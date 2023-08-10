Home Snews Amazon Mini TVs Badtameez Dil Starring Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra 

By
Lauren Bruce
-

One of the recent Amazin mini tv releases is the popular actors-starring series Badtameez Dil for which fans are going crazy. Why wouldn’t they not? Because the series stars some of the most beautiful and handsome actors in the lead roles. Yes, we are talking about Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra starring latest series Badtameez Dil. Since both have been in the television industry for so many years, they have a huge fan following, and all those fans enjoy this latest series. 

Badtameez Dil Release Date

The series was released on 9th June 2023, and since that time, all the fans have been enjoying this romantic drama series. Some fans have been going on with binge-watching and can’t seem to stop enjoying it! So many songs are played through various scenes of all the episodes, which have also been a big hit. Fans are enjoying Badtameez Dil series songs along with the series itself. Some of the popular songs include Jaane Bekhabar, Ranjhana, and Haareya. 

Badtameez Dil Cast Members

The series consists of various cast members related to the leading cast by being their friends, family, colleagues, and more. Here is the complete list of the cast members of Badtameez Dil: 

Main Cast Members: 

  • Riddhi Dogra as Himmat “Liz” Kaur Dhillon
  • Barun Sobti as Karan Singh Rathod
  • Mallika Dua as Elena
  • Minissha Lamba as Hausla Kaur Dhillon – Hailey
  • Shivam Bhaargava as Ari
  • Suparna Marwah as Babita Kaur Dhillon

Secondary Cast: 

  • Shivam Bhaargava as Ari
  • Kulpreet Yadav as Sayyed
  • Aalekh Kapoor as Sameer
  • Chirag Mehra as Anish
  • Suparna Marwah as Babita
  • Ismeet Kohli as Tessa
  • Ajay Dutta as Krish’s Uncle
  • Elena Tuteja as Karan’s Girlfriend
  • Keshav Uppal as Abhay
  • Raviza Chauhan as Aditi
  • Gazal Sood as Preeti
  • Tanay Aul as Krish
  • Pratyul Joshi as Vishal
  • Harley Vas as Anjali
  • Kian Makhwana as Veer
  • Affy Ali as Hamid
  • Ishrat Khan as Mrs. Sabharwal
  • Naqiyah Haji as Sheetal
  • Saniya Nagdev as Anish’s Chachi
  • Ruma Mondal as Krish’s Mom
  • Indra Ji as Karan’s Grandmother
  • Anil Samby as  Karan’s Father
  • Geeta Modi as Anita Agarwal
  • Kriti as Abhay’s Sidekick #1
  • Jude as Krish’s Father
  • Meher Acharya as Surekha
  • Kapil Mahajan as Anish’s Father
  • Rabban as Young Kar
Episode Number Title
S1 E1 Love Like A Poem
S1 E2 I Hate Love
S1 E3 The Day It All Changed
S1 E4 Matchmaker
S1 E5 Broken Threads
S1 E6 Messy Emotions
S1 E7 Fumbling Words
S1 E8 Not Again, Please?
S1 E9 Stuck Like Magna Tiles
S1 E10 Cheers To A New Mess!

Badtameez Dil Storyline

The story of this romance drama revolves around two leading characters, played by Ridhi Dogra and Barun Sobti. Ridhi plays Himmat Kaur Dhillon, a.k.a. Liz and Barun plays Karan Singh Rathod. She is a hopeless romantic who believes in having a fairytale when it comes to love life. On the other hand, Karan is quite the opposite of that; he goes on from this relationship to that one and, eventually, doesn’t have a stable or long-lasting meaningful relationship.

Even though they belong to totally different worlds, somehow their paths cross, and they start living together, obviously not as a couple, since their thinking is different. So what happened? And what will happen after they meet? For that, you will have to watch the series Badtameez Dil and enjoy yourself! 

Badtameez Dil Makers Team

The series Badtameez Dil was created by Ekta Kapoor and was directed by Prashant Bhagia. The theme music composer is Pranaay, whereas Tanveer Bookwala is the series producer. The associated production company is ALTBalaji. 

Property Value
Title Badtameez Dil
OTT Release Date June 9, 2023
Language Hindi
Genre Drama, Romance
Episodes 10 episodes
Runtime / Duration Each Episode Runs approximately 25 minutes
Cast Riddhi Dogra, Barun Sobti, Minissha Lamba, Mallika Dua, and more
Director Prashant Bhagia
Writer Prashant Nair, Kavin Luperchio
Cinematography Achyutanand Dwivedi
Producer Ektaa R Kapoor, Amazon MiniTV
Production Balaji Telefilms

Where to Watch Badtameez Dil?

Badtameez Dil is released on Amazin Mini TV, which Amazon Prime subscribers can watch from the Amazon app and enjoy the series. 

Badtameez Dil Trailer Release

If you haven’t seen Badtameez Dil, here is a little motivation. Watch the trailer of Badtameez Dil right here, and as you finish watching it, you will surely head towards binge-watching it!

