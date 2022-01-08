Departure Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Departure is suspense drama tv series. The series Departure has received a very positive response from the audience.

It has received 7.2 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Departure includes drama, suspense, thriller, and mystery. Read the complete article to get all the details about the third season of the series Departure.

Departure Season 3:

Departure is a high-octane conspiracy series and it follows the mystery of Flight 716. It is a passenger plane that vanishes over the Atlantic Ocean.

The series Departure was created by Vince Shiao and Malcolm MacRury. It stars Archie Panjabi, Mark Rendall, and Kris Holden-Ried.

It was directed by T. J. Scott. It was written by Vince Shaio, Malcolm MacRury, John Krizanc, Ellen Vanstone, and Stephanie Tracey.

The first season of the series Departure includes a total of six episodes titled Vanished, Survivor, Prime Suspect, Sabotage, Grounded, and End Game.

The second season of the series Departure includes a total of six episodes titled Runaway, Fugitive, Walk the Line, Wrecking Ball, Don’t Tread on Me, and Witness.

We expect that the upcoming third season of the series Departure will also contain a total of six episodes. It was produced by Julie Lacey and Tina Grewal.

The series Departure was executively produced by Patrick Cassavetti, Carlo Dusi, Scott Garvie, D. Matt Geller, Diane Hendricks, Christina Jennings, Karine Martin, Archie Panjabi, Chris Philip, T. J. Scott, and Ben Silverman.

The length of each episode of the series Departure ranges around 45 minutes. It was made under Shaftesbury Films, Greenpoint Productions, and Corus Entertainment.

The series Departure was distributed by Starlings Television and Red Arrow Studios International. Let’s see if the third season of the series Departure is confirmed or not.

Departure Season 3: Confirmed or Not?

Yes, Departure Season 3 is confirmed. The series Departure was renewed for the third season in 2021. Eric McCormack will be there in the third season of the series Departure.

So, the third season of the series Departure will soon be released. Let’s see what happens next. If we get any other update or news about the third season of the series Departure, we will add it here.

Let’s talk about the cast of the third season of the series Departure.

Departure Season 3 Cast:

See the cast of Departure Season 3 below.

Archie Panjabi as Kendra Malley Christopher Plummer as Howard Lawson Kris Holden-Ried as Dominic Hayes Florence Ordesh as Rose Tate Peter Mensah as Levi Hall Claire Forlani as Janet Friel Tamara Duarte as Nadia Mark Rendall as Theo Allan Hawco as Richard Donovan Tyler Fayose as Arthur Delaney Chloe Farnworth as Leah Sims Rebecca Liddiard as Madelyn Strong Kristian Bruun as Daniel Hoffman Emilio Doorgasingh as Hassan Esmaili Alexandre Bourgeois as AJ Malley Shazad Latif as Ali Basra Evan Buliung as Derek Strong Sasha Roiz as Pavel Bartok Chantelle Han as Su-Lin Donovan Ryan Pierce as Hugh Keehlar Eric McCormack

Let’s see the review of the second season of the series Departure.

Departure Season 2 Review:

Departure Season 2 has received a positive response from the audience. We expect that the third season of the series Departure will also receive a positive response from the audience.

In the second season of the series Departure, we have seen that Kendra Malley gets called to the United States to investigate a high-speed train crash in rural Michigan.

After that, Kendra finds about a mysterious passenger on the run just after escaping from the United States Marshal’s custody.

Kendra gives information to her FBI counterpart, and Kendra gets a big break in the case. Later, Kendra searches for connections between the victims and on the other side, Max, as well as Kendra, makes a plan with the FBI.

After that, Kendra as well as Agent Hunter searches for proof of a larger conspiracy, that is a confrontation leaves Kendra shaken.

In the end, when the case winds down, Kendra feels there is still a missing piece of the puzzle. Let’s see what happens next.

The story of the second season of the series Departure may continue in the third season of the series Departure. If we get any update about the plot of the third season of the series Departure, we will add it here.

Let’s see the release date of the third season of the series Departure.

Departure Season 3 Release Date:

The official releases date of Departure Season 3 is not declared yet. We expect that it will soon be declared.

https://mobile.twitter.com/archiepanjabi/status/1148985549824376832

It seems that the third season of the series Departure will soon be released somewhere in 2022. Let’s see what happens next.

The first season of the series Departure was aired from 10th July 2019 to 14 August 2019 on Universal TV and Global. The second season of the series Departure was released on 5th August 2021 on Peacock.

If we get any update about the release date of the third season of the series Departure, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s watch the trailer of the third season of the series Departure.

Departure Season 3 Trailer:

The trailer of Departure Season 3 has not arrived yet. Let’s watch the official trailer of the series Departure. It was released by Peacock on 17th August 2020. Watch it below.

Where to Watch Departure Season 3?

The series Departure has arrived on Universal TV – Departure Season 1, Sky Witness – Departure Season 2, Global, and Peacock.

The series Departure is now also available to watch on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. You can watch the series Departure in high quality on Amazon Prime Video.

Is the Series Departure Based on a True Story?

It is a fictional story and it includes the investigation by the fictional Transport Safety and Investigations Bureau and it is into the disappearances of a British passenger plane over the Atlantic Ocean as well as the reasons and truth behind it.

Check out this website regularly to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.