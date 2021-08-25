Chapelwaite Episode 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Chapelwaite is an American television series. The series Chapelwaite has received a positive response from the audience.

Chapelwaite is a horror tv series. The first episode of the series Chapelwaite is already released, and the second one will soon be released. Let’s get all the details about the series Chapelwaite.

Chapelwaite:

The series Chapelwaite includes drama, mystery, and horror. The series Chapelwaite was set in 1850. In the series Chapelwaite, Captain Charles Boone relocates his family to his ancestral home.

It is the small and sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners. Later, Charles has to confront the secrets of the history of his family and also fight in order to end the darkness.

The series Chapelwaite is full of horror and drama. The series Chapelwaite is based on a short story titled Jerusalem’s Lot by Stephen King.

The series Chapelwaite was written by Jason Filardi and Peter Filardi. Adrien Brody and Emily Hampshire are in the lead roles in the series Chapelwaite.

There are a total of ten episodes in the series Chapelwaite. The first episode, titled Blood Calls Blood, is released, and the second one, titled Memento Mori, will soon be released.

In the series Chapelwaite, Adrien Brody plays the role of Captain Charles Boone. The series Chapelwaite was shot in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

It was made under Epix Productions and De Line Productions. Epix distributed the series Chapelwaite. The series Chapelwaite has received 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb.

If we get any other update about the series Chapelwaite, we will update it here. Let’s talk about the cast of the series Chapelwaite.

Chapelwaite Cast:

Find the cast of the series Chapelwaite below.

Adrien Brody as Captain Charles Boone Jennifer Ens as Honor Boone Ian Ho as Tane Boone Emily Hampshire as Rebecca Morgan Sirena Gulamgaus as Loa Boone Eric Peterson as Samuel Gallup

Let’s see the release date of the series Chapelwaite.

Chapelwaite Episode 2 Release Date:

The second episode of the series Chapelwaite will be released on 29th August 2021. It will arrive on Epix.

The first episode of the series Chapelwaite was released on 22nd August 2021. Each episode of the series Chapelwaite consists of a unique and different title.

The production of the series Chapelwaite was started in April 2020 in Halifax, Nova Scotia. But it was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Later, it was started on 5th July 2020 in Halifax. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Chapelwaite.

Chapelwaite Trailer:

Watch the trailer of the series Chapelwaite below.

