensen as Jarl Norí

Pollyanna McIntosh as Queen Ælfgifu

Asbjørn Krogh Nissen as Jarl Kåre

Pääru Oja as Arne Gormsson

James Ballanger as Hallbjorn

Louis Davison as Prince Edmund

Gavin Drea as Eadric Streona

Henessi Schmidt as Gytha

Maria Guiver as Aelfwynn

Emily Mcentire as Hrefna

Aoibhinn McGinnity as Valgerda

Ailbe Cowley as Brigtoc

Siobhán Callaghan as Cadlin

Elaenor McLynn as Dorn

Bradley James as Lord Harekr

Patrick Loftus as Kolr

Hayat Kamille as Mariam

Taylor James as Batu

Kayode Akinyemi as Kaysan

Sofya Lebedeva as Eleana

Tolga Safer as Kurya

Florian Munteanu as George Maniakes

Charlie O’Connor as Svein Knutsson

Stanislav Callas as Jorundr Torvilsson

Yngvild Støen Grotmol as Lady Gudrid

Goran Visnjic as Erik the Red

Joakim Nätterqvist as Birkir

WARNING: Vikings Valhalla SPOILERS Ahead

Vikings Valhalla Season 2 Review

The second series begins with the Battle of Kattegat and the ruins left behind after mighty Olaf was captured by Forkbeard. In order to save himself from being executed, Olaf trades his life in exchange to train Svein Knutsson – Canut’s eldest son – the future king of Norway with Forkbeard.

On the other hand, Leif is also on the hunt to find and kill Olad for killing Liv during the Battle of Kattegat. Leif is furious with revenge on his mind and is constantly haunted by Liv’s ghost, whom he keeps seeing everywhere he goes.

In London, Godwin is seen as concerned about the safety of Queen Emma, which later turns out to be a fake concern and was his own plot, all the way.

The epic journey continues 🔥 ⚔️ 🔥 Vikings: Valhalla is returning for Season 3 on @netflix pic.twitter.com/er1zSngQbb — Vikings Valhalla (@NetflixValhalla) February 16, 2023

As fate is destined, Leif meets Harald and Freydis and then they part ways toward their own awaited life. Freydis joins Jomsberg – a town where believers of old ways are gathered with faith whereas Leif and Harald leave for their journey to acquire Harald’s rightful throne of Norway, which takes them to various faraway regions. Freydis gives birth to a baby boy and becomes, Keeper of the Faith after an ugly fight-off.

In the end, Olad and his fleet containing many warriors attack Jomsborg in order to destroy people who are believers in the old ways, including Freydis. But she knows about this and Olaf fell into the trap, resulting in Olaf as well as every member of his fleet’s death. In the name of humanity, Freydis spares Svein and takes him to Kattegat by herself, and delivers him to his mother, Queen Ælfgifu.

Vikings: Valhalla Episode Titles Episode No. Season 1 Season 2 1 The Greenlanders The Web of Faith 2 Viking Towers of Faith 3 The Marshes Pieces of the Gods 4 The Bridge The Thaw 5 Miracle Birth and Rebirth 6 The Last Daughter of Uppsala Leap of Faith 7 Choices Pecheneg 8 The End of the Beginning The Reckoning



Vikings Valhalla Season 3 Storyline

There will be many interesting stories for which fans are waiting for the Vikings Valhalla Season 3. Seeing how Freydis has now become Keeper of the Faith, let’s see if there’s anyone else challenging her. Her son might turn out to be a King, someday, let’s keep our fingers crossed!

Along with that, Leif and Harald have reached Constantinople and a whole new world is waiting for them there. We might see some new characters added to the storyline through this part. On the other hand, King Canute’s marriage to Queen Emma is also going to have some interesting twists and turns, for sure.

Vikings Valhalla Season 3 Makers Team

This Historical drama-action and adventure series is created by Jeb Stuart and is based on Vikings by Michael Hirst. The team of executive producers includes Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, James Flynn, Steve Stark, Niels Arden Oplev, Alan Gasmer, Sherry Marsh, Paul Buccieri, Morgan O’Sullivan, and more. The series Vikings: Valhall’s producers are Cait Collins and Mark Murdoch.

Where to Watch Vikings Valhalla?

The official streaming partner of the series is Netflix. Fans can enjoy their favorite series on this popular OTT. There is a total of 16 episodes – 8 episodes in each of the series. Let’s see how many episodes will be in the upcoming Vikings Valhalla Season 3.

Vikings Valhalla Popularity

When released, the series was among the Biggest TV Series released on Netflix. Not just that, Vikings: Valhalla has also become the Most Watched Totle on the platform with 113 Million hours viewed.

Also, the series has been nominated for various categories including Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode at the 21st Visual Effects Society Awards.

Vikings Valhalla Season 3 Trailer Release

The makers of the series have already started to film Vikings Valhalla Season 3, and will soon release more details regarding the same. Once the shooting is completed, we will get to know more about the post-production stages. By that time, we will get to see the Vikings Valhalla Season 3 Trailer followed by the teaser for the third season.

Keep visiting this site regularly to get all the latest news and updates regarding Vikings Valhalla Season 3 and all the other upcoming series news.