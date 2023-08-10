Amazon Mini TVs Badtameez Dil Starring Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra

One of the recent Amazin mini tv releases is the popular actors-starring series Badtameez Dil for which fans are going crazy. Why wouldn’t they not? Because the series stars some of the most beautiful and handsome actors in the lead roles. Yes, we are talking about Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra starring latest series Badtameez Dil. Since both have been in the television industry for so many years, they have a huge fan following, and all those fans enjoy this latest series.

Badtameez Dil Release Date

The series was released on 9th June 2023, and since that time, all the fans have been enjoying this romantic drama series. Some fans have been going on with binge-watching and can’t seem to stop enjoying it! So many songs are played through various scenes of all the episodes, which have also been a big hit. Fans are enjoying Badtameez Dil series songs along with the series itself. Some of the popular songs include Jaane Bekhabar, Ranjhana, and Haareya.

Badtameez Dil Cast Members

The series consists of various cast members related to the leading cast by being their friends, family, colleagues, and more. Here is the complete list of the cast members of Badtameez Dil:

Main Cast Members:

Riddhi Dogra as Himmat “Liz” Kaur Dhillon

Barun Sobti as Karan Singh Rathod

Mallika Dua as Elena

Minissha Lamba as Hausla Kaur Dhillon – Hailey

Shivam Bhaargava as Ari

Suparna Marwah as Babita Kaur Dhillon

Secondary Cast:

Kulpreet Yadav as Sayyed

Aalekh Kapoor as Sameer

Chirag Mehra as Anish

Ismeet Kohli as Tessa

Ajay Dutta as Krish’s Uncle

Elena Tuteja as Karan’s Girlfriend

Keshav Uppal as Abhay

Raviza Chauhan as Aditi

Gazal Sood as Preeti

Tanay Aul as Krish

Pratyul Joshi as Vishal

Harley Vas as Anjali

Kian Makhwana as Veer

Affy Ali as Hamid

Ishrat Khan as Mrs. Sabharwal

Naqiyah Haji as Sheetal

Saniya Nagdev as Anish’s Chachi

Ruma Mondal as Krish’s Mom

Indra Ji as Karan’s Grandmother

Anil Samby as Karan’s Father

Geeta Modi as Anita Agarwal

Kriti as Abhay’s Sidekick #1

Jude as Krish’s Father

Meher Acharya as Surekha

Kapil Mahajan as Anish’s Father

Rabban as Young Kar

Episode Number Title S1 E1 Love Like A Poem S1 E2 I Hate Love S1 E3 The Day It All Changed S1 E4 Matchmaker S1 E5 Broken Threads S1 E6 Messy Emotions S1 E7 Fumbling Words S1 E8 Not Again, Please? S1 E9 Stuck Like Magna Tiles S1 E10 Cheers To A New Mess!

Badtameez Dil Storyline

The story of this romance drama revolves around two leading characters, played by Ridhi Dogra and Barun Sobti. Ridhi plays Himmat Kaur Dhillon, a.k.a. Liz and Barun plays Karan Singh Rathod. She is a hopeless romantic who believes in having a fairytale when it comes to love life. On the other hand, Karan is quite the opposite of that; he goes on from this relationship to that one and, eventually, doesn’t have a stable or long-lasting meaningful relationship.

Even though they belong to totally different worlds, somehow their paths cross, and they start living together, obviously not as a couple, since their thinking is different. So what happened? And what will happen after they meet? For that, you will have to watch the series Badtameez Dil and enjoy yourself!

Barun Sobti "I did a lot of workshops for Badtameez Dil, as d character was quite layered. The prep for Kohrra was pretty extensive. I did a lot of workshops in Punjab to get into d skin of d character. I also spoke to writer Gunjit at length to understand Amarpal Garundi well" pic.twitter.com/sL50ovz15N — ♡Preety♡ (@bernieXhelly) August 8, 2023

Badtameez Dil Makers Team

The series Badtameez Dil was created by Ekta Kapoor and was directed by Prashant Bhagia. The theme music composer is Pranaay, whereas Tanveer Bookwala is the series producer. The associated production company is ALTBalaji.

Property Value Title Badtameez Dil OTT Release Date June 9, 2023 Language Hindi Genre Drama, Romance Episodes 10 episodes Runtime / Duration Each Episode Runs approximately 25 minutes Cast Riddhi Dogra, Barun Sobti, Minissha Lamba, Mallika Dua, and more Director Prashant Bhagia Writer Prashant Nair, Kavin Luperchio Cinematography Achyutanand Dwivedi Producer Ektaa R Kapoor, Amazon MiniTV Production Balaji Telefilms

Where to Watch Badtameez Dil?

Badtameez Dil is released on Amazin Mini TV, which Amazon Prime subscribers can watch from the Amazon app and enjoy the series.

Badtameez Dil Trailer Release

If you haven’t seen Badtameez Dil, here is a little motivation. Watch the trailer of Badtameez Dil right here, and as you finish watching it, you will surely head towards binge-watching it!