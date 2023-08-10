Baghdad Central Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, Trailer, Latest Updates 2023, and Everything

Baghdad Central is a British crime thriller tv series. The series Baghdad Central is full of crime, drama, and history.

It has received a great response from the audience. Baghdad Central has received 7.3 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the Baghdad Central series.

Baghdad Central Season 2 Release Date

The official release date of Baghdad Central Season 2 has not been announced yet, but it seems that it will soon be declared after the announcement of the second season.

Maybe the second season of the Baghdad Central series will be released somewhere in 2022. Maybe it will be released on Channel 4.

The first season of the Baghdad Central series aired from 3rd February 2020 to 9th March 2020. The series Baghdad Central was also released on Hulu in the United States. Let’s see what happens next.

Is Baghdad Central Based on a True Story?

No, the series Baghdad Central is not based on a true story. The series Baghdad Central is based on the 2014 novel by Elliott Colla and adapted by Stephen Butchard.

Baghdad Central Season 2 Storyline – Spoilers Ahead

The series Baghdad Central follows the story of the fall of Saddam Hussein. He is the former police inspector Muhsin Al-Khafaji who has lost virtually everything.

Later, he tries to find one of the few things remaining in his life and his missing estranged elder daughter. The series Baghdad Central is set in Iraq in 2003. Stephen Butchard created the series Baghdad Central.

Stephen Butchard and Elliott Colla wrote the series Baghdad Central. Alice Troughton and Ben A. Williams directed it.

The series Baghdad Central stars Waleed Zuaiter, Bertie Carvel, Clara Khoury, Leem Lubany, and Corey Stoll.

The first season of the series Baghdad Central includes six episodes. There is no update or news about the number of episodes in the second season of the Baghdad Central series.

The second season of the Baghdad Central series will include six episodes. Let’s see what happens next. As we get any update about it, we will update it here.

Baghdad Central is based on a novel titled Baghdad Central by Elliott Colla. Kate Harwood executively produced the series Baghdad Central. It was made under Euston Films. Fremantle distributed the series Baghdad Central. The series Baghdad Central has arrived on Channel 4.

Baghdad Central Season 2: Announced or Not?

Baghdad Central Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed yet. It seems that it will soon be released. Maybe the series Baghdad Central will soon be renewed for the second season and it will be done by Channel 4.

Baghdad Central Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Baghdad Central Season 2 below.

Waleed Zuaiter as Muhsin al-Khafaji

Clara Khoury as Professor Zubeida Rashid

July Namir as Mrouj

Charlotte Spencer

Neil Maskell as Douglas Evans

Bertie Carvel as Frank Temple

Leem Lubany as Sawsan

Tawfeek Barhom

Corey Stoll as John Parodi

Fady Elsayed as Ibrahim Jabani

Where to Watch Baghdad Central Season 2?

The series Baghdad Central is available to watch on Channel 4. The second season of the series Baghdad Central series will soon be released on the same platform, Channel 4. You can watch the series Baghdad Central also on Hulu.

Maybe the second season of Baghdad Central series will also be released on Hulu like the first season of Baghdad Central. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect the second season of the Baghdad Central series will be released on Channel 4 like the first season if it announces. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Baghdad Central Season 1 Review:

Baghdad Central Season 1 got great reviews from critics. We expect the second season of the series Baghdad Central will receive a positive response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the Baghdad Central series, we see that Temple finds his money is missing, and Khafaji has been arrested on false charges.

On a raid, Parodi sees a picture of three girls; who are they connected to is the main question. Later, Khafaji and Zubeida join forces to hunt for Sawsan, but their lead goes cold.

After that, a brutal murder gets revealed in the Green Zone, and Parodi begins to suspect Temple of a darker involvement in the case.

On the other side, Khafaji is made an offer that he can not refuse and makes the plan to get his family out of Iraq unscathed. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of the second season of the Baghdad Central series will start where it is left in the first season. If we get any news about the storyline of the second season of the Baghdad Central series, we will add it here.

Baghdad Central Season 2 Latest Updates 2023

Baghdad is a British crime-thriller and Neo-noir drama series. The show was written and directed by Stephen Butchard and Alice Troughton.

The plot of the Baghdad series was adopted from Elliott Colla’s Baghdad Central. Currently, the show runs for only one season, and there are speculations among the fans that the show will return for a second season.

However, unfortunately, the show makers canceled the show after the first season. But still, if you are eager to watch the show, go to Channel 4, and enjoy the first season of the Baghdad series.

Baghdad Central Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Baghdad Central Season 2 has not arrived yet. It seems that it will soon be released after the confirmation of the second season.

Watch the official trailer of the first season of the Baghdad Central series below. It was released by Channel 4 on 20th January 2020. Let’s watch it.