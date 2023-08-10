Amazon Mini TVs Badtameez Dil Starring Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra
One of the recent Amazin mini tv releases is the popular actors-starring series Badtameez Dil for which fans are going crazy. Why wouldn’t they not? Because the series stars some of the most beautiful and handsome actors in the lead roles. Yes, we are talking about Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra starring latest series Badtameez Dil. Since both have been in the television industry for so many years, they have a huge fan following, and all those fans enjoy this latest series.
Badtameez Dil Release Date
The series was released on 9th June 2023, and since that time, all the fans have been enjoying this romantic drama series. Some fans have been going on with binge-watching and can’t seem to stop enjoying it! So many songs are played through various scenes of all the episodes, which have also been a big hit. Fans are enjoying Badtameez Dil series songs along with the series itself. Some of the popular songs include Jaane Bekhabar, Ranjhana, and Haareya.
Badtameez Dil Cast Members
The series consists of various cast members related to the leading cast by being their friends, family, colleagues, and more. Here is the complete list of the cast members of Badtameez Dil:
Main Cast Members:
- Riddhi Dogra as Himmat “Liz” Kaur Dhillon
- Barun Sobti as Karan Singh Rathod
- Mallika Dua as Elena
- Minissha Lamba as Hausla Kaur Dhillon – Hailey
- Shivam Bhaargava as Ari
- Suparna Marwah as Babita Kaur Dhillon
Badtameez Dil is a modern day take on love https://t.co/cwAMIq7TG3 via @httpstwittercomlifeandmoreplus #lifeandmore #lifeandmoreplus #lifestyle #entertainment #badtameezdil #amazonminitv #webseries #lovestory @BarunSobtiSays @RidhiDograFC @amazonminiTV
— lifeandmore (@lifeandmoreplus) June 20, 2023
Secondary Cast:
- Shivam Bhaargava as Ari
- Kulpreet Yadav as Sayyed
- Aalekh Kapoor as Sameer
- Chirag Mehra as Anish
- Suparna Marwah as Babita
- Ismeet Kohli as Tessa
- Ajay Dutta as Krish’s Uncle
- Elena Tuteja as Karan’s Girlfriend
- Keshav Uppal as Abhay
- Raviza Chauhan as Aditi
- Gazal Sood as Preeti
- Tanay Aul as Krish
- Pratyul Joshi as Vishal
- Harley Vas as Anjali
- Kian Makhwana as Veer
- Affy Ali as Hamid
- Ishrat Khan as Mrs. Sabharwal
- Naqiyah Haji as Sheetal
- Saniya Nagdev as Anish’s Chachi
- Ruma Mondal as Krish’s Mom
- Indra Ji as Karan’s Grandmother
- Anil Samby as Karan’s Father
- Geeta Modi as Anita Agarwal
- Kriti as Abhay’s Sidekick #1
- Jude as Krish’s Father
- Meher Acharya as Surekha
- Kapil Mahajan as Anish’s Father
- Rabban as Young Kar
|Episode Number
|Title
|S1 E1
|Love Like A Poem
|S1 E2
|I Hate Love
|S1 E3
|The Day It All Changed
|S1 E4
|Matchmaker
|S1 E5
|Broken Threads
|S1 E6
|Messy Emotions
|S1 E7
|Fumbling Words
|S1 E8
|Not Again, Please?
|S1 E9
|Stuck Like Magna Tiles
|S1 E10
|Cheers To A New Mess!
Badtameez Dil Storyline
The story of this romance drama revolves around two leading characters, played by Ridhi Dogra and Barun Sobti. Ridhi plays Himmat Kaur Dhillon, a.k.a. Liz and Barun plays Karan Singh Rathod. She is a hopeless romantic who believes in having a fairytale when it comes to love life. On the other hand, Karan is quite the opposite of that; he goes on from this relationship to that one and, eventually, doesn’t have a stable or long-lasting meaningful relationship.
Even though they belong to totally different worlds, somehow their paths cross, and they start living together, obviously not as a couple, since their thinking is different. So what happened? And what will happen after they meet? For that, you will have to watch the series Badtameez Dil and enjoy yourself!
Barun Sobti "I did a lot of workshops for Badtameez Dil, as d character was quite layered. The prep for Kohrra was pretty extensive. I did a lot of workshops in Punjab to get into d skin of d character. I also spoke to writer Gunjit at length to understand Amarpal Garundi well" pic.twitter.com/sL50ovz15N
— ♡Preety♡ (@bernieXhelly) August 8, 2023
Badtameez Dil Makers Team
The series Badtameez Dil was created by Ekta Kapoor and was directed by Prashant Bhagia. The theme music composer is Pranaay, whereas Tanveer Bookwala is the series producer. The associated production company is ALTBalaji.
|Property
|Value
|Title
|Badtameez Dil
|OTT Release Date
|June 9, 2023
|Language
|Hindi
|Genre
|Drama, Romance
|Episodes
|10 episodes
|Runtime / Duration
|Each Episode Runs approximately 25 minutes
|Cast
|Riddhi Dogra, Barun Sobti, Minissha Lamba, Mallika Dua, and more
|Director
|Prashant Bhagia
|Writer
|Prashant Nair, Kavin Luperchio
|Cinematography
|Achyutanand Dwivedi
|Producer
|Ektaa R Kapoor, Amazon MiniTV
|Production
|Balaji Telefilms
Where to Watch Badtameez Dil?
Badtameez Dil is released on Amazin Mini TV, which Amazon Prime subscribers can watch from the Amazon app and enjoy the series.
Badtameez Dil Trailer Release
If you haven’t seen Badtameez Dil, here is a little motivation. Watch the trailer of Badtameez Dil right here, and as you finish watching it, you will surely head towards binge-watching it!
Table of Contents